With 25 movies spanning six decades, the British super spy James Bond has brought unforgettable wit and flirtation to the big screen, delivered by actors ranging from the suave Sean Connery to the intense Daniel Craig. Each actor has left their mark on the role, bringing their own unique style to Bond's famous lines, which often balance sophistication, charm, and just the right touch of suggestive humor. Across the years, Bond’s smart, innuendo-filled exchanges have become hallmarks of his character, turning ordinary dialogue into moments of playful intrigue that make him an iconic character.

These cleverly crafted quips are far more than mere flirtation; they add layers to Bond's persona, emphasizing his quick wit and unbreakable cool even in the tensest of situations. However, not all Bonds are created the same. As the more serious versions of the spy, Timothy Dalton and Daniel Craig's versions did not have many opportunities to crack this type of lines. Nevertheless, the rest of the incarnations have a lot of fun deploying their license to tease.

10 "You may need this to play with your asp."

'Octopussy' (1983)

The title Octopussy is already an innuendo in itself and it is a small miracle that it was even allowed back in the 1980s. It should not be questioned that the movie intends to deliver more innuendos. One of them occurs when James Bond, played by Roger Moore in his sixth outing, arrives in India following a clue that leads to an exiled Afghan Prince, Kamal Khan (Louis Jordan). Upon his arrival, Bond is greeted by Vijay (Vijay Amritraj, an Indian professional tennis player), his contact who goes undercover as a snake charmer playing his theme song in one of the franchise's few meta moments.

As he's escorted to the hotel to change into formal attire to attend Khan's event, Bond reminds Vijay to take his pungi, the pipe instrument used to lure snakes, saying "You may need this to play with your asp". Vijay has previously returned the asp to the real snake charmer, so Bond is referring to a figurative "asp". It is such a throwaway line and audiences do not even see Vijay's expression to that line, but it shows Moore's Bond as someone who is quick-witted and cannot resist cracking such jokes in any kind of situation.

9 "Well, providing the collar and cuffs match..."

'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971)

Sean Connery returns as James Bond once again after George Lazenby's sole adventure in Diamonds Are Forever. With most of the team returning from the hit Goldfinger, such as director Guy Hamilton, cinematographer Ted Moore and singer Shirley Bassey, this movie was Connery's last official hurrah before Roger Moore succeeded him.

The film has plenty of memorable lines, but one of the more unexpected and memorable line was uttered when Tiffany Case (Jill St. John) reentered the room with a new brunette wig, which puzzled Bond because she was blonde when they first met. Case then asked which one Bond prefers, to which Bond answered nonchalantly, "Well, providing the collars and cuffs match..." Case closed the conversation by saying they would talk about that later. In a classic Bond way, eventually they do.

8 "I’m sure we’ll be able to lick you into shape"

'Live and Let Die' (1973)

Live and Let Die is Roger Moore's first Bond film and here, Bond was paired with a new CIA agent Rosie Carver, played by Gloria Henry who was the first Black Bond girl in the series. But she was jittery and panicking, especially when she saw a snake in the room, to which she exclaimed that she should not have gotten into this business and that she would be completely useless. Trying to calm her, Bond said in his classic suave and flirty manner, "I'm sure we'll be able to lick you into shape". Carver was eventually revealed to be a double agent and she was counting on Bond to walk to her trap.

Live and Let Die is a solid entry in the franchise and a great introduction to Moore, who put his own spin as Bond with his expressive eyebrows and playful manner, while keeping the true character intact. His movies are often perfect for their time, so it is no wonder he had his Walther PPK six more times after this.

7 "Just a slight stiffness coming on..."

'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' (1969)

With only one movie to his name, George Lazenby has the distinction of starring in one of the most influential Bond movies of all time. On Her Majesty's Secret Service has been praised for its timeless theme and stunning action. It also allows Bond to insert an erection joke that became somewhat a staple. The scene takes place in a Swiss Alps facility where Bond has dinner with Blofeld's 12 Angels of Death. One of whom wrote her room number on his bare leg, triggering an awkward reaction from Bond and an inquisitive question from Blofeld's henchwoman. Bond casually responds, "Just a slight stiffness coming on. Due to the altitude, no doubt".

This variation of the joke appears in other Bond movies as well. In Diamonds Are Forever, Bond is heard exclaiming "I'm afraid you've caught me with more than my hands up". In A View to Kill, Bond proudly states that he's "an early riser," while in Die Another Day, he assures the instructor before a fencing match that he is "known to keep his tip up".

6 "I thought Christmas comes just once a year."

'The World Is Not Enough' (1999)

After defeating the final bad guy who intends to monopolize the world's gas pipeline, Bond and Christmas Jones (Denise Richards), the nuclear physicist he rescued, are nowhere to be found. With R's (Q's successor played by John Cleese) heat signature imaging, the MI6 locates him in a room, appearing to be lying on a bed. M (Judi Dench) inquires the whereabouts of Dr. Jones, who was supposed to be with Bond, while his heat signature gets even hotter. His figure then appears to be moving, revealing another figure under him, leading to M's bewilderment.

The scene then cuts to Bond and Jones in the room, where Bond exclaims that he was wrong about her. Confused by it, Dr. Jones asks why. Then Bond breaks his promise to not make Christmas jokes and delivers one of the most memorable lines in the franchise, while staying true to the series' playfulness with Bond girls' names, "I thought Christmas only comes once a year". They continue kissing passionately and The World is Not Enough ends on a high note.

The World is Not Enough

5 "Going down, one should always be relaxed"

'Never Say Never Again' (1983)

Image via Warner Bros.

Sean Connery returned once again as Bond in an unofficial film, Never Say Never Again as it was not produced by Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman's Eon Productions. The film itself is a remake of Thunderball and it was even released in the same year as Octopussy. Despite its status as a practically illegitimate entry, the character James Bond is still the same, especially with Connery bringing his magnetic gravitas.

In one scene in particular, Bond encounters Fatima Blush (Barbara Carrera), an assassin working for SPECTRE, in the Bahamas. As Blush volunteers to show Bond all the best places to dive, they go together in Blush's boat. Inspecting the boat, Bond is surprised at how well-equipped the boat is. Flirting, Blush responded that Bond is also well-equipped. Bond then answers, "going down, one should always be relaxed". Bond definitely does not mean diving, and they do make love before going underwater.