James Bond has been a franchise that has endured for several decades because of its ability to reconfigure itself and surpass its previous achievements. While it's a franchise that ranges radically in terms of quality, every single Bond film is worth watching to see how the various stars and filmmakers interpret Ian Fleming’s most iconic character. It’s impressive that the franchise has been able to open itself up and appeal to viewers of various generations.

The Bond franchise didn’t just create one of the greatest movie heroes of all-time, but set the standard for what great action cinema should look like for the next several decades. Although each film has a compelling opening scene and musical number, the Bond films are particularly well-regarded among the action film community for ending on a high note. Here are the top ten best finales in the James Bond movies, ranked.

10 ‘No Time To Die’ (2021)

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

No Time To Die took the biggest risk in the history of the Bond franchise, as it chose to kill of Daniel Craig’s 007 in the final few moments. While each Bond film technically exists in its own continuity, seeing such an iconic character go out while saving his friends packed an emotional punch that most other entries in the series did not.

No Time To Die pushed the visual spectacle of the franchise to its extreme, as director Cary Joji Fukunaga concocted a chaotic series of fight scenes, explosions, and extremist terrorist plots that nearly pushed the franchise into science fiction territory. However, it was the sensitive, surprisingly moving performance from Craig that ensured that No Time To Die will make it very difficult for his replacement to live up to the same impact that he had when the series is eventually rebooted with another actor.

9 ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999)

Directed by Michael Apted

The World Is Not Enough is the rare Bond film that is saved by its last act, as the third entry in Pierce Brosnan’s run as 007 is arguably one of the sillier installments in the series. In an adventure that took Bond to the Caspian Sea to face off with evil oil baron Elektra King (Sophie Marceu) and her spurned lover Victor Zokas (Robert Carlyle), The World Is Not Enough saw 007 having to survive a plunging submarine and facing off with squads of enemy goons.

The World Is Not Enough provided a more personal assignment for Bond, as he was fighting to help protect M (Judi Dench) from a dangerous secret from her past. While Brosnan’s chemistry with Denise Richards has been criticized, The World Is Not Enough does end with one of the snarkiest one-liners in the entire history of the franchise.

8 ‘You Only Live Twice’ (1967)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

You Only Live Twice essentially served as the closing chapter of Connery’s era in the Bond franchise, even if he would eventually return for the underwhelming sequel Diamonds Are Forever. The threat of the SPECTRE organization had been built up within all four previous installments in the series, but You Only Live Twice finally featured Bond heading to the headquarters of his enemy for a climactic final battle in Japan.

The use of emerging technology and martial arts action helped differentiate itself from the other films in the series, and leaned into how unique Japan was as a location. Although 007 is famously a character that likes to work alone, You Only Live Twice did succeed in showing what it would look like for Bond to team up with other experienced MI6 agents that were equally committed to seeing SPECTRE brought to justice.

7 ‘Licence To Kill’ (1989)

Directed by John Glen

Licence to Kill was by far the darkest film in the Bond franchise at the time of its release, as Timothy Dalton’s interpretation of the character was far closer to the cold-blooded assassin that led Flaming’s novels. Licence to Kill isn’t as much an international adventure as it is a revenge thriller; Bond ends up striking out on his own, against the orders of his superiors at MI6, after his close friend Felix Leiter is attacked at his wedding.

Licence to Kill is a straight up ‘80s action classic that draws inspiration from the B-movies made by Cannon Films that were popular at the time. It was a nice breath of fresh air compared to the previous two films, Octopussy and A View To A Kill, which had pushed Bond in a direction that was so campy that it felt like it was turning into a parody of itself. Licence to Kill concludes with a roaring vehicular chase that is easily the most underappreciated set piece in the series. It's flat-out incredible.

6 ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell

GoldenEye was the breath of fresh air that the Bond franchise needed, proving that it was worthy of competing with the other great action movies released in the 1990s. Brosnan’s debut as 007 saw him trying to prevent the former MI6 agent 006 (Sean Bean) from unleashing a super powered laser weapon that could take out an international satellite and thrust the entire world’s political infrastructure into chaos. It felt like a timely adjustment of the series mythology that recognized the way that the world had changed since the end of the Cold War.

