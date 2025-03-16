Following fellow Brit Terence Young, Guy Hamilton was the second filmmaker to bring Ian Fleming's British spy to the big screen. Hamilton was a French-born English filmmaker with a distinguished background in the Royal Navy who'd worked alongside greats like Carol Reed and Orson Welles before taking over the 007 mantle. Hamilton's first swing at a Bond film (the Eon series' overall third entry, Goldfinger) was an unqualified triumph, but how does it rank alongside the other three Hamilton-led Bond features? The following definitively ranks every Guy Hamilton James Bond movie from worst to best.
Every James Bond Movie Directed by Guy Hamilton, Ranked
