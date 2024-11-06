Miss Moneypenny is one of the most critical allies that James Bond works with, as she serves as the secretary to M, and one of the most critical figures in all of MI6. The Bond franchise has a somewhat shaky relationship with women, and the flirtations between 007 and Moneypenny have been endlessly debated by hardcore fans of the series. Although some depictions of their relationship seemed to suggest that Moneypenny longed for Bond, many of the more modern installments established her as an independent ally and confidant. Similar to side characters like M, the gadget expert Q, and the American CIA agent Felix Leiter, Moneypenny has been portrayed by many different actresses over the course of the franchise’s history.

Moneypenny had her origins in the original novels by Ian Fleming, but the character has been significantly expanded over the course of the franchise’s history. Subsequent films established that she had her own history in field work for MI6, and many of the more recent Bond novels not written by Fleming put her in the spotlight. While there is still a lot of anticipation regarding who will play Bond next after Daniel Craig, there is also a serious question about who the next Moneypenny will be. Here is every actress who portrayed Moneypenny in the James Bond movies, ranked.

6 Barbara Bouchet

Appeared in: ‘Casino Royale’ (1967)

Image via Warner Brothers

It’s almost hard to compare Barbra Bouchet’s performance as Moneypenny to the other actresses, as she appeared only once in the non-EON produced Bond film Casino Royale. Due to a strange incident regarding the rights to the series, Warner Brothers was able to produce their own version of the first novel in Fleming’s series, but decided to make it into a completely outlandish parody that featured several different actors cast as Bond and M.

Bouchet’s appearance in Casino Royale is really only there to parody the other films, as the film makes fun of the strange dynamic that Sean Connery’s Bond had with Moneypenny in the films that he appeared in. Casino Royale isn’t really a film that has aged well, as the jokes made at the expense of the Bond franchise at the time feel completely out of touch now. While it’s one of the worst films ever made based on Fleming’s material, Bouchet can’t be blamed for doing the best with what was not very strong material to begin with.

5 Pamela Salem

Appeared in: ‘Never Say Never Again’ (1983)

Image via Warner Brothers

Pamela Salem has only one opportunity to appear as Moneypenny in Never Say Never Again, the second of two Bond films that were not produced by EON and the Broccoli family. Due to a strange occurrence regarding the rights to the novel Thunderball, Warner Brothers and The Empire Strikes Back director Irvin Kershner were allowed to make a remake, which brought Connery back into the fold as an older version of Bond. While Casino Royale is a complete disgrace to the character, Never Say Never Again is a relatively compelling, reflective take on the legacy of what Connery did in the role.

Salem’s role in Never Say Never Again amounts to little more than a cameo, as she only really appears at the beginning of the story when she is setting up Bond on his next mission. With that being said, Salem does have a great repertoire with Connery, as she is there to remind him that he is no longer the young, agile spy that he used to be.

4 Caroline Bliss

Appeared in: ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987) and ‘License to Kill’ (1989)

Image via EON

Caroline Bliss was cast as Moneypenny during a transitional moment in the series in which the Bond franchise grew slightly darker and grittier. The last few Roger Moore films Octopussy and A View To A Kill had become so campy and silly that they felt like parodies of the series, which inspired the Broccolis to take a darker direction when Timothy Dalton was cast as Bond in The Living Daylights, and then reprised his role in License to Kill. These films are far closer in tone and style to the original source material, which unfortunately meant that Moneypenny’s role was seriously reduced.

Bliss sadly doesn’t have much to do in either The Living Daylights or License to Kill, as both films attempted to cut down on Bond’s flirtations with other women. Considering that License to Kill focuses solely on a mission that Bond goes on that exists outside of his responsibilities at MI6, Moneypenny doesn’t really factor into the narrative at all. Perhaps Bliss would have gotten more opportunities to expand on the character had Dalton been able to make a third film in the series, but sadly she ended up getting replaced when the franchise went on an unprecedented six-year hiatus.

3 Samantha Bond

Appeared in: ‘Goldeneye’ (1995), ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997), ‘The World is Not Enough’ (1999), and ‘Die Another Day’ (2002)

Image via MGM

Samantha Bond made her debut as Moneypenny in Goldeneye, and served as Pierce Brosnan’s co-star throughout all four installments that he appeared in. Goldeneye was a significant film within the history of the Bond franchise because it introduced Judi Dench as a new version of M, who actually gave Bond some criticism for his generally antiquated, sexist behavior surrounding women. Brosnan’s co-stars, such as Halle Berry in Die Another Day and Michelle Yeoh in Tomorrow Never Dies, were actually far more empowered than previous films. As a result, Bond was able to expand upon her capacity as the character.

This version of Moneypenny was less reliant on Bond’s opinion, and actually developed a more playful dynamic with him. Brosnan was broadly one of the more comedic actors to play Bond, and as a result, there was more time for his version of the character to have chemistry with Moneypenny as he was receiving orders regarding his next set of assignments.

2 Naomie Harris

Appeared in: ‘Skyfall’ (2012), ‘Spectre’ (2015), and ‘No Time To Die’ (2021)

Image via MGM

Naomie Harris’ role as Moneypenny was revealed in a clever twist in Skyfall, which initially introduced her as an MI6 agent known as “Eve” who works alongside Daniel Craig’s Bond. After suffering trauma following an incident in which Bond is nearly killed, Eve ultimately decides to retire from field work and help Mallory (Ralph Fiennes) transition into the new head of MI6 after the agency is under scrutiny by the British government. Although there are flirtations that she and Bond have, the films actually were able to go in a more progressive direction and depict the two as being simply friends. This became quite powerful in the subsequent films, as Moneypenny is one of the few people who has had the same experiences that Bond has, and thus can relate to the struggles that he experiences.

Harris was able to make Moneypenny into a compelling character before her identity was revealed, which speaks to the faith that the film’s writers had in her performance. While she began to resemble the classical version of Moneypenny who only existed within an office setting, Harris’ version of the character played a prominent role in both Spectre and No Time To Die, as she teamed up with Q (Ben Whishaw) to help rehabilitate Bond. One of the greatest strengths of No Time To Die is that in addition to giving a definitive conclusion to Craig’s version of Bond, the film also paid off the development that characters like Moneypenny had received. Whoever inherits the role next will certainly have a lot to live up to in comparison to Harris’ performance.

1 Lois Maxwell

Appeared in: 11 James Bond movies

Image via Eon Productions

Lois Maxwell was the longest serving Moneypenny in the Bond franchise, as she appeared in eleven Bond films, starting with Dr. No was back in 1962. It was evident based on the trajectory of the series that the Broccolis recognized what a unique talent Maxwell was, as she was gradually given more to do in the subsequent films. Regardless of how outlandish the films got, Maxwell was always there to give a snarky remark about the entire situation.

Maxwell was able to evolve her version of Moneypenny when Roger Moore took over the role, as she held a more maternal role as his frequent mentor. Although the idea of real continuity existing between entries in the series didn’t really come into fruition until much later on, Maxwell was able to make references to Bond’s previous adventures in a way that reflected the passage of time. Her consistency in the role is certainly of note; regardless of whether it was a genuine classic like Goldfinger or On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, or a complete disaster like Diamonds Are Forever or A View To A Kill, Maxwell delivered on the material that she was given. The Bond franchise has been reinvented for many generations, each of whom have their favorite 007 actor. That being said, Maxwell will always be the one true Moneypenny in the eyes of most longtime supporters of the series.

