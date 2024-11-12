James Bond has been one of the most beloved film heroes of all-time since his debut in Dr. No back in 1962. Any character that has been around for so many distinct eras in cinematic history is bound to have been interpreted very differently by different creative teams; while there are certainly some darker Bond films, such as The Living Daylights or On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, there are also a lot of entries that are campier, and just want to have fun.

Many love the franchise because of how convoluted and silly it can be, as there has always been room for Bond films that don’t take themselves too seriously. In fact, darker entries in the series like Casino Roylae and Skyfall actually reflect the minority of all films. Here are the ten most over-the-top James Bond movies, ranked.

10 ‘Spectre’ (2015)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Spectre had a difficult task shaping the future of the Bond franchise, as it had to take the more serious themes of Skyfall and combine them with a sillier, reverential tone that homage to some of the earlier installments in the series. While Spectre does deal with some serious issues, such as the rise of a corporate takeover in MI6, it also has a lot of the campy humor that would have felt more commonplace in the Roger Moore era of the series.

Spectre tries to tie in elements of Bond’s lineage for the first time, revealing that Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) is actually his adopted brother. While it served as an interesting way to set up tension, the notion of Bond having a dysfunctional family was pretty silly, especially when considering the legendary status that Bolfeld had in previous interpretations.

9 ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997)

Directed by Roger Spottiswoode

Tomorrow Never Dies was interesting in how it tackled real issues regarding the power the media has to influence world events; the main villain, Elliot Carver (played brilliantly by Jonathan Pryce), is a powerful media mogul who uses the power of “fake news” to orchestrate a conflict that could bring the United States and China into an actual war.

Despite the surprisingly realistic analysis of what a corrupt journalistic institution would look like, Pryce gives such a gloriously over-the-top performance that it becomes clear that Tomorrow Never Dies is a work of satire, first and foremost. The film also has some of the most ridiculous stunts out of any Bond movie, including a scene in which Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh are handcuffed to one another in the midst of a motorcycle chase whilst they are avoiding Carver’s secret agents.

8 ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999)

Directed by Michael Apted

The World Is Not Enough was another Bond film that relished in its campiness, despite having some darker elements that were hinted at. Although it was one of the few Bond films n which M (Judi Dench) and her past played a significant role in the plot, the romance between Bond and the nuclear physicist, Dr. Christmas Jones (Denise Richards), was among the most regressive subplots to appear in any of the modern Bond films.

The lack of chemistry between Brosnan and Richards led to some awkward moments, as the use of sexually-laden double entendres was something the series hadn’t really gone for since the Sean Connery era. The use of some of the most explosive action scenes in the franchise thus far (including a riveting opening scene) certainly heightened the sense of camp in The World Is Not Enough as well.

7 ‘You Only Live Twice’ (1967)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

You Only Live Twice served as the culmination of one era of the Bond franchise, as it saw Connery’s version of the character headed to Japan in order to defeat SPECTRE for good. While the threat of the SPECTRE organization is something that the Bond franchise had been hinting at ever since it was first mentioned back in the original film, Dr. No, it was evident that the stakes had been significantly raised.

You Only Live Twice heightens the tension, but focuses on more jovial humor involving Bond interacting with the Japanese agents that he teams up with to take down SPECTRE. Of all the Bond films, You Only Live Twice is the entry that feels like it most directly inspired Austin Powers, Kingsman, and other spy parody movies that were making fun of the formula that the 007 series used.

6 ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ (1971)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Diamonds Are Forever was an odd attempt at course correction, as it marked Connery’s return to the franchise after George Lazenby had appeared for his first and only appearance as Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. While On Her Majesty’s Secret Service had been a slightly darker, more realistic film that had attempted to take the character seriously, Diamonds Are Forever leaned back into the campiness of the series.

Diamonds Are Forever sees Bond traveling to Vegas, driving a moon rover, and facing off with some of the goofiest villains that the series had ever introduced. While it was nice to see Connery get another shot at playing the character, Diamonds Are Forever unfortunately felt like a regressive attempt at resurrecting past versions of the franchise that were not as modern, and utilized nostalgia too much for its own good.

5 ‘Casino Royale’ (1967)

Directed by Joseph McGrath, Robert Parrish, John Huston, Ken Hughes, and Val Guest

Casino Royale is one of the few non-official installments in the Bond franchise, as it was produced by Warner Brothers in 1967 as a parody of the films made by EON. Casino Royale may have earned its title based on the first installment in Ian Fleming’s series of novels, but it was actually a ridiculous farce that featured multiple actors playing the role of 007.

Although David Niven actually does a pretty great job playing Bond, Casino Royale has a very campy sense of humor, even when compared to some of the sillier 007 films. While there are certainly obsessive fans of the series that will want to check it out purely based on the fact that it was inspired by Fleming’s source material, Casino Royale is just a bad comedy, and has aged the worst out of any entry in the Bond series.

4 ‘Die Another Day’ (2002)

Directed by Lee Tamahori

Die Another Day inserted some broadly science fiction topics into the Bond series, including an invisible car, laser beam, and villain that can transform his own face. While the Bond films have always played around with technology that was on the rise, the insertion of technology that clearly did not exist felt like an obvious betrayal of the saga’s roots in real espionage.

3 ‘Octopussy’ (1983)

Directed by John Glen

Octopussy was released towards the end of Roger Moore’s run as Bond, and indicated that he was far too old to be playing 007. Having an older actor play Bond isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as Craig had managed to show how the character’s advancing age affected his ability to do his job in No Time To Die. Unfortunately, Octopussy seemed to pretend that Moore was nearly twenty years younger than he actually was, as it became evident that he was using a stunt double during any of the more rigorous action scenes.

There’s very little actual espionage in Octopussy, as the film feels closer to a slapstick comedy than to a spy thriller. Nonetheless, a scene in which Moore disguises himself by wearing clown makeup continues to draw ire from any longtime fans of the series that are interested in what the character’s evolution looked like.

2 ‘A View To A Kill’ (1985)

Directed by John Glen

A View To A Kill marked the conclusion to Moore’s run as Bond, and ended by facing him off with one of the most ridiculous villains in the history of the saga. Academy Award winning actor Christopher Walken stepped in to play Max Zorin, the insane result of an illegitimate Nazi experiment that attempts to destroy the American economy by launching an attack on Silicon Valley when riding his powerful blimp.

Walken delivers a lot of hilarious one-liners, contributing a degree of campiness to the series that was unheard of, even in some of Moore’s other films. While it is certainly possible that A View To A Kill can be watched as a “so bad that it’s good” film, it was a good thing that the overtly silly tone inspired the Broccoli family to take the series in a more grounded direction next when Timothy Dalton took over the role of Bond to star in TheLiving Daylights.

1 ‘Moonraker’ (1979)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

Moonraker was a direct result of the box office success of Star Wars two years prior, which had signified to the film industry that science fiction films had the potential to become massive blockbusters. In the same year that Paramount Pictures unveiled Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Walt Disney Studios released The Black Hole, MGM released Moonraker, which ended with a scene where Bond goes to visit the international space station.

Moonraker is ironically based on one of the more grounded and serious novels in the series, but disregards most of the plot so that it could have Bond in the middle of a laser gun battle. While it was an obvious attempt at a cash grab that did the series no creative favors, it did signify that Moore was willing to embrace the more inherently silly aspects of the character.

