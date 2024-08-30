James Bond is perhaps the most iconic hero in film history, if not only for the fact that he is a character that audiences have been exposed to for well over six decades. There aren’t many franchises that have managed to stand the test of time quite like that, but the Bond films have proven to be adaptable to modern times through the introduction of new actors, filmmakers, and tonal approaches. Some Bond films are more action-packed than others, but they all retain the same adventurous approach that made audiences fall in love with the series in the first place.

A majority of the Bond films that have been released are pretty good, but only a rare few have superseded the franchise itself to become classics in their own right. Here are ten James Bond movies that are pretty much perfect.

10 ‘Licence to Kill’ (1989)

Directed by John Glen

Licence to Kill is by far the most violent film in the Bond franchise, as it was the first to set up the character on a mission of revenge after an attack on his friends leaves him with his license to kill revoked. While Timothy Dalton’s debut as Bond in The Living Daylights still held on to some of the wackiness that defined the Roger Moore era of the character, Licence to Kill took a far more serious approach that felt closer in line with the tone of Ian Fleming’s original series of novels.

Dalton showed that Bond was capable of being vulnerable, giving an emphatic performance that proved he was capable of losing at some points. Although its final set piece is just as thrilling as anything else in the series, Licence to Kill succeeded by taking a more grounded approach to a franchise that could often be accused of getting superficial.

9 ‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Directed by Terence Young

Dr. No is about as perfect of an introductory Bond film as fans could ask for, as Sean Connery immediately proved that he was one of the greatest casting choices in the history of Hollywood. Dr. No may not be quite as elaborately staged or thematically nuanced as the later films in the series, but the exploration of a potential nuclear threat from the villainous SPECTRE organization felt particularly interesting in an era where the tensions of the Cold War were still at an all-time high.

Dr. No set the tone for the Bond series, and induced recurring hallmarks like the “Bond girl” and “Bond villain.” Considering that the film was first released in 1962, Dr. No holds up remarkably well as a product of its time because it focuses on Bond’s intelligence as a character, and does not oversaturate itself with unnecessary spectacle.

8 ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell

GoldenEye provided the boost of energy that the Bond franchise needed, as the under-performance of License to Kill put the saga on a six-year hiatus where many were doubtful about its future. Director Martin Campbell was able to refresh the series with some of its best action ever, which rivaled the other iconic action films released the same decade.

Goldeneye was unique in that it developed strong supporting characters that gave the audience a reason to care about people other than Bond, making the universe feel more fleshed out. Judi Dench’s interpretation of M provided a fresh perspective on what the head of MI6 could look like, and Sean Bean proved to be one of the best villains in the series because the character of Alec had a personal connection with Bond that was set up in the jaw-dropping opening action sequence.

7 ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Live and Let Die was a terrific new direction for the Bond series to go, as Moore’s debut as the character proved to be a unique one that was not entirely derivative of what Connery had already done in the role. While it still contained all the espionage and spycraft that fans would have come to expect from the series, Live and Let Die was set in New Orleans, and clearly inspired by classic blaxploitation films like Shaft and Dolemite.

Live and Let Die has one of the best theme songs ever thanks to Paul McCartney’s rendition of the titular track, which became a popular culture phenomenon in its own right. Additionally, Yaphet Kotto’s performance as the ruthless criminal mastermind known only as “Mr. Big” ended up being one of the most terrifying villains that the series has ever created.

6 ‘From Russia With Love’ (1964)

Directed by Terence Young

From Russia With Love proved that the Bond franchise had longevity, as it proved to be a far more thrilling and well-directed step up from Dr. No. The second entry in the series cut to the heart of the Cold War tension by putting Bond on a covert mission to the Soviet Union, where he found himself intertwined with a dangerous conspiracy carried out by various agents working for the SPECTRE organization.

From Russia With Loves reaches a level of suspense and intrigue that was unparalleled for the Bond series, and at times felt like it was serving as an homage to the work of Alfred Hitchcock. The film made the creative choice to keep most of its action contained to a few primary locations, which only made Bond feel more vulnerable as a relatable character who was capable of being defeated.

5 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Goldfinger is certainly the film that established many of the recurring tropes in the Bond fraöchise, as the gadgets, one-liners, elaborate musical numbers, and over-the-top villains all have their origins in the third entry in the series. Although the death of a main love interest ended up terrifying audiences, Goldfinger embodied the fun, irreverent series that made the Bond series so engaging compared to other spy franchises. It’s also the most quotable Bond film, as lines like “I must be dreaming” have become iconic.

Goldfinger features one of the best Bond villains ever, as the performance by Gert Fröbe as the titular antagonist was delightfully absurd. While eventually the series would start trying to introduce antagonists that had more rational explanations for committing the evil acts that they do, Goldfinger himself is one of the rare villains who seems to just enjoy being evil for the sake of it.

4 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Casino Royale finally told the origin story for James Bond, as it served as the first official adaptation of the initial entry in Fleming’s novel series after an unofficial parody film that was released in 1967. Daniel Craig delivered a charismatic, yet dark performance that tied into Bond’s insecurities, as the tragic fate of Eva Green’s Vesper Lynd provided insight on how 007’s relationship with women evolved over the course of the franchise.

Casino Royale took a dark and gritty approach to the Bond franchise that could be compared to the work that Christopher Nolan did with Batman Begins, and wasn’t afraid to address modern concerns about international terrorism. The now iconic parkour action scene that kicks off the film on a high note and the final mission of revenge easily stand out as some of the most impressive moments of pure spectacle that the series has ever managed to pull off.

3 ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

The Spy Who Loved Me is easily one of the most romantic films in the Bond franchise, as it is one of the few installments in which 007 is matched up against a love interest who is truly his equal. The dynamic between Moore’s Bond and Barbara Bach as the Soviet Union spy XXX is compelling because they both realize that they are in inherently lonely professions, and any connection between them may be fleeting.

Although this darker message may make some fans more uncomfortable when considering its commentary on the rest of the series, The Spy Who Loved Me is still one of the most visually stunning Bond films, as the final action scene aboard the underwater lair is about as epic as fans could ask for. Throw in a terrific song from Carly Simon, and The Spy Who Loved Me is a masterpiece of pop spectacle.

2 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

Directed by Peter R. Hunt

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is about as bold of a deviation from the core Bond franchise as possible, as George Lazenby’s single appearance as the character is more of an arthouse holiday film than it is a traditional action-adventure blockbuster. Lazenby provided a version of Bond who was capable of falling in love, as his connection with Tracy (Diana Rigg) is the first time in which he questions whether or not he actually wants to commit the rest of his life to MI6.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service has some of the best scenes in the entire saga, including a thrilling ski chase down the Swiss Alps and the tragic final twist that ends the film on a downbeat note. Even for those who don’t traditionally consider themselves to be Bond fans, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is a profound drama with a lot of human interest.

1 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Skyfall is the epitome of what a great Bond film should look like, as it contains a multitude of references to the franchise’s past, while still looking into its future. Sam Mendes was able to tackle the concept of whether old-fashioned spies like Bond were relevant in the 21st century, as 007 is called to defend the institution that he dedicated his life to when it falls under attack by the ruthless cyber terrorist Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), who has a personal vendetta against M.

Skyfall features beautiful cinematography from the legendary Roger Deakins, and also features a surprising supporting performance from the great Albert Finney as Bond’s mentor. Although there are many great title theme songs that have been written for the franchise, few would argue that Adele’s Academy Award rendition of “Skyfall” doesn’t rank as one of the very best.

Skyfall

