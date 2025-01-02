The Bond franchise has charmed audiences for decades and, with speculation rife over who the next 007 will be, looks like it will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Since Dr. No, there have been twenty-five 007 films, spanning a range of tones and styles, and with different actors placing their distinctive spin on the character. This approach has resulted in some classics as well as not a few duds. With this in mind, this list looks at some of the most over-hated or neglected entries in the storied franchise.

Whether due to tonal shifts, experimental approaches, or simply being caught in the shadow of more celebrated entries, these movies deserve a closer look. Each offers its own unique flavor of espionage, action, and intrigue and, while flawed, still boasts at least a few merits. From underappreciated performances to ambitious plots, these overlooked gems showcase the versatility and enduring appeal of 007.

10 'Die Another Day' (2002)

Directed by Lee Tamahori

“Ice can break, Mr. Bond. Can you?” Pierce Brosnan's final outing as Bond was a financial success but received mixed reviews, with much criticism aimed at the over-the-top gadgets, CGI, and product placement. These points are valid, but Die Another Day still features a few memorable moments. The story begins with Bond being captured and tortured in North Korea before escaping and embarking on a globe-trotting mission to uncover a diamond-smuggling operation tied to a new space weapon.

Halle Berry's supporting performance quickly became iconic, and Rosamund Pike is enjoyable in her role as MI6 double agent Miranda Frost. Plus, it's fun to spot all the film's references to earlier Bond movies. Admittedly, scenes like Brosnan surfing a tsunami are pretty cringe-y, but overall the actor is at his most confident and at ease here. It's easy to see why he was sad to be dropped from the franchise. Fundamentally, Die Another Day may be silly, but it's not boring.

9 'A View to a Kill' (1985)

Directed by John Glen

“Max Zorin's plan is as insane as he is.” A View to a Kill follows Bond (Roger Moore) as he investigates Max Zorin (Christopher Walken), who plans to destroy Silicon Valley to gain a monopoly on the microchip market. Bond teams up with geologist Stacey Sutton (Tanya Roberts) to thwart Zorin’s catastrophic scheme. Once again, critics were lukewarm, with many complaining about the campy ton and Moore's age. Even the actor himself is said to have disliked the film.

And yet, several factors compensate at least a little, chief among them Walken's winning villain performance. He's delightfully menacing and unhinged here, as one would expect. There are also some solid stunts and action sequences, and the plot wastes little time in getting started. The music is decent too, with Duran Duran's theme song hitting number one on the Billboard charts. All these elements add up to zany escapist fare that will appeal to at least a certain subsection of the Bond fandom.

8 'Moonraker' (1979)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

“Look after Mr. Bond. See that some harm comes to him.” Moonraker is one of the most divisive Bond films, which is understandable given its outlandish premise. Roger Moore leads the cast, this time looking into the theft of a space shuttle and uncovering a plot by industrialist Hugo Drax (Michael Lonsdale) to create a new human civilization in space while wiping out life on Earth.

The decision to launch 007 into space is thoroughly ridiculous (probably intended to cash in on Star Wars hype), but Moonraker is still reasonably engaging in a cartoony way. It'll be up to individual views to decide whether the action scenes and comedic bits are fun or wearisome. The cast is all on form at least, turning in committed and energetic performances. Some aspects of Moonraker have aged poorly, but the special effects and lavish production design were impressive for the time.

7 'The World Is Not Enough' (1999)

Directed by Michael Apted

“There’s no point in living if you can’t feel alive.” In this one, Brosnan’s Bond faces a more personal and emotionally charged mission as he investigates the assassination of oil tycoon Sir Robert King. Bond is tasked with protecting King’s daughter, Elektra (Sophie Marceau), who becomes entangled with Renard (Robert Carlyle), a terrorist impervious to pain. The resulting film aims to be more character-driven than most of the preceding installments; a commendable target that it doesn't always hit.

Both villains are layered and compelling - Marceau is manipulative, Carlyle chilling - and Brosnan also adds depth through his performance. In addition, Judi Dench is terrific as M, with the film giving her more screen time, while Desmond Llewellyn has a bittersweet sendoff in his final performance as Q. Robbie Coltrane also appears in a very un-Hagrid part as Russian mafia boss Valentin Zukovsky. The World is Not Enough doesn't always bring these elements together, but the attempt makes it more interesting than its critics make out.

6 'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

“Hi, I’m Plenty… Plenty O’Toole.” Diamonds Are Forever marked Sean Connery's return to the role after a brief hiatus. He pursues a diamond smuggling operation connected to archvillain Blofeld (Charles Gray), who plans to use the diamonds to create a powerful laser satellite. Along the way, Bond encounters Tiffany Case (Jill St. John), a feisty jewel smuggler, and Plenty O’Toole (Lana Wood), a comically ill-fated femme fatale.

The movie is perhaps best remembered now for its Shirley Bassey theme song, but it was generally well-liked on release. Subsequent reviewers have been harsher toward it, with many panning the supporting cast, the humor, the satellite concept, and calling the plot derivative. Nevertheless, Diamonds Are Forever succeeds as a flawed but compelling mix of intrigue, action, and humor. Connery's performance is not the best but he's still charismatic and forceful, delivering the witty lines with utter cool, proving why he remains the world's most beloved Bond.

5 'Octopussy' (1983)

Directed by John Glen

"Mr. Bond is indeed of a very rare breed... soon to be made extinct." In Octopussy, Roger Moore's Bond is tasked with finding out the truth behind the death of a fellow agent. His search brings him to a plot involving stolen Soviet treasures, a circus, and a nuclear warhead. The story takes Bond from the streets of East Germany to the lush palaces of India, where he meets the enigmatic Octopussy (Maud Adams), the leader of a smuggling ring who becomes an unlikely ally.

The plot is structured like a classic mystery rather than an action romp, which is a refreshing change of pace. Still, Octopussy received a lot of hate, with some accusing it of being boring, unserious, and undermining the secret agent's suave image. While there's merit to these charges, Octopussy has many strong points, like the gorgeous locales, the knife-throwing twin assassins, and the bold character of the titular Bond girl herself.

4 'Quantum of Solace' (2008)

Directed by Marc Forster

“I don’t care about your organization. I just want revenge.” Most audiences adored the refreshingly realistic and stripped-back Casino Royale, though they were much more muted about its follow-up. Quantum of Solace picks up immediately after the events of the previous film, with Bond (Daniel Craig) seeking revenge for the death of Vesper Lynd. His quest leads him to Dominic Greene (Mathieu Amalric), a member of the shadowy organization Quantum, who is plotting to control Bolivia’s water supply.

The movie is simply less fun than Craig's debut, with an uneven narrative and pacing and a story that's at times needlessly complicated. Still, Quantum of Solace deserves props for trying to weave real-world politics and conflicts into Bond's fantasy world. It also presents a more seasoned version of Craig's Bond, in contrast to the rookie seen in Casino Royale. For these reasons, while far from the best, Quantum of Solace is probably overheated.