Following fellow Brit Terence Young, Guy Hamilton was the second filmmaker to bring Ian Fleming's British spy to the big screen. Hamilton was a French-born English filmmaker with a distinguished background in the Royal Navy who'd worked alongside greats like Carol Reed and Orson Welles before taking over the 007 mantle. Hamilton's first swing at a Bond film (the Eon series' overall third entry, Goldfinger) was an unqualified triumph, but how does it rank alongside the other three Hamilton-led Bond features? The following definitively ranks every Guy Hamilton James Bond movie from worst to best.

4 'The Man With the Golden Gun' (1974)

Starring Roger Moore, Christopher Lee, Maud Adams