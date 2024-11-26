Felix Leiter is one of the most important supporting characters within the James Bond franchise, and in many ways, feels like the American equivalent to 007. While Bond works alone for the most part when he takes on missions assigned to him by MI6, Felix occasionally provides him with assistance in his capacity as an agent of the CIA. While he is often cast in a supporting role, Felix is often there to help Bond take down some of the most ruthless villains in the series.

Felix provides an American perspective on international conflicts, but like 007, does not always follow the rules as closely as his superiors may have expected. Similar to characters like Q, Moneypenny, M, and even Blofeld, Felix has been played by multiple actors over the course of the Bond franchise. Here is every actor who played Felix Leiter in the James Bond movies, ranked.

8 John Terry

Appeared in: ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987)

John Terry is a very talented actor whose credits include such classics as Full Metal Jacket, Of Mice and Men, and Zodiac, so the notion of him joining the Bond franchise as Felix was certainly an exciting one. The Living Daylight marked the first film in which Timothy Dalton took over as Bond, and instilled a slightly darker tone that felt closer in line to the original source material that Ian Fleming had created with his novels.

Although the film itself deserves far more credit than it has received, Felix doesn’t really play a big factor in the plot of The Living Daylights, as he really only appears at the very end to help Bond in the midst of an action scene. While it would have been interesting to see how Terry and Daltons’ dynamic could have evolved over the course of multiple installments, The Living Daylights marked the last time in which they got to appear on screen together.

7 Bernie Casey

Appeared in: ‘Never Say Never Again’ (1983)

Bernie Casey had the unfortunate task of appearing in Never Say Never Again, a strange offshoot of the Bond franchise that was produced by Warner Brothers, and not the typical company of MGM. Due to a strange rights agreement revolving around the novel Thunderball, Sean Connery ended up returning to play Bond for the first time since Diamonds Are Forever for an unofficial sequel directed by Irvin Kershner.

Felix has little more than a cameo in Never Say Never Again, so it is relatively unfair to judge Casey for what he could do with the character. Due to the rights agreement, Never Say Never Again was not allowed to make any specific references to the various adventures that Bond and Felix had gone on together in any of the previous films that Connery had starred in. His appearance in Never Say Never Again ultimately amounts to a bit of fan service.

6 Jack Lord

Appeared in: ‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Jack Lord was the first actor to ever play Felix, and did a great job at outlining why he was such an important figure that would reappear throughout many of the franchise’s most essential installments. Lord’s version of Felix stops in to explain to Bond why he should be concerned about his mission to find Dr. Julius No (Joseph Wiseman), and later helps save him and Honey Ryder (Ursula Andress) when they are trapped out in the ocean.

Lord was able to identify why Felix had such a strong friendship with Bond, as they are both rogue agents that are willing to do anything to stop the villains. It is actually rather unfortunate that Lord was not able to reprise his role in any of the subsequent Bond films, as it would have been very interesting to see how he interacted with Connery during the more intense circumstances within From Russia With Love.

5 Norman Burton

Appeared in: ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ (1971)

Norman Burton gave a fantastic performance as Felix in Diamonds Are Forever, even though it is generally regarded as being one of the most disappointing entries in the Bond franchise. Considering that a majority of Diamonds Are Forever takes place in Las Vegas, it made complete sense why Bond would go to seek out assistance from Felix when he was trying to track down the agents of SPECTRE.

Diamonds Are Forever improves significantly anytime that Burton appears in the film, as he appears to be one of the only members of the cast that was willing to treat the material seriously. While Connery played a version of Bond that almost felt like a caricature of what he had already done within previous entries within the series, Burton was able to add some complexity to this underrated role by showing Felix’s unwavering support for his allies in MI6.

4 Rik Van Nutter

Appeared in: ‘Thunderball’ (1964)

Rik Van Nutter was one of the rare actors who got to show Felix getting in on the action, as he serves as one of Bond’s primary allies in Thunderball. The aquatic adventure film may have begun with a thrilling action scene where Bond uses a jetpack, but a majority of the story revolves around 007 having to team up with other spies to infiltrate an underwater weapon being utilized by SPECTRE. While Bond has never been a character who is particularly interested in being “part of a team,” Nutter was able to prove that Felix was worthy of his respect.

The chemistry between Nutter and Connery actually makes Thunderball more exciting than it would have been otherwise; while viewers likely went into the film knowing that Bond was probably going to survive, there was reason to believe that Felix would perish at any given moment.

3 Cec Linder

Appeared in: ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Ced Linder had the benefit of playing Felix in one of the best Bond films, as Goldfinger is renowned as an all-time classic that established many of the recurring themes of the franchise. Although Lord had done a good job at playing Felix in Dr. No, Linder was able to show a more motivated version of the character who helps Bond during his initial mission in Miami.

Felix is established as one of the few characters in the franchise that Bond can trust, which is a rare quality considering how many of his allies have betrayed him or turned him over to the villains. Linder was also to understand the tone of the series, which really came to fruition in Goldfinger; humor and self-awareness are critical to the success of the Bond films, and Linder gets a few great one-liners that prove him worthy of sharing scenes with an actor of Connery’s acclaim.