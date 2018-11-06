Taking off in the early 1960s, when international travel was highly uncommon for the average consumer, the globetrotting James Bond series was quick to become a cultural phenomenon. The series' longevity (over six decades and counting) is something that most of the closest competition can't even come close to matching, but the series is reportedly at something of a stalemate, for now at least. Perhaps this is therefore the perfect time to look back at the historic series' entire run through the present.

Created on the page by former British Naval Intelligence operative Ian Fleming, the gentleman spy James Bond is a product of history, a sophisticated professional killer with vices. Nevertheless, he is a hero (it's entirely a miscalculation to suggest he's an antihero, or anything like that) that audiences have eagerly rooted for over the better part of a century. Bond has also been dissected over the years, and some seem to think he needs to evolve more and more. The simple reality, and this is important so listen up, is that the James Bond franchise has always worked best when it maintains an element of male fantasy. Bond is a bloke; these are movies for blokes, though anyone can enjoy them. There are all kinds of movies that serve all kinds of purposes. Should the next incarnation of Bond fully lose track of what made the character appealing in the first place—a line that was arguably already crossed and was at least approached during the modern, downbeat Daniel Craig era—maybe the series really could be doomed.

But here's hoping it isn't. Though the franchise is in a precarious place, more so than it has been in a very long time, that isn't enough to change the fact that this is the greatest film franchise of all time. This is fun; this is escapism. It can strive for more than that, but that's the core of it. The following is the definitive ranking of every James Bond film from worst to greatest. This is an exhaustive ranking that includes all three non-Eon productions.

28. 'Casino Royale' (1967)

Directed by John Huston, Ken Hughes, Val Guest, Robert Parrish, & Joe McGrath

The worst movie to ever carry the Bond name is a lot like a rodeo: how long can you stay on? How long can you keep watching before you have to tap out? An infernal nightmare that's ostensibly a spoof was plagued with production woes, but that's no excuse for a shapeless movie that's almost entirely devoid of charm, much less excitement, for 137 minutes. Casino Royale '67 is torturous; it's the kind of thing that should only be watched by someone tasked with ranking every Bond film exhaustively. The fact that it was a financial success in its day (lambasted by critics) only shows how tightly Bond fever had gripped worldwide culture by the late '60s.

Woody Allen is by far the best part of all this. That's an uncomfortable sentence to write in present day, but it's the truth. Casino Royale is mostly unwatchable and should have never seen the light of day, much less an international theatrical release.

27. 'Never Say Never Again' (1983)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

Is there anything more appealing than a movie made out of spite and for legal reasons? Oh, what about a movie made out of spite and for legal reasons where old men play video games? Non-canon entry Never Say Never Again was marketed around the return of Sean Connery as Bond, and though it was a financial success, it just proved how much of the franchise's longevity went beyond its star. Albert "Cubby" Broccoli's Bond machine had unrelenting production values, often evolving but just enough. Never Say Never Again is overall a visually repellant bore, but there are two great performances in Barbara Carrera's campy Fatima Blush and Klaus Maria Brandauer's surprisingly understated Largo.

Connery slipped back into the tux one more time for a remake of Thunderball that's so tired it makes A View to a Kill look like a breath of fresh air. The wildest part of all of this? It's directed by Irvin Kershner, who made The Empire Strikes Back. That's so outrageous, it's like finding out, hypothetically of course, that the director of GoldenEye made Green Lantern. Oh, wait.

26. 'Casino Royale' (1954)

Directed by William H. Brown, Jr.

The first screen adaptation of the James Bond book series was a TV movie, specifically a one-hour installment of CBS' Climax!. It might be easy to scoff at Barry Nelson playing an Americanized "Jimmy" Bond, but this still so much better than the 1967 film, or Never Say Never Again.

Peter Lorre as Le Chiffre is a treat, and though William H. Brown Jr.'s TV movie softens the depressing ending of the novel, this is suspenseful and surprisingly watchable for a James Bond adaptation staged almost entirely in medium close-up. Casino Royale has been in the public domain for some time, and Bond completists can find it online pretty easily. Now that the non-Eon entries are out of the way, let's get to ranking the real Bond movies. Prepare for a major jump in quality, especially production values.

25. 'The Man With the Golden Gun' (1974)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Of all the Eon films, The Man With the Golden Gun is perhaps the only one that flirts with being an actively bad motion picture. The franchise nearly ran out of steam before it caught its second wind in the form of The Spy Who Loved Me. Roger Moore truly made Bond his own with that film, but in Golden Gun he and the producers were still clearly struggling to let go of the past. The Man With the Golden Gun suffers from aggressively mismatched and competing tones. Often, it's just plain tacky.

Of course, The Man With the Golden Gun boasts one of the series' best villains in Christopher Lee's Francisco Scaramanga. His personality and presence eat the movie around him whenever he's on screen. The silver lining of Eon Bond's dour ninth outing is that producers put extra effort into the following film. We'll come to that one much, much later on this list. So much later.

24. 'Spectre' (2015)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Skyfall deconstructed Bond, and the Bond movie formula, to overall great effect—and, perhaps more importantly to record-breaking box office. It left the Bond series, or at least Craig's era, as something of a clean slate with a refreshed cast of characters. Unfortunately, the follow-up to Skyfall is obsessed with callbacks. The spectacle, including a simulated one-shot opening and the biggest fireball in film history, impresses, but the most frustrating factor here is how much Spectre overreaches.

The continuing narrative of the Craig era could have worked, if it went somewhere worthwhile. The ham-fisted romance is a nonstarter. The Bond and Blofeld arc, or lack of one, is catastrophic. Long-lost brothers, really? Seriously? Frankly it all comes off like Bond is imitating the MCU, or even the Fast and Furious films. You're the trendsetter, Bond.

23. 'Quantum of Solace' (2008)

Directed by Marc Forster

Leaner and a little less infuriating than Spectre, Quantum of Solace is nevertheless another Craig outing that can comfortably be called a series low point. Should this have been a continuation of Casino Royale in the first place? For decades, a major draw of the Bond movies' appeal was the fact that you could enjoy them out of order, whenever you please. The overarching problem with the Daniel Craig films is their overarching nature. Casino Royale had a great dramatic oomph on its own, directly via Fleming, but these movies were never intended to turn into a soap opera.

Quantum of Solace has been so ragged on for years now, and not without good reason, that you might be surprised it's not all bad. Marc Forster's self-conscious direction is an unmitigated disaster, but the performances are quite good, save for Mathieu Amalric's Dominic Greene. He might be the weakest Bond villain ever. Charles Gray's Blofeld in drag is more threatening than this guy and his nefarious designs on water. Amalric was terrific in The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, but everything about his work here, and the character, is off.