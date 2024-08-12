The James Bond franchise is one of the most influential in film history, and not just because of the many rewatchable entries in the saga’s canon. Long before franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe began attracting the attention of avid moviegoers, the Bond films were able to hype up audiences through their brilliant marketing campaigns. Although the brilliant musical numbers certainly helped, it was the amazing posters for the Bond films that turned the character into one of the most instantly recognizable heroes in film history.

Looking back at different posters from the Bond films allows fans to take a glimpse at film history, as the artwork for the franchise evolved throughout the development of cinema as an artform. It’s amazing to see how radically cinema has changed since Bond’s origins in the 1960s. Here are the ten best James Bond movie posters, ranked.

10 ‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Designed by Mitchell Hooks

Image via MGM

Dr. No featured an untraditional movie poster that suggested that Bond wasn’t the traditional hero that audiences would have expected based on what was popular at the time. Although the 1960s saw the emergence of many historical epics and westerns, Dr. No featured a stylized hero who indulged in his love of cars, alcohol, and women. In fact, Dr. No’s poster looked closer in style to a vinyl cover than many of the “action” films that were prominent at the time.

The poster for Dr. No features stark colors that reflect the counterculture movement of the 1960s, which somehow made Bond a more compelling character for those that weren’t approving of his relationship with the British government. It marked the first of many times in which Sean Connery’s smirking grin would be prominent on the poster of a major blockbuster title.

Dr. No A resourceful British government agent seeks answers in a case involving the disappearance of a colleague and the disruption of the American space program. Release Date October 7, 1962 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , ursula andress , Joseph Wiseman , Jack Lord , Bernard Lee , Anthony Dawson Runtime 110 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Johanna Harwood , Berkely Mather , Ian Fleming , Terence Young Tagline NOW meet the most extraordinary gentleman spy in all fiction! Website http://www.mgm.com/#/our-titles/566/Dr.-No Expand

Rent on Amazon

9 ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987)

Designed by Brian Bysouth

The Living Daylights was a refreshingly simple return to form for the Bond franchise’s posters that reflected that the series was going to be taking itself seriously once more. After Octopussy and A View To A Kill brought an end to Roger Moore’s tenure as the character, The Living Daylights opted to feature a somewhat darker interpretation of Bond for Timothy Dalton that was closer in tone to the original novels by Ian Fleming.

The Living Daylights featured an enigmatic femme fatale and blue coloring that sparked comparisons with classic neo-noir films of the 1940s. While the Moore films still included enough goofy comedy and crowd pleasing action that they could appeal to a slightly younger demographic, the more serious vibes that the poster for The Living Daylights posted indicated that the Bond franchise would be targeting adult viewers for the foreseeable future.

The Living Daylights Release Date July 31, 1987 Director John Glen Cast Timothy Dalton , Maryam d'Abo , Joe Don Baker , John Rhys-Davies , Jeroen Krabbé Runtime 130

Rent on Amazon

8 ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Designed by Robert McGinnis

Live and Let Die was a unique Bond film that was deeply inspired by blaxploitation films such as Shaft and Dolemite. In order to indicate to the audience that Moore’s version of Bond wouldn’t be treading on the same familiar territory as Connery’s, the poster for Live and Let Die prominently featured playing cards, cars, and other images from New Orleans that could help distinguish it.

The strong assertion that “Roger Moore is James Bond” was a core part of the marketing, signifying that EON had confidence in their new actor. Although there was certainly some trepidation about whether or not anyone could fill the massive shoes that Connery had left behind, Moore proved himself more than worthy of the job in a visually striking, action packed, and surprisingly spooky film that ranks among his best appearances as the character.

