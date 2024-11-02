The James Bond franchise may have had its roots in the more grounded spy novels from Ian Fleming, but many of the best entries within the series have succeeded by being widely over-the-top. There is certainly room for the grounded, serious approach to the material that made films like Casino Royale, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and The Living Daylights so compelling, but that doesn’t mean that their style is one that the rest of the series is required to conform to.

The Bond franchise is quite diverse, and even some of the more convoluted adventures have a place within its history. Given that the franchise itself has existed for over six decades, there is certainly room for more than one interpretation of what an action-packed Bond adventure should look like. Here are ten James Bond movies that are deleriously entertaining.

10 ‘Spectre’ (2015)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Spectre was saddled with a lot of responsibilities, as the previous film Skyfall had essentially reset the Daniel Craig era of the franchise so that it felt like a more classical version of the character. Although Craig’s inherent charisma had always drawn comparisons between him and Sean Connery, Spectre goes forward with a very silly conspiracy storyline that would have felt more appropriate in a Roger Moore film.

Between a secret underground lair, a frantic fight on “The Day of the Dead,” and a shocking reveal about Bond’s lineage, Spectre makes no apologies for just being silly. Perhaps the biggest revelation of the film is the great Christoph Waltz in the role of the classic Bond villain Blofeld, who properly the evil organization known as “SPECTRE” into this iteration of the series in order to tie everything full circle on the past.

Watch on Prime Video

9 ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997)

Directed by Roger Spottiswoode

Image via MGM

Tomorrow Never Dies embraced the absurdity of action cinema in the 1990s by giving Pierce Brosnan’s version of 007 some of his strongest supporting characters ever. While generally the “Bond girls” that appeared in previous films were not very well developed, future Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh delivered a terrific performance as a Chinese spy who teams up with 007 to prevent their two nations from falling into conflict with one another.

The most campy aspect of Tomorrow Never Dies is the performance by Jonathan Pryce, who appears as the maniacal news mogul Elliot Carver,who uses his influence to start political feuds that he can end up covering on his various broadcast stations. While Carver was clearly created to satirize far-right media pundits, his interpretation of the character feels much more plausible in 2024 given the current media climate.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Release Date December 11, 1997 Director Roger Spottiswoode Cast Pierce Brosnan , Jonathan Pryce Michelle Yeoh , Teri Hatcher , Ricky Jay , Götz Otto Runtime 119 Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Bruce Feirstein Tagline The Man. The Number. The License...are all back. Website http://www.jamesbond.com/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

8 ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999)

Directed by Michael Apted

Image via MGM

The World Is Not Enough is one of the more unique entries in the Bond series, as it strives to balance some darker themes with some of the greatest camp within the franchise. On a narrative level, The World Is Not Enough tells a more grounded story about a ruthless oil baroness (Sophie Marceau) on a personal mission to exact revenge on M (Judi Dench), who serves as the head of MI6.

However, The World Is Not Enough also has one of the saga’s strangest romantic subplots involving the dynamic between Bond and Dr. Christmas Jones (Denise Richards). Although the line “Christmas only comes once a year” has not exactly aged very well, the chemistry between Brosnan and Richards is so unexpectedly charming that it becomes far easier to overlook some of the more problematic aspects that haven’t aged as well.

The World is Not Enough Release Date November 17, 1999 Director Michael Apted Cast Pierce Brosnan , Sophie Marceau , Robert Carlyle , Denise Richards , Robbie Coltrane , judi dench Runtime 128 Main Genre Action Writers Neal Purvis , Robert Wade , Bruce Feirstein , Ian Fleming Tagline Danger Suspense Excitement There must be when he's around Expand

Rent on Amazon

7 ‘You Only Live Twice’ (1967)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

Image via United Artists

You Only Live Twice served as a climactic point within Connery’s run as 007, as for a brief moment it appeared that it would be the last time that he would ever be portraying the character. Connery’s Bond certainly gets the epic sendoff he deserved, as the film takes the character on an adventure to Japan where he is tasked with leading an attack on the headquarters of SPECTRE.

While some of the interpretation of Japanese culture has sadly not aged very well, the increased stakes led to some of the greatest action in the entire franchise, as it showed that Bond had leadership skills that he wasn’t always able to utilize during his solo missions. That being said, the complete absurdity of the film may have inadvertently served as the basis of inspiration for spoof franchises like Austin Powers and Kingsman.

You Only Live Twice Release Date June 13, 1967 Director Lewis Gilbert Cast Sean Connery , Akiko Wakabayashi , Mie Hama , Tetsurô Tanba , Teru Shimada , Karin Dor Runtime 117 Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Harold Jack Bloom , Roald Dahl Tagline You Only Live Twice...and "TWICE" is the only way to live! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/2347/You-Only-Live-Twice/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

6 ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ (1971)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Image via United Artists

Diamonds Are Forever offered a surprise return for Connery, as he had previously left the series so that George Lazenby could appear as Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is generally regarded as being one of the best installments in the series, but audiences were a little skeptical about the darker, more artistic flair of the film.

Getting Connery to return to the Bond franchise made for a “back to basics” approach,as Diamonds Are Forever took the camp up to a new level, with more than enough quirky villains to spare. While it marked a rather disappointing conclusion to Connery’s run at EON (as he would later appear in the non-official film Never Say Never Again), a terrific sequence involving a lunar rover marks one of the most clever, self-aware gags in the entire franchise.

