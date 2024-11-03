There is no more important supporting character in the James Bond franchise than M, the employer of 007 that serves as the head of MI6. Although the best films in the series put Bond at the center of the action, M is responsible for much of the work that the franchise has done to ground itself within a realistic version of espionage. On his own, Bond could feel like a superhero due to his immense skills and ability to survive traumatic ordeals; however, M serves as a reminder that at the end of the day, spycraft is simply a profession.

In addition to being one of the franchise’s most intelligent characters, M often serves as Bond’s mentor, as the two share a background in espionage that allows them to connect more deeply. Although their dynamic was strictly professional in some of the franchise’s earliest installments, subsequent Bond films suggested that Bond, M, and other allies like Q and Ms. Moneypenny made up a solid team unit, and even shared an offscreen friendship. Here is every actor who portrayed M in the James Bond films ranked.

7 David Niven

Appeared in: ‘Casino Royale’ (1967)

Although he was actually the first choice of author Ian Fleming to play 007, David Niven got the brief opportunity to play M in the 1967 parody films Casino Royale, which served as the only cinematic adaptation of the first book in the Bond series until the 2006 thriller from Martin Campbell took a more serious take on the source material. Casino Royale is a difficult film to compare to the other Bond films; it wasn’t produced by EON or the Broccoli family, and took a parodical approach to the mythology that felt closer in tone to the spoof films of the 1980s, such as Airplane! and Top Secret!

Niven is pretty much wasted in the role of M, and actually does a much better job in his short capacity as Bond. Casino Royale is only really worth watching for true Bond obsessives who feel the need to see anything that is remotely associated with the series; for everyone else, both the film and Niven’s performance don’t have really anything in common with what is broadly accepted in the other adaptations.

6 John Huston

Appeared in: ‘Casino Royale’ (1967)

While he is best known for directing some of the greatest films of all-time, John Huston has a brief role in Casino Royale as a different version of M, and does have a little bit more screen time than Niven. Although Casino Royale diverts wildly from the source material, Huston does capture the gruff professionalism of a veteran member of the government’s espionage division that has grown weary of 007’s ridiculous adventures.

Huston was a much better actor than he was ever given credit for, and does have the comic timing that is well-suited for this very subversive take on Fleming’s material. It would have certainly been interesting to see how Huston could have fared if he was cast in a straightforward Bond film, but regardless, he is one of the few stars that managed to emerge from the chaotic production of Casino Royale with his dignity intact.

5 Edward Fox

Appeared in: ‘Never Say Never Again’ (1983)

Edward Fox had only one show at playing M in Never Say Never Again, the second of the two non-EON produced Bond films following Casino Royale. While Casino Royale was a straight up spoof, Never Say Never Again was a loose remake of Thunderball starring Sean Connery, as a lapse in a legal loophole allowed Warner Brothers to make their own version of Fleming’s original novel.

M isn’t really a main character in Never Say Never Again, so it is difficult to judge Fox’s work in comparison to the more central role that the MI6 leader plays in other films. That being said, Never Say Never Again is a pretty underrated film that questions what it would look like if Bond was actually forced to age; in this sense, Fox does have a great dynamic with Connery that allows these more mature themes to stand out.

4 Robert Brown

Appeared in: ‘Octopussy’ (1983), ‘A View To A Kill’ (1985), ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987), ‘Licence to Kill’ (1989)

Robert Brown did his best as M during a difficult period in the 007 franchise in which the films began to vary dramatically in terms of tone. Roger Moore’s string of Bond films had become very goofy, with Octopussy and A View To A Kill becoming so silly that they felt like parodies. It took a hard reset of the series starring Timothy Dalton to bring some grittiness back to the franchise; as one of the few actors who retained their role during this transition, Brown got to play off of two very different versions of 007.

Brown never played a substantial role in the Bond films that he appeared in, as M did little more than set up missions and handle the details surrounding each case. That being said, it is impressive that Brown was able to show such a dichotomy in his performances; he was able to go toe-to-toe with Moore during some of the sillier exchanges, yet brought the dramatic realism needed for Dalton to debut his more mature take on the character.

3 Ralph Fiennes

Appeared in: ‘Skyfall’ (2012), ‘Spectre’ (2015), ‘No Time To Die’ (2021)

Ralph Fiennes had one of the most interesting depictions of M because he was not initially introduced as the head of MI6. His character Mallory was introduced in Skyfall as a government agent tasked with assessing whether or not MI6 was still relevant during the Internet era; it is only after surviving the thrilling attack on the capital by the cyberterrorist Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem) that Mallory puts his full investment in MI6 and becomes its new director.

Fiennes had a great repertoire with Daniel Craig, and did a great job at showing how M was tasked with defending the necessity of a classical spy agency in Spectre. Although Spectre teased the potential of M working alongside Q (Ben Whishaw) and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) on field assignments, No Time To Die gave a rather underwhelming exit to the character that felt significantly underwritten.

2 Bernard Lee

Appeared in: 11 James Bond movies

Bernard Lee has the honor of playing M in the most Bond films, as he debuted the role in Dr. No and performed it until Moonraker. While M was a character that wasn’t given much of a personality in the original novels, Lee was able to show the unique relationship that he formed with Bond. Although occasionally he gets annoyed when Bond begins to deviate from the agency’s official protocols, he does defend his top spy when put under pressure by other government agents.

Lee was a consistently great presence in every Bond film he appeared in, even if not all of them were perfect. Masterful Bond films like Goldfinger or The Spy Who Loved Me got a boost in legitimacy from what Lee could add to the role, but he was also able to redeem what was otherwise very irritating exposition-laden passages in more forgettable entries like Diamonds Are Forever or The Man With The Golden Gun.

1 Judi Dench

Appeared in: 7 James Bond movies

Judi Dench did something really unique with the role of M that helped transition the Bond franchise into the modern era. Dench made her stamp on the role known when she first appeared in Goldeneye and referred to Pierce Brosnan’s 007 as a “dinosaur” who was a “relic of the Cold War.” Dench had a great dynamic with Brosnan; although she was often put in the films for comic relief, the underrated 1999 sequel The World Is Not Enough took a look at what would happen if one of M’s enemies came back to haunt her.

Dench’s role grew more integral to the Bond franchise during the Craig era, as it is explained that M was one of the few people who understand the heartbreak that 007 experienced in the aftermath of the death of Vesper Lyn (Eva Green) in Casino Royale. Dench’s performance in Skyfall was even more emotional, as the gritty film saw her going on the run with Bond after an attack on MI6 headquarters threatens the future of the agency. Despite the contentious relationship that they often had with one another, it was evident that there was a real respect between Bond and M, which is best evidenced by her tragic death at 007’s family home. Dench was already one of the most celebrated actresses in the world, but her performance in Skyfall suggested she had reached a new height, and even earned her Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Critic’s Choice and BAFTA Awards. Although there will likely be a new actor cast as M when Craig’s replacement is eventually decided on, it will be very challenging for someone to have as profound of an impact on the character of M as what Dench did.