Live and Let Die Release Date July 5, 1973 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Roger Moore , Yaphet Kotto , Jane Seymour , Clifton James , Julius Harris , Geoffrey Holder Runtime 121 Main Genre Action Writers Tom Mankiewicz , Ian Fleming Tagline Roger M007re is James Bond. Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/1130/Live-and-Let-Die/ Expand

Rent on Apple TV

7 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Designed by Robert Brownjohn

Goldfinger is the single most iconic film in the Bond franchise, as it established many of the recurring hallmarks of the series, including the one-liners, cool gadgets, inventive action scenes, and over-the-top musical numbers. Although it benefitted from a good deal of pre-release controversy due to the sexually explicit name of Bond’s love interest, Goldfinger sustained audience interest through one of the most visually dynamic images in the franchise’s history.

The image of the women plastered in gold would become an important part of the saga’s identity, inspiring similarly suggestive visuals in the rest of the franchise. The poster for Goldfinger became so instantly accepted as part of the popular culture lexicon that it would be endlessly parodied and homage in other media, most notably in the Austin Powers film franchise and one of the funniest classic episodes of The Simpsons.

Goldfinger (1964) Release Date September 20, 1964 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Sean Connery , Honor Blackman , Gert Fröbe , Shirley Eaton , Tania Mallet , Harold Sakata Runtime 112 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Paul Dehn , Ian Fleming Tagline James Bond is back in action! Everything he touches turns to excitement! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/760/Goldfinger/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

6 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

2006 Theatrical release poster

Casino Royale was an important change of pace for the Bond franchise, and the poster indicated a more character-centric direction. The prominence of Daniel Craig’s likeness against a murky background suggested that the newest entry in the series would be venturing deeper into 007’s psychology than any other installment; Casino Royale was based on the first novel that Fleming ever wrote, which had previously only been adapted as a parody starring David Niven.

The poster for Casino Royale was slick and modernized, reflecting a modern interpretation of action cinema that felt closer in tone to the Bourne and Mission: Impossible films that had been dominating the 2000s. Similar to The Living Daylights, the muted coloring of the Casino Royale posted suggested that this Bond film would be far more serious than the wacky style that had been introduced in The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Die.

Watch on Paramount Plus

5 ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

Designed by Bob Peak

The Spy Who Loved Me teased what would be one of the romantic installments in the Bond franchise, as Barbara Bach’s character XXX was just as prominent on the poster as Moore was. The Spy Who Loved Me isn’t necessarily a gritty film, but it did present a far more honest take on relationships in the espionage world than some of the goofier entries in Moore’s era of the series.

The Spy Who Loved Me had a poster that prominently highlighted the aquatic set piece in its final act, which was certainly one of the biggest action scenes in the entire franchise up until that point. The final stretch of The Spy Who Loved Me received some unexpected assistance from the great Stanley Kubrick, and the beautiful poster for the film could feasibly be placed alongside the artwork for 2001: A Space Odyssey or Barry Lyndon.

The Spy Who Loved Me Release Date July 7, 1977 Director Lewis Gilbert Cast Roger Moore , Barbara Bach , Curd Jürgens , Richard Kiel , Caroline Munro , Walter Gotell Runtime 125 Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Christopher Wood , Richard Maibaum Tagline Nobody does it better Website http://www.mgm.com/title_title.do?title_star=SPYWHOLO Expand

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

Designed by by Robert McGinnis and Frank McCarthy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service has one of the oddest posters of the franchise, indicating what a significant change in tone the film was compared to the earlier entries starring Connery. On Her Majesty's Secret Service is a Christmas adventure, a fish-out-of-water comedy, a melodramatic love story, and a paranoid conspiracy thriller all wrapped into one, and the stylized artistry of the poster reflected this mashup of tones.