Diamonds Are Forever James Bond infiltrates a diamond smuggling ring, uncovering a plot by his arch-nemesis Blofeld to build a space-based laser weapon. From Amsterdam to Las Vegas, Bond faces off against Blofeld's henchmen and foils the plan, ensuring the diamonds return to their rightful owners. Release Date December 17, 1971 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Sean Connery , Jill St. John , Charles Gray , Jimmy Dean , Bruce Cabot Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Tom Mankiewicz , Ian Fleming Expand

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘Casino Royale’ (1967)

Directed by Joseph McGrath, Robert Parrish, John Huston, Ken Hughes, and Val Guest

Image via Warner Brothers

Casino Royale was the first of two non-official Bond films produced by Warner Brothers due to a lapse in the contract for Fleming’s books. While Casino Royale served as the first installment of Fleming’s series of novels, and was eventually turned into a more violent reboot in 2006 from director Martin Campbell, the 1967 version of the film was an outright parody that featured various actors cast as Bond.

Casino Royale is packed with niche references to the history of the Bond franchise, and may have created the “spoof” genre that would become so popular in the following decade with The Naked Gun, Airplane!, and Top Secret! Although some purists might disregard the film entirely because it does not fit within the continuity of the series, any Bond film that features David Niven in the role of 007 is worth watching at least once.

Casino Royale (1967)

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘Die Another Day’ (2002)

Directed by Lee Tamahori

Image via MGM

Die Another Day marked the conclusion to Brosnan’s run as Bond, and it's actually a shame that he wasn’t given more opportunities to appear as the character. Brosnan was often let down by the writing of the series, and Die Another Day is no exception; the film involves Bond surfing on to the coast of North Korea, and later includes such ridiculous gadgets like an invisible car and a powerful laser that felt like they were taken out of a science fiction film.

The saving grace of Die Another Day is Halle Berry, who appears as Bond’s new partner Jinx. Jinx was one of the few female characters who was able to hold her own against Bond, and became so popular on her own that the Broccoli family briefly considered developing a spinoff series in which Berry could take center stage.

Die Another Day James Bond is sent to investigate the connection between a North Korean terrorist and a diamond mogul, who is funding the development of an international space weapon. Release Date November 22, 2002 Director Lee Tamahori Cast Toby Stephens , Rosamund Pike , Pierce Brosnan , Halle Berry Rick Yune , judi dench Runtime 133 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Ian Fleming , Neal Purvis , Robert Wade Tagline action violence, sexuality Expand

Rent on Amazon

3 ‘Octopussy’ (1983)

Directed by John Glen

Image via MGM and EON

Octopussy is mocked relentlessly because of its title, but it’s a far more entertaining film than its more toxic reputation might suggest. It would be silly to try to compare Moore as an action star to someone more intensive like Craig or Timothy Dalton, but as a force of comedic nature, he clearly knew what he was doing.

Octopussy allowed Moore to take center stage in a film that really embraced the espionage aspects of spycraft, as Bond even disguises himself as a clown at one point in order to infiltrate a circus. Despite the attempts at little bit more broad comedy, Octopussy certainly does not skimp on action, as an opening sequence involving Bond escaping with a plane is enough to induce a strong sense of vertigo from any audience member who has even the slightest of skepticisms about flying.

Octopussy A jewel-encrusted Fabergé egg surfaces at a London auction, catching the attention of MI6. James Bond is dispatched to investigate its origins, leading him to the mysterious and opulent world of exiled Afghan prince, Kamal Khan, and his accomplice, the enigmatic and resourceful circus leader, Octopussy. Release Date June 10, 1983 Director John Glen Cast Roger Moore , Maud Adams , Louis Jourdan , Kristina Wayborn , Kabir Bedi , Steven Berkoff Runtime 131 minutes Writers George MacDonald Fraser , Richard Maibaum , Michael G. Wilson

Rent on Apple TV

2 ‘A View to a Kill’ (1985)

Directed by John Glen

Image via MGM

A View to a Kill marked the conclusion of Moore’s tenure as Bond, as at 57 it was evident that he was far too old to play the character. The good thing is that Bond isn’t even the most entertaining aspect of the film; much of A View To A Kill is stolen by Christopher Walken, who appears as the eccentric criminal mastermind Max Zorin, who wants to reign devastation upon the United States from the comfort of his blimp.

Walken appears to be having the time of his life chewing the scenery, as Zorin uses all sorts of off-color jokes when ejecting his own minions. While it may not be the best introduction for new Bond films to watch if they are discovering the series for the first time, A View To A Kill is more than worthy of reconsideration as one of the saga’s greatest guilty pleasures.

A View to a Kill Release Date May 24, 1985 Director John Glen Cast Roger Moore , Christopher Walken , Tanya Roberts , Grace Jones , Patrick Macnee , Patrick Bauchau Runtime 131 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Richard Maibaum , Michael G. Wilson Expand

Rent on Amazon

1 ‘Moonraker’ (1979)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

Image via MGM/Eon

Moonraker is one of the more blatant examples of business moves in the entire Bond franchise, as it was clear that EON wanted to capitalize on the blockbuster success of Star Wars in 1977 by creating a film in which Bond could go to space. Although the original novel that it is based on is actually one of the more grounded, seriously-minded Cold War thrillers of the series, the film sent Bond on a mission to the stars to stop an eccentric fascist from trying to exterminate a significant portion of the world.

The fact that the visual effects in Moonraker have not aged well somehow make it more charming, as it is clearly rushed out in order to make a quick release date. When looking at the many cheap sci-fi films made in the aftermath of Star Wars, there’s certainly a lot worse out there than Moonraker.

Moonraker Release Date June 29, 1979 Director Lewis Gilbert Cast Roger Moore , Lois Chiles , Michael Lonsdale , Richard Kiel , Corinne Clery , Bernard Lee Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Christopher Wood , Ian Fleming , Gerry Anderson Expand

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Thrilling Tim Burton Movies, Ranked