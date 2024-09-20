James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in film history, and has appeared in many great films that are now regarded as all-time classics. The character was derived from the gritty espionage thrillers written by Ian Fleming, which tended to depict him as a cynical, womanizing scoundrel. However, many of the Bond films that connected most deeply with audiences tended to be on the silly side of things.

There is certainly room for campiness in the franchise, as not every Bond film necessarily has to be as dark and violent as more serious installments like On Her Majesty’s Secret Service or Casino Royale. The goofy gadgets, silly one-liners, and self-deprecating sense of humor are one of the reasons that the franchise has endured over the course of over six decades. Here are the ten most outlandish James Bond films, ranked.

Spectre was a notable shift in the tone of the modern Bond franchise, as it was more comical in tone compared to the previous films that Daniel Craig had starred in. Spectre saw Bond facing off against the classic villain Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz in a strange twist that revealed him to be 007’s secret half-brother. It was a scenery chewing performance in which Waltz got to play the rare screen villain who simply seemed to love being pure evil.

Spectre played many of its biggest action scenes for laughs, including a massive explosion that ranked as the biggest in film history. The film also added humorous banter by boosting the roles of some of the supporting characters, inducing Ben Whishaw as the younger version of Q, and Ralph Fiennes as the new “M” that replaced the character Judi Dench had played in the previous films.

Tomorrow Never Dies featured one of the most gleefully silly Bond villains of all-time in Elliot Carver, a media mogul played by Jonathan Pryce who tries to manipulate news coverage in order to start an international war. While it was evident that Pryce had based his characterization on several well-known figures within the British tabloid scene,the performance was so broad and evil that it ended uplifting some unintentional laughs who had expected a more classically thrilling Bond adventure in the aftermath of the well-received Goldeneye.

Tomorrow Never Dies features some of the more comical battle scenes in the Bond franchise, including a moment where Pierce Brosnan’s 007 and Michelle Yeoh’s character are handcuffed to one another in the middle of a thrilling motorcycle chase. The comic banter between them adds levity to what was already a fairly ridiculous idea for an action scene.

The World Is Not Enough is one of the more unusual entries in the Bond series, as its few attempts at getting darker are undercut by its very cheeky sense of humor. The most outlandish aspect of the film revolves around Bond’s relationship with the brilliant nuclear physicist Dr. Christmas Jones, played by Denise Richards in a delightfully obtuse performance. While Brosnan and Richards had very little romantic chemistry, the sheer amount of corny one-liners somehow makes their scenes together more entertaining.

The World Is Not Enough also embraced more outlandish villains, with some technology that almost felt like a work of science fiction. Some of the previous films starring Timothy Dalton had been slightly more grounded and serious, but The World Is Not Enough threw any attempts at being remotely plausible out the window entirely, and seemed to enjoy being cheesy.

You Only Live Twice marked the conclusion of the initial stage of Sean Connery’s tenure as Bond, as it featured a climactic showdown between MI6 and the agents of SPECTRE, who had been a thorn in his side ever since they were first unveiled in Dr. No. You Only Live Twice brought Bond to Japan, where he fought against ninjas, avoided getting poisoned, and stormed an underground bunker filled with bad guys.

You Only Live Twice was the Bond film that leaned heaviest into its campy elements, and seemed to disregard the more downbeat way in which Fleming had originally intended the character to be. While Connery’s Bond had elements of realism to him in From Russia With Love and Goldfinger, You Only Live Twice treated him as a nearly indestructible force of nature who felt like he was almost a superhero.

Diamonds Are Forever brought Connery back to the franchise after George Lazenby had made his only appearance as the character in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which had taken a much darker approach to the series with its abruptly dark ending that saw the death of Bond’s new bride, Tracy (Diana Rigg). EON must have been concerned about the franchise getting too serious for its own good, because Diamonds Are Forever amplified the campy elements for what felt like a parody.

Diamonds Are Forever featured bickering bad guys, a speedy chase through Las Vegas, and even a lunar moon rover in one of its most tongue-in-cheek moments. Connery was admittedly far too old to play the part at this stage in his career, but his advancing age was not even close to being the least realistic aspect of Diamonds Are Forever.

Casino Royale is one of the only two unofficial entries in the Bond series that was not made through EON productions and the Broccoli family. Instead of being a straightforward adaptation of the first novel in Fleming’s series like the eventual remake in the 21st century, 1967’s Casino Royale was marketed as a parody that featured several different actors playing different versions of Bond.

It’s pretty strange to see a film that was able to make fun of such a mainstream work of intellectual property, and in some ways Casino Royale could be seen as a precursor to films like Deadpool and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. That being said, nothing about Casino Royale has aged very well, especially considering that Woody Allen makes an appearance as a particularly obnoxious Bond villain who appears well into the third act of the overlong film.

Die Another Day begins with Bond surfboarding on to the shores of North Korea, and somehow manages to get even wilder as it continues. Although Brosnan’s version of Bond was admittedly far more self-aware than some of the more self-serious actors that took on the role, Die Another Day marked the point in which the Bond franchise seemed to transform into the type of outrageous action comedy that franchises like The Naked Gun and Austin Powers were making fun of.

Die Another Day suffers from an overuse of computer generated imagery, as well as the incorporation of borderline sci-fi elements like an invisible car, laser beams, and a villain that can transform his face. While some of the action sequences are entertaining, it is probably a good thing that the Bond franchise got more serious when it was rebooted with Casino Royale a few years later.

Octopussy was the point in which Moore was admittedly far too old to be playing Bond, as it no longer felt realistic for a man in his mid-50s to be waltzing around like he was still a far younger action hero. While the vertigo-inducing opening plane chase scene opened the film on a high note, Octopussy later diverged into complete campiness thanks to a moment in which Bond actually dresses up as a clown.

Octopussy put more emphasis on the MacGuffin than previous Bond films, and incorporated many of the sillier gadgets that made the series feel completely goofy. Ironically, the original story of the same name that it was based on is actually rather grounded, and could have served as a return to form for Moore’s version of Bond had the filmmakers chosen to adapt it in a more accurate way.

A View To A Kill marked the ending of Moore’s iteration of the franchise with a film so silly that the Broccoli family had to desperately seek to make a more grounded entry with the subsequent installments The Living Daylights and License To Kill. The most outlandish aspect of A View To A Kill has to be the performance by Christopher Walken as the villain Max Zorin, a ruthless billionaire created by Nazi scientists who tries to use a laser from his flying blimp to destroy Silicon Valley, thus throwing the entire world’s economy into chaos.

Walken is so gleefully over-the-top that it’s worth watching A View To A Kill as a guilty pleasure, as having Zorin say “drop out” before ejecting one of his henchmen from his blimp is the type of wild humor that makes the film so entertainingly weird.

Moonraker was released right after the success of Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope turned Hollywood on to the idea of science fiction blockbusters, and thus sent Bond to space for his next adventure. While the original novel that the film was based on was actually a really grounded spy thriller that reflected the Cold War tension of the time, Moonraker ditched any grittiness for the sake of space battles and laser guns.

Moonraker was an obvious attempt to cash in on the popularity of Star Wars, but the corny visual effects were put to shame by the groundbreaking work that Industrial Lights and Magic did on George Lucas’ 1977 masterpiece. Moonraker is too entertaining to be considered the worst film in the Bond franchise, but it is to date the only entry in which 007 actually went out of this world.