The predominance of the winter backdrop in the On Her Majesty's Secret Service poster reflected one of the franchise’s most stunning action scenes, which still holds up very well today. The promise that “James Bond is back” also served as a sneaky way for the film to introduce the idea that George Lazenby would be taking on the role for his first and only appearance as the character after Connery’s brief exit.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service Release Date December 12, 1969 Director Peter R. Hunt Cast George Lazenby , Diana Rigg , Telly Savalas , Gabriele Ferzetti , Ilse Steppat , Angela Scoular Runtime 142 Main Genre Action Writers Simon Raven , Richard Maibaum , Ian Fleming Tagline Far up! Far out! Far more! James Bond 007 is back! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/1411/On-Her-Majesty%E2%80%99s-Secret-Service/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

3 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

2012 Theatrical release poster

Skyfall featured a poster that returned to a more classical interpretation of Bond with Craig’s face plastered prominently on the poster. Skyfall certainly didn’t lack the grittiness that had made Casino Royale feel like such a breath of fresh air, but it did include some cheeky throwbacks to the rest of the franchise, including a memorable appearance by the Aston Martin car from Goldfinger in the last act.

The darkness of the poster for Skyfall teased that the film would be digging into Bond’s psychology by unpacking the tragic events that shaped him into the spy that he became. Skyfall was certainly effective in running a powerful marketing campaign that turned the series into a true “event,” even for non-fans; to date, it is the only entry in the Bond series that has managed to gross more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Skyfall

James Bond's loyalty to M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her. When MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost. Release Date October 25, 2012 Director Sam Mendes Cast Ralph Fiennes , Naomie Harris , Berenice Marlohe Daniel Craig , judi dench , Javier Bardem Runtime 143 Main Genre Action Writers Neal Purvis , Robert Wade , John Logan , Ian Fleming Studio MGM / Sony Pictures Tagline Daniel Craig is James Bond! Expand

Watch on Prime Video

2 ‘You Only Live Twice’ (1967)

Designed by Robert McGinnis and Frank McCarthy

You Only Live Twice heightened the absurdity of the Bond series, so it was only fitting that the poster would be a memorable work of pop art. You Only Live Twice took Bond to Japan in an adventure that felt borderline science fiction in its use of ridiculous gadgets and emerging technology. Although Connery would eventually return for the disappointing sequel Diamonds Are Forever and the non-EON production of Never Say Never Again, You Only Live Twice was ostensibly marketed as the conclusion to his arc as the character that had begun with Dr. No five years earlier.

You Only Live Twice had a poster that was cheeky and called out Bond’s absurdities, which made sense considering that it was easily one of the more self-aware installments in the series. It’s very hard for a franchise to retain its inherent charms, but You Only Live Twice managed to poke fun at itself in a manner that still felt respectful to the character and his legacy.

You Only Live Twice Release Date June 13, 1967 Director Lewis Gilbert Cast Sean Connery , Akiko Wakabayashi , Mie Hama , Tetsurô Tanba , Teru Shimada , Karin Dor Runtime 117 Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Harold Jack Bloom , Roald Dahl Tagline You Only Live Twice...and "TWICE" is the only way to live! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/2347/You-Only-Live-Twice/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

1 ‘From Russia With Love’ (1963)

Designed by by Renato Fratini and Eric Pulford

From Russia With Love is a straight up noir film with a beautiful poster that served as a callback to 1940s classics like The Big Sleep and The Maltese Falcon. It was important for the second entry in the series to prove that it wasn’t going to be entirely derivative of Dr. No, and the poster for From Russia With Love called attention to the new characters that would come to populate Bond’s world.

From Russia With Love added a foreboding sense of danger to the series by teasing the emphasis on the Soviet Union, which felt particularly impactful considering that the film was released during the height of the Cold War. Dr. No featured largely superficial dangers, but From Russia With Love examined the real political tensions that existed in a manner that felt much more plausible for audiences.

From Russia With Love Release Date October 10, 1963 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , Daniela Bianchi , Pedro Armendáriz , Lotte Lenya , Robert Shaw , Bernard Lee Runtime 115 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Johanna Harwood , Ian Fleming Tagline The world's masters of murder pull out all the stops to destroy Agent 007! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/717/From-Russia-With-Love/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: Every Jack Ryan Movie, Ranked By Rewatchability