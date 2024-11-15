The James Bond franchise has evolved rapidly over the course of six decades, and has certainly reached some incredible highs, as well as some unfortunate lows. Although modern classics like Goldfinger, Goldeneye, From Russia With Love, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Spy Who Loved Me, Casino Royale, and Skyfall have been heralded as some of the greatest action films ever made, some unfortunate failures like Die Another Day, Diamonds Are Forever, Quantum of Solace, and A View To A Kill have been dismissed as outright failures.

There are certainly many Bond films that have aged better than some may have expected, as an “average” 007 adventure is still generally going to be more entertaining than a majority of the blockbusters that Hollywood releases on a yearly basis. Here are ten James Bond movies that are better than you remember.

10 ‘Thunderball’ (1965)

Directed by Terence Young

Thunderball may not have lived up to the hype generated by the first three installments in the Bond series, but still had enough to recommend it, especially because of just how charismatic Sean Connery was. Goldfinger established a new tone for the series that embraced some of the more absurd elements, and Thunderball made that clear with a thrilling opening scene that involved Bond using a jetpack.

Thunderball was a great film for those that enjoy aquatic combat, as some of the underwater battle scenes felt like they were the forebears to classic submarine thrillers like The Hunt For Red October and Crimson Tide among others. The film also served as a reminder that Terence Young is one of the saga’s best directors, as he clearly seems to understand the character of Bond better than many of the other filmmakers that have stepped in.

9 ‘Moonraker’ (1979)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

Moonraker is a film that was lambasted heavily upon its initial release, as it had almost nothing to do with the original Ian Fleming for which it shares its title. It was a more than obvious attempt by MGM and the Broccoli family to cash in on the success of Star Wars two years prior, which had signified to studios everywhere that audiences were interested in a revival of the science fiction genre.

Moonraker thankfully does not take itself seriously at all, and keeps the light tone that makes so many of the Roger Moore Bond films so entertaining. While there would be parodies like the Austin Powers and Kingsman films that would attempt to lampoon this era of the series, they often look over the fact that for films like Moonraker, Moore was actually in on the joke for the entire time.

8 ‘Octopussy’ (1983)

Directed by John Glen

Octopussy was a curious example of the Bond franchise leaning way into campiness, as if the producers at MGM recognized that Moore was never going to have the same level of slick charisma that Connery had. Although Moore had attempted to get a bit more serious with For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy served as a reminder that his Bond films work when they get to have a sly sense of humor.

Although it does feature the completely over-the-top moment in which Bond disguises himself as a clown, Octopussy does have some genuinely gripping action scenes, including an opening sequence involving a plane that is very vertigo-inducing. In addition to some of the sharpest one-liners in the series, Octopussy also deserves credit for the incorporation of “All Time High,” one of the best opening theme songs in any of the films.

7 ‘Never Say Never Again’ (1983)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

Never Say Never Again is often overlooked by fans of the Bond canon, as it is one of the few films produced outside of the official MGM series. Due to a legal dispute regarding the rights to the Thunderball novel, Warner Brothers was able to make their own adaptation starring Connery, who reprised his role as Bond for the first time since Diamonds Are Forever.

Never Say Never Again thankfully addressed the fact that Bond was an aging character, and did not try to hide the fact that he was past his prime. Connery did a great job showing a more matured aspect of the character, and the film does feature some extraordinary action, as it was brought to life by the legendary director Irvin Kershner, best known for making Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back and Robocop 2.

6 ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987)

Directed by John Glen

The Living Daylights was the first film in the Bond series to star Timothy Dalton, who was never given enough credit for what he brought to the role, as he only ever got to star in two films. While he never had the comic spontaneity of Moore or the signature charisma of Connery, Dalton nailed the unimpeachable darkness of the character, which was critical to what Fleming originally had in mind when he first wrote Casino Royale.

The Living Daylights is a far darker entry in the Bond series, as it removed many of the campy elements that had defined the last few installments in the Moore series. While this may have provoked some mixed responses from Bond fans at the time, The Living Daylights certainly inspired the more serious approach that Daniel Craig would take with the character in the 21st century.

5 ‘Licence to Kill’ (1989)

Directed by John Glen

Licence to Kill is easily the darkest entry in the Bond franchise, as it is one of the only installments in which 007 is not on a direct assignment from MI6. After a dear friend is attacked on his wedding day, Bond is forced to strike out on his own on a mission of revenge.

Licence to Kill lacks the cheeky humor, womanizing, and gadgetry that had defined many of the earlier Bond films, as it has more in common with vigilante vengeance thrillers like Rolling Thunder and Death Wish than it does with You Only Live Twice or Die Another Day. While the grim approach may not have been what Bond fans were expecting at the time that License to Kill was initially released, the film stands out in retrospect as one of the most signature outliers in the entire franchise.

4 ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997)

Directed by Roger Spottiswoode

Tomorrow Never Dies deserves praise for having one of the franchise’s most underrated villains, as Jonathan Pryce’s performance as Elliot Carver was truly unique, and enough to make the film far more entertaining than it had any right to be. While Bond had faced off with many intimidating villains that were intent on taking over the world, Pryce was a powerful media tycoon who used the power of fake news reports to create tension between the United Kingdom and China, in what could lead to another world war.

In addition to the more intelligent conspiracy storyline, Tomorrow Never Dies succeeded thanks to the great chemistry between Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh. Yeoh deserves credit for playing a character that was not just a “Bond girl,” but an established action hero in her own right who proves to be 007’s equal when they team up to save the world.

3 ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999)

Directed by Michael Apted

The World Is Not Enough was one of the first Bond films to make Judi Dench’s version of M a main character, taking advantage of one of the best casting decisions made in the franchise’s entire history. While M had always been depicted as being Bond’s brash superior, The World Is Not Enough put her in a vulnerable position where she was forced to reckon with her past.

The World Is Not Enough escalated the scale of the Bond franchise, featuring an explosive opening scene that proved that the saga was worthy of competing with the other action films that dominated the 1990s. While it’s easy to criticize the performance by Denise Richards, it was another case in which the Bond films understood that cheeky humor was simply part of the saga’s legacy, and levity was necessary in a film so intense.

2 ‘Spectre’ (2015)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Spectre had a difficult task ahead of it, as Skyfall had reset the franchise in a way that merged a classical definition of the character with more modern depictions of espionage. Although it did get a bit outlandish at times, Spectre was able to reintroduce some key aspects of the Bond mythology, particularly with Christoph Waltz’s new take on the iconic villain Blofeld.

Sam Mendes may be the greatest director ever involved in the Bond franchise, and managed to make every shot in the film look absolutely beautiful. While Craig retains the brooding sensibilities that made him so compelling in Casino Royale and Skyfall, he was also allowed to add some comic mischief to his performance, which certainly made Spectre a bit more entertaining than it would have been otherwise. The film also delivered one of the best opening scenes ever with the “Day of the Dead” sequence.

1 ‘No Time to Die’ (2021)

Directed by Cary Fukunaga

No Time to Die certainly took a bold risk with the Bond franchise, as it essentially served as the Avengers: Endgame of the iteration of the series that had begun with Casino Royale. In addition to serving as a heartfelt goodbye to Craig’s version of Bond, No Time To Die also had juicy roles for Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), Mallory (Ralph Fiennes), Q (Ben Whishaw), and Tanner (Rory Kinnear).

No Time to Die is unabashedly sentimental, but it also contains one of the most thrilling final sequences in the entire series. Fans may have been divided about the controversial choice made at the end, but it is evident that the film had nothing but love for the work that Craig and his collaborators did to make Bond one of the most exciting film characters of the 21st century.

