The James Bond franchise has managed to stand the test of time, as while franchises like Star Wars and Ghostbusters have suffered in recent years from overexposure, there is still a tremendous amount of anticipation for where the 007 franchise will go next. While it is more than likely that many of the fans that watch the new entries in the Bond series may have never read the original books that they were based on, it may come as a surprise for them to learn that the novels Ian Fleming wrote were rather dark and gritty.

Bond is an inherently violent character that abuses alcohol and has no moral qualms about using his “licence to kill,” so it doesn’t come as a big shock that many of the best films in the series have taken a grittier approach. Here are the ten grittiest James Bond movies, ranked.

10 ‘No Time To Die’ (2021)

Directed by Cary Fukunaga

No Time To Die is one of the most ambitious Bond films to date, as it sought to bring a conclusion to the storyline that had been set up throughout Daniel Craig’s tenure as the character that had begun in 2006. No Time To Die showed Bond in a more vulnerable light than he had ever been before; he was seen wanting to leave behind his life as 007 so that he could have a normal future with his wife and child.

Although the film’s production proved to be rather chaotic, No Time To Die introduced a realistic threat in the form of biological terrorism, a concept that was made even more terrifying than it would have been otherwise thanks to the chilling performance by Academy Award winner Rami Malek in the role of the central antagonist, whose vendetta against Bond was far more personal than some may have expected.

9 ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999)

Directed by Michael Apted

The World Is Not Enough served as one of the darkest films in Pierce Brosnan’s run as the character that somewhat made up for the goofier direction that the franchise had headed with Tomorrow Never Dies. Although there aren’t many supporting characters in the Bond franchise that get much screen time, M (Judi Dench) is his boss and mentor; The World Is Not Enough put M in danger when an evil oil baroness (Sophie Marceau) and her lover (Robert Carylye) attempt to kill her.

The World Is Not Enough is one of the rare Bond films in which the villains are given a somewhat sympathetic backstory, which makes the entire conflict more tragic. It’s also one of the more excessivley violent films in the saga, as Bond takes out some of his most dangerous antagonists in a particularly ruthless nature.

8 ‘Quantum of Solace’ (2008)

Directed by Marc Forster

Quantum of Solace is unlike any other Bond film, as it is a direct continuation of the events of the previous film that follows 007 as he attempts to take out the QUANTUM agents that were responsible for the death of his lover Vesper Lynd (Eva Green). Although there were some behind-the-scenes issues that gave the film some issues, Quantum of Solace is a lean, mean revenge thriller that sometimes feels closer to a vigilante thriller like Taken or John Wick than it does a traditional Bond film.

Quantum of Solace explores Bond’s sense of constant grief, as the loss of someone that he genuinely felt that he could have spent the rest of his life with ends up coloring his perspective, making him far more cynical and unwilling to listen to any advice that M might have given him.

7 ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987)

Directed by John Glen

The Living Daylights served as a hard reset for the Bond franchise, as the films that starred Roger Moore had gotten so goofy with Octopussy and A View To A Kill that the franchise needed to revitalize itself in order to reflect something closer to what Fleming had originally intended with his novels. The Living Daylights made a great decision in casting Timothy Dalton, whose more serious approach to the notion of a trained killer felt like a more realistic approach to the spy genre.

The Living Daylights played into real fears about international terrorism, and avoided mentioning SPECTRE at all. Although the plethora of gadgets featured in some of the previous Bond films had almost made them feel like works of science fiction, The Living Daylights showed that taking the material more seriously had its benefits for the storytelling.

6 ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell

GoldenEye was a bold reimagining of the Bond franchise that made it feel relevant in the 1990s, which saw the debut of some of the greatest action films of all-time. GoldenEye was certainly one of the most action-packed films in the franchise to date, but it never felt excessive; in fact, the idea that technology could fall into the wrong hands and be used to conduct acts of terrorism was supremely terrifying.

GoldenEye was able to get more gritty than previous Bond films, as Sean Bean co-starred as the former MI6 agent known as “006,” who was left for dead on a mission. The notion that the antagonist had a personal vendetta against Bond for his perceived betrayal allowed GoldenEye to reach more psychological depths than some of the earlier installments in the series, especially due to Bean’s haunting performance.

5 ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Live and Let Die marked a notable transition in the Bond franchise, as it was the first film to not star Sean Connery, and took 007 to the United States for an adventure in New Orleans, Louisiana. Instead of attempting to be closer in tone to other spy movies, Live and Let Die was a tribute to classic blaxploitation films, and featured Bond going up against gangsters and villains that used voodoo magic.

Live and Let Die is perhaps the closest that the Bond franchise has ever gotten to the horror genre, as the threat of a hungry alligator, starkly lit nighttime shootouts, and hints at a supernatural cult make it the scariest installment in the series. A terrific performance by Yaphet Kotto as the villain Mr. Big only made Live and Let Die grittier when compared to the sillier antagonists in previous films.

4 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

Directed by Peter R. Hunt

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is the most tragic film in the Bond franchise, as it examines a vulnerable 007 (played by George Lazenby) who makes the mistake of falling in love with the woman Tracy (Diana Rigg), only to have her brutally murdered on their wedding day in the final moments of the film. Although it is the tragic ending that gives On Her Majesty’s Secret Service the most notoriety, the entire film deals with paranoia of the late Cold War era relating to psychological testing and experimental weaponry.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service succeeds in making Bond a character that the audience could actually relate to on an emotional level, as Lazenby managed to turn 007 into a sensitive hero who was capable of being wounded, and lacked some of the more toxic traits that had defined earlier interpretations of the role.

3 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Skyfall was a grandiose analysis of the legacy of the Bond franchise that examined the existential question of what relevance an old-fashioned spy like 007 had when so much of modern espionage was conducted through digital spycraft.

While the stakes of the film revolve around whether or not MI6 as an agency will be cast aside by the British government as part of an overhaul, Skyfall featured the franchise’s scariest villain with Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva, a former agent of M who is now determined to bring her to her knees. The film also managed to take a previously unexplored look at Bond’s tragic childhood, which included an appearance by his family’s caretaker (played brilliantly by the late great Albert Finney). The brutal fight that marked the death of two iconic characters makes Skyfall one of the most emotionally involving installments in the series yet.

Skyfall

2 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Casino Royale finally served as an adaptation of Fleming’s first Bond novel of the same name, and showed how Bond became the cold-hearted, ruthless, and womanizing assassin that everyone knew him to be. Casino Royale is by far one of the most action-packed installments in the series, as it managed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats from the moment that Bond was forced to use his license to kill for the first time.

Casino Royale examined a more realistic threat to international security, as it explored the nature of international terrorism financing, and allowed Mads Mikkelsen to give a terrifying performance. Between the brutal final brawl and an extended sequence of torture, Casino Royale may be one of the most violent films that has ever managed to walk away with a PG-13 rating from the MPAA without any edits.

1 ‘Licence to Kill’ (1989)

Directed by John Glen

Licence to Kill is the darkest film in the Bond franchise because it examines what would happen if 007 had his obligations to MI6 stripped away from him, and was forced to strike out on his own in a mission of revenge. After the wedding of his best friend, Felix Leiter, is struck by a surprise attack, Dalton’s version of Bond goes on a brutal vengeance mission that culminates in one of the franchise’s most thrilling finales.

Licence to Kill explored the extent of Bond’s morality, as it theorized that he was still capable of heroism, even if he wasn’t strictly following the rules that MI6 had already laid out for him. This psychological analysis of a character that many audiences had simply taken for granted made Licence to Kill a real outlier in the series, and sadly marked the last time in which Dalton would portray Bond.

