Although there have been many supporting characters that have popped up over the course of the franchise’s history, Judi Dench’s role as M changed the James Bond franchise forever. While she was not the first to portray the role of the head of MI6, Dench turned M into a main figure that served as a mentor, confidant, and ally to Bond throughout his dangerous missions. Even though Dench won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love in the midst of her run in the Bond franchise, she chose to remain loyal to the series.

Dench had the unique opportunity to star opposite two very different Bond actors, as she appeared in all of Pierce Brosnan’s films, and was featured in a majority of those that starred Daniel Craig. Here is every James Bond movie co-starring Judi Dench, ranked.

8 ‘Die Another Day’ (2002)

Directed by Lee Tamahori

Die Another Day is easily one of the worst Bond films ever, as it threw any sense of feasibility out the window for the sake of making a ridiculous action thriller with so much computer-generated imagery that it basically felt like a science fiction film. Even though most fans would agree that Brosnan was a very good Bond, Die Another Day was a very disappointing film to be his calling card with the franchise.

Despite how poorly written it is, Die Another Day has some of the better female representation within any of the Bond films. Halle Berry played a character that was Bond’s equal with Jinx, who grew so popular that EON even briefly considered giving her an entirely different spinoff franchise. Dench is somewhat underserved by a film that doesn’t put M in the spotlight, but she does add some humor and pathos that occasionally elevate the material.

7 ‘Quantum of Solace’ (2008)

Directed by Marc Forster

Quantum of Solace was a very disappointing sequel, as it attempted to follow up with Bond as he sought revenge for the death of his lover, Vesper Lyn (Eva Green), who was killed by agents working for the criminal organization QUANTUM. Although it was unique to see a Bond film that was so directly tied into previous installments, Quantum of Solace couldn’t match the action of its predecessor, and failed to introduce a compelling villain.

Dench is pretty much the best part about Quantum of Solace, as she is the character that helps Bond cope with his feelings of depression and isolation, and eventually lures him back into active duty. Although the film itself is very dark and at times quite humorless, Dench does add some comic relief that makes the entire experience far more entertaining than it would have been otherwise.

6 ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999)

Directed by Michael Apted

The World Is Not Enough is a unique Bond film that is at times at war with itself; while there are some campier elements that come across due to the relationship between Bond and the physicist Dr. Christmas Jones (Denise Richards), there is a revenge storyline that feels more in-line with the darker approach that was present within the original novels written by Ian Fleming.

Dench gives one of her most well-rounded performances in The World Is Not Enough, as M is targeted by a ruthless oil baroness (Sophie Marceau) and her lover (Robert Carlyle) for an event in her past. Although the film does include some truly breathtaking action scenes, the best parts about The World Is Not Enough are the instances in which Bond and M reflect upon how much their relationships have grown over their time working together.

5 ‘Spectre’ (2015)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Spectre is a somewhat controversial installment in the Bond franchise, as it was very intent on building up the mythology of the universe by tying in elements of previous films. While the reveal that Christoph Waltz was both the classic villain Blofeld and Bond’s secret half-brother was considered to be somewhat “cheap” by fans, Spectre does have a very touching moment in which Bond receives a video message from M, who had assigned him one last mission in the case of her death.

Spectre is a beautifully shot movie with some amazing moments, and isn’t afraid to let Craig show his humorous side. Although the story does get a bit too confusing at points, it is rare to see a modern studio blockbuster that has such a high level of craftsmanship. Even a weaker film directed by the great Sam Mendes is better than most other things.

4 ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997)

Directed by Roger Spottiswoode

Tomorrow Never Dies may be the most underrated film in the entire Bond franchise, as it was highly progressive in how it treated its supporting characters. While the Bond franchise has often been accused of treating its female characters in a disrespectful way, Tomorrow Never Dies featured an excellent performance by Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese spy that works with 007; Yeoh wasn’t just another “Bond girl,” but a fully-developed hero in her own right.

Tomorrow Never Dies also had a great villain with Elliot Carver, a powerful news media mogul played by the brilliant actor Jonathan Pryce. Although it may have seemed silly at the time of its initial release, the notion of a powerful media pundit using “fake news” to spread lies and disinformation feels much more plausible today in light of recent events involving social media and the United States presidential election.

3 ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell

GoldenEye was the relaunch that the Bond franchise needed, as the series had been on life support after the two films starring Timothy Dalton had underperformed at the box office, despite being high in quality. GoldenEye proved that Bond was capable of standing alongside any of the greatest action films of the 1990s, and reached a level of spectacle that was previously unprecedented for the series.

The inclusion of Dench as M in GoldenEye was one of the most brilliant decisions that the franchise ever made, as it indicated that the series had modernized itself, and was going to take a radically new direction. Listening to M refer to Bond as a “dinosaur” who was a “relic of the Cold War” showed that the series was more than willing to look back at its past with a more humorous edge.

2 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Casino Royale was an adaptation of the very first novel in Fleming’s original series, and finally explored how Bond’s first real mission for MI6 transformed him into the cold, sharp assassin that he became. Although the novel had previously been adapted into a satire film in 1967, the new version of Casino Royale was arguably the darkest installment in the Bond franchise up until that point; in fact, there is a very disturbing torture scene that ranks among the most brutal moments to ever be included in a PG-13 film.

Dench serves a very important role in Casino Royale, as she serves as a mentor that helps Bond work through his feelings of grief. It is a real shame that the Academy Awards are so notoriously biased against action films, as Craig and Dench truly deserve to receive Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

1 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Skyfall is a film that both honored Bond’s legacy and brought him into the 21st century, and ended up making an argument for why the “old-fashioned” spycraft agencies are still relevant in a much different political climate. M is essentially the second lead of the film, as she is forced to go on the run with Bond after the cyberterrorist Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) tries to track them down.

Skyfall was allowed to be genuinely emotional in a way that most Bond films aren’t, as it showed how hard M had worked to dedicate her life to MI6, and revealed the tragic events that had shaped Bond’s childhood. Thanks to the excellent cinematography by Roger Deakins and an amazing theme song by Adele, Skyfall established itself as not just a great Bond adventure, but one of the best films of the 21st century.