GoldenEye succeeded in creating a villain who was truly Bond’s equal, as his connection with 006 was established through a compelling flashback sequence that showed the two working together. GoldenEye continues to be cited as one of the franchise’s best, and inspired an iconic video game classic that is almost as famous as anything in the film itself.

5 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Goldfinger is responsible for establishing the archetypes of the Bond franchise and creating the mythology that is now well known by all fans of the franchise. While the previous two films, Dr. No and From Russia With Love, are both great spy films in their own right, they didn’t feature the prominent spectacle that made Goldfinger one of the most visually inventive films in the series.

The stakes at the end of Goldfinger couldn’t be bigger, as Bond is trying to prevent the evil billionaire Auric Goldfinger (Guy Frobe) and his crime syndicate from attacking the United States Gold Depository and destroying the worldwide economy. While Connery delivers some of the funniest and most self-aware one-liners in the history of the franchise, Goldfinger still takes itself seriously enough to provide a thrilling climax. Goldfinger’s death is easily one of the saga’s most satisfying moments.

4 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Casino Royale was a radical reimagining of the Bond mythology that chose to focus on his origin story, showing how he earned his “license to kill” and became the depressed womanizer that Fleming had originally imagined. While the opening parkour action scene was arguably one that kicked off the film on a high note, seeing Bond go on a mission of bloody revenge to avenge the death of his lover Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) made for an interesting inversion of the traditional third act climax.

Craig was able to show Bond’s vulnerabilities, and Casino Royale succeeded in making him a far more relatable protagonist than he had ever been before. However, Casino Royale also features some of the most graphic kills in the entire series; it's frankly rather shocking that Martin Campbell was able to incorporate so much disturbing violence within a PG-13 film.

3 ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

The Spy Who Loved Me was the best of Roger Moore’s Bond films because it was one of the few to tell a sincere love story; the film saw Bond teaming up with the Soviet Union assassin XXX (Barbara Bach), who reluctantly agrees to help MI6 when a large conspiracy threatens both nations. The Spy Who Loved Me examines how these two characters, both of whom have made a life out of killing people, are more similar than they would ever admit.

The Spy Who Loved Me features an incredible aquatic battle in its third act, and director Lewis Gilbert even got the assistance of the legendary Stanley Kubrick to shoot the sequence. The Spy Who Loved Me was a film that easily featured the grandest Bond action to date, but also provided one of the franchise’s most human stories.

2 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

Directed by Peter R. Hunt

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is a true arthouse classic that told Bond’s most heartbreaking story to date, as it focuses on his brief, yet emotional romance with the woman Tracy (Diana Rigg). Set over the course of the Christmas season, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service follows Tracy and Bond as they attempt to stop a SPECTRE conspiracy involving food poisoning and brainwashed assassins. As tragic as its ending is, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service still features a legendary ski chase that looks better than a majority of action scenes shot today.

The winter locations add a chilly atmosphere to a dark film that has been cited as an influence by directors like Christopher Nolan and Steve Soderbergh. Although George Lazenby never reprised his role, the brilliance of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service ensured that his track record in the franchise was spotless.

1 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Skyfall is perhaps the most ambitious film in the entire franchise, as it sought to examine Bond’s origins at a time when his existence was questioned. Although it begins by setting up the former MI6 agent Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) as a threat to Great Britain’s institutions, Skyfall ends with Bond and M escaping to his childhood home in Scotland, where his tragic past is revealed.

Although its opening scene was an elaborate motorcycle chase, Skyfall ends by going back-to-basics, with Bond having to create traps to stop Silva and his minions. M’s death is easily one of the saddest moments in the entire series, and gave Dench the chance to give a beautiful send off to a character that she had been playing since 1995. The homages to various moments in the franchise helped Skyfall feel like a massive love letter to the character.

Skyfall

