Running for 25 films and counting (though currently in something of a reported stalemate, production-wise), Eon's James Bond series is cinema's greatest and most historic franchise. It should therefore be no real surprise that the gold standard of film franchises has stacked considerable gold hardware over six decades and counting. With the first wins coming from Sean Connery's enormously popular era, and the most recent including a string of prizes for the Daniel Craig outings, the spy action thrillers based on Ian Fleming's British agent 007 have won a total of six Academy Awards. The following intends to rank the awarded films from worst to best, along with context of Bond's long-running relationship with Hollywood's biggest night.

5 'Spectre' (2015)

Oscar Win: Best Original Song

Close

Placing dead last on this list is a movie that should rank near the bottom of any Bond ranking. A misuse of the goodwill generated from the imperfect but largely spectacular Skyfall, Daniel Craig's penultimate Bond film starts with a spectacular if chilly pre-credits sequence in Mexico, then gives way to a bloated and convoluted thriller that attempts to do too much and achieves very little. There's an unconvincing romance with Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), and much worse, a new villain (two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz gives an actively bad performance).

Spectre received mixed reviews, and strong box office that was nevertheless far removed from the $1 billion and change haul of Skyfall. It's nobody's favorite Bond. It did receive one Oscar nomination and one win, for Sam Smith's song "Writing's on the Wall." The ballad sounds a fair amount like Winnie-the-Pooh, bu