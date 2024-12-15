The 1970s marked the first period of true and extensive transition for the instantly iconic, now-historic 007 franchise. The series had premiered in 1962, swiftly launching itself and Scottish actor Sean Connery to international fame. For years, the Connery pictures steadily expanded in both financial terms and in terms of mystique and far-reaching exposure. The '70s Bond pictures struggled a bit before Roger Moore fully, and very much to his credit, made the character his own, propelling the series toward new eras of prosperity. The following ranks every '70s entry in the James Bond film series according to how purely entertaining and rewatchable they are.

5 'The Man With the Golden Gun' (1974)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

This might be the closest the greatest film franchise of all time has come to producing an actively bad motion picture. The Man With the Golden Gun boasts one of the franchise's most fleshed-out villains in Christopher Lee's enthusiastic, methodical Francisco Scaramanga, and a tantalizing central premise (a tête-à-tête in line with Goldfinger), but it's a dour and joyless affair that nearly ended the series.

This was Moore's second outing as Bond, and The Man With the Golden Gun sees the Saint star struggling to form a new and consistent take on the character, in the still-looming shadow of Connery. This is the tonally inconsistent movie where Moore's Bond hits a woman, and that should be a marker of how confused and lacking in confidence the whole thing is. Fortunately, producers would take the film's failure quite seriously, hibernating for three years before the returning with The Spy Who Loved Me. All would be right once again.