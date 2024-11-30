James Bond is arguably the single most beloved movie hero of all-time, as he has managed to charm his way into the hearts of viewers everywhere for over sixty years. TheBond franchise has reinvented itself countless times over the years; while someera of the franchise are far darker, resembling the gritty vision that author Ian Fleming has originally created in his novel series, other films have been more eccentric and over-the-top.

While it seems like each generation of fans have a different actor that they prefer, the Bond franchise has a greater entertainment value than any other recurring series, as it is easy to drop in and view any one film as a standalone adventure. Even at their worst, the Bond films tend to have a sense of charisma and inventiveness that put most other film franchises to shame. Here are the ten most entertaining James Bond movies, ranked.

10 ‘Licence to Kill’ (1989)

Directed by John Glen

Licence to Kill is easily the strongest of the two Bond films that Timothy Dalton appeared in, as The Living Daylights incorporated some more humorous elements that did not totally congeal with the more grounded tone that the film was attempting. Dalton was given much more freedom to delve into Bond’s personal beliefs in Licence to Kill, as the film centers on him conducting a mission of revenge after a personal friend is attacked at his wedding.

Licence to Kill embraces the trashy, violent nature of 1980s action cinema, as its tone is similar to that of Cobra or Commando. Dalton had a remarkable screen presence in License to Kill that indicated that he took the character seriously, and it is a real shame that he only had two opportunities to appear in the franchise. Nonetheless, License to Kill is a great swan song.

9 ‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Directed by Terence Young

Dr. No deserves a lot of credit for being the Bond movie that started it all, even though the book that it was based on was not the first installment in Fleming’s series of novels. While it would be outdone by later films when it came to the scope of locations and eccentric action sequences, Dr. No is entertaining purely for the fact that it introduced the world to the unparalleled charisma of Sean Connery.

Connery is often cited as the greatest Bond, and it is easy to see why after watching Dr. No. Connery is able to perfectly capture the tone of the series, as he has a smirking sense of humor that signifies to the audience that nothing that is happening should be taken too seriously. There aren’t many films from the early 1960s that hold up this well today.

8 ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell

GoldenEye helped send the Bond franchise into high gear in the 1990s, as the franchise had been absent from theaters for six years following the muted responses to Licence to Kill. Pierce Brosnan instantly proved himself worthy of carrying the mantle of the series, as he contained many of the best aspects of every previous Bond actor; Brosnan has the charisma of Connery, the sense of humor of Roger Moore, the brooding darkness of Dalton, and even the genuine affability of George Lazenby.

GoldenEye also made the brilliant decision of casting Judi Dench as M, the head of MI6 that serves as Bond’s direct superior throughout the franchise. M’s willingness to call out Bond’s behavior, yet also provide him advice when he needed it most, became an integral part of the series going forward, and it all began in GoldenEye.

7 ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Live and Let Die was a radical reinvention of the Bond franchise, as it was very clear from the beginning that Moore was not simply going to replicate the same style that had been successful for Connery. Considering that the franchise was recovering from the major creative failure of Diamonds Are Forever, it was refreshing to see a more adventurous, noir-style adventure in which Bond got to travel to New Orleans.

Live and Let Die was clearly inspired by blaxploitation films of the 1970s, and shares a lot in common with classics like Dolemite and Shaft with its madcap energy and stylized action. The film also has the benefit of an all-time great theme song by Paul McCartney; even those unfamiliar with the Bond franchise in its entirety can probably recognize the excellent track from the former member of The Beatles.

6 ‘From Russia With Love’ (1964)

Directed by Terence Young

From Russia With Love is one of the more mature installments in the Bond franchise, but that does not mean that it is not also one of the most entertaining. If Dr. No felt like a relic of the initial period of post-World War II espionage films, From Russia With Love allowed Bond to deal directly with the Cold War. The story centers on Bond’s attempts to foil a SPECTRE conspiracy that could incite conflict between the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union.

From Russia With Love is the closest any Bond film has got to feeling like an Alfred Hitchcock movie, as it does a great job at elevating the tension of the situation, despite taking place in relatively confined circumstances. Although Connery is as charismatic as ever, he also shows a degree of vulnerability that made the film more engaging on an emotional level.

5 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Goldfinger is the most important film in the Bond franchise, as it established the formula that the franchise would end up drawing from for the next six decades. Elements of a great Bond movie, such as the cool gadgets, over-the-top villains, memorable opening set pieces, double entendres, and snarky one-liners all had their origins in Goldfinger.

Goldfinger was a film that audiences were willing to take seriously, as some fans even believed that the actress Shirely Eaton died on set because of how realistic her death scene was. However, the self-aware jokes (such as Connery’s first encounter with Pussy Galore) indicate that the film is toying with the fact that a lot of it is completely implausible. Goldfinger also marked the debut of the Astin Martin car, which would become one of the most important elements of Bond’s characterization moving forward.

4 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Casino Royale offered Bond fans the story that they had been waiting to see for years, as it finally explored how 007 first became a spy for MI6. Although the novel of the same name had been previously adapted into a parody film in 1967, the new version of Casino Royale allowed Daniel Craig to star in an adventure about Bond’s first mission, in which his heart was broken by Vesper Lyn (Eva Green).

Longtime fans of the book series were thrilled by Casino Royale, as Craig’s interpretation of the character is by far the closest to the original source material. Although it does get quite violent and disturbing at points, Casino Royale may have some of the greatest action in the entire franchise thanks to the amazing parkour chase that opens the film, as well as the bloody climax in which Bond finally gets to have his revenge.

3 ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

The Spy Who Loved Me is by far the best film that Moore appeared in, as it understood what qualities he possessed that made him a great Bond. Although Moore is often cited as being the most comedic actor to ever play Bond, he is also undeniably the most romantic. The Spy Who Loved Me centers on a key romance in the character’s life, as it involves Bond having to work with the Soviet Union spy known as “XXX” (Barbara Bach), who is unaware that he is responsible for killing her formal partner.

Although the film features an incredible underwater set piece that was actually overseen by Stanley Kubrick himself, The Spy Who Loved Me has a great sense of romantic tension that feels far more authentic than many of the other side plots involving Bond’s partners in the series.

2 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

Directed by Peter R. Hunt

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is essentially an arthouse film disguised as a Bond movie, as the director Peter R. Hunt made stylistic choices that were not replicated by any of the film’s sequels. Although it was the only Bond film that he ever appeared in, Lazenby was able to show a vulnerable side of the character as he falls in love with the woman Tracy (Diana Rigg), who is destined to break his heart.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is by far one of the most visually stunning installments in the series, as the gorgeous scenery within the Swiss Alps is undeniably beautiful, and adds a different flavor compared to the Connery films. It’s a film that transcends the series itself, and has been cited as a major source of inspiration for Academy Award winning directors like Christopher Nolan and Steven Soderbergh.

1 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Skyfall is the ultimate love letter to the Bond franchise, as it contains a multitude of references and Easter Eggs to almost every single installment in the series. The film itself makes the argument for why the Bond franchise should continue to exist, as it focuses on M having to defend MI6 when a governmental body attempts to shut it down.

Skyfall featured one of the best villains in the entire franchise, as Javier Bardem’s performance as the maniacaal cyberterrorist Raoul Silva was so excellent that he received nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the SAG and BAFTA awards. Considering that Silva was a former MI6 agent who nearly died in the field, he serves as the polar opposite of Bond, as he ultimately chooses a personal path of vengeance instead of remaining loyal to his country and fellow spies.

Skyfall

