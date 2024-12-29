James Bond is one of the most iconic film characters of all-time, and has been treating movie fans everywhere to tales of action, adventure, and romance ever since he made his cinematic debut in Dr. No way back in 1962. Bond has been portrayed by many different actors over the course of the franchise’s trajectory, but there are also some key supporting characters that have appeared in multiple installments.

The expanded universe of the Bond franchise is surprisingly robust, as there are many characters from Ian Fleming’s novels that have appeared in adaptations. Although for the most part each Bond film can be enjoyed as a standalone installment that does not require extensive background knowledge, it is fun for fans to take note of the continuity between films. Here are the ten ebay recurring characters in the James Bond franchise, ranked.

10 Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky

Appeared in 2 Bond films

Image via MGM

Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky was an interesting character portrayed by the great Robbie Coltrane, who is best known for playing the giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise. Although Coltrane made his debut as Valentin in GoldenEye alongside Pierce Brosnan’s version of Bond, he returned to help out 007 when M (Judi Dench) was in danger in the events of The World Is Not Enough.

Coltrane represented a different side of heroism, as Valentin’s tactics were not as ethically sound as Bond’s were. However, Coltrane had a great sense of presence that made it electrifying whenever he and Brosnan got to interact. While The World Is Not Enough is generally considered to be one of the weaker installments in the Bond franchise, Coltrane is by far the most entertaining supporting character within the film, and makes the entire experience far more watchable than it would have been otherwise.

9 Rubelvitch

Appeared in 4 Bond films

Image via MGM

Rubelvitch is an intriguing supporting character who works alongside the Soviet Union Security Council within many of the Bond films that Roger Moore appeared in. Although she was portrayed by the Australian actress Eva Rueber-Staier in The Spy Who Loved Me, For Your Eyes Only, and Octopussy, she was recast with Virginia Hay for a brief appearance in The Living Daylights, the first installment in the series that featured Timothy Dalton as 007.

Rubelvitch is evidence that not all of the Russian characters in the Bond films were villains, which helped the series avoid setting up unnecessary tension within what was a fairly stressful period within British history. Although there are hints that Rubelvitch may have an intriguing romantic life, this is sadly a subplot that is never fully developed within any of the individual films that she appeared in.

8 Frederick Gray

Appeared in 6 Bond films

Image via MGM

Frederick Gray serves as the British Minister of Defense in the Bond films, and helps to serve as a consultant to both MI6 and the British Royal Crown. Geoffrey Keen appeared as Gray in the Moore films The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, and A View to a Kill, and then appeared alongside Dalton in The Living Daylights before sadly passing away.

Gray represents a figure of authority who wants to ensure the ethical makeup of those within the service of Great Britain, which leads to some conflicts with Bond. However, Gray was also able to bring a sense of comedic relief to his performances, particularly whenever he goes out of his way to criticize Bond for spending more time hooking up with women than he does actually serving the greater good of his country.

7 General Anatoly Gogol

Appeared in 7 Bond films

Image via MGM

General Anatoly Gogol may have been a member of the KGB who oversaw many secret espionage operations for the Soviet Union throughout the Cold War, but he was never depicted as a true villain. In fact, Gogol ended up working out a joint alliance with members of MI6 in The Spy Who Loved Me, as the Soviet Union and Great Britain realized that it would be to their mutual benefit if they worked together to stop a potential terrorist attack from unleashing mayhem on the other world.

Gogol represented a more mature side to the 007 films, as the franchise did a good job at showing that there was a significant difference between the Soviet Union and the evil villains who worked for SPECTRE. However, the end of the Cold War means that Gogol may no longer be a relevant character, as he has not appeared in a Bond film since The Living Daylights.

6 Bill Tanner

Appeared in 8 Bond films

Image via MGM

Bill Tanner serves as the chief of staff within MI6, and has gradually been given more substantial moments as the Bond series has continued. Although he had little more than cameos in The Man With The Golden Gun and For Your Eyes Only, Michael Kitchen was able to flesh out his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

The most recognizable version of Tanner was portrayed by Rory Kinnear, who began playing the character starting with Quantum of Solace. Tanner proved to be a loyal agent who became a close friend to Daniel Craig’s version of Bond; in addition to wrapping up the story arc for Craig’s Bond, No Time To Die gave closure to Tanner by showing how he adjusted to the new version of MI6 that emerged after Madeline Swann (Lea Seydoux) gave birth to her child.

5 Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Appeared in 8 Bond films

Image via EON

Ernst Stavro Blofeld is one of the most iconic Bond villains of all-time, and has appeared alongside almost every version of the series. Donald Pleasance made his debut as Blofeld in You Only Live Twice, where it is established that he is the leader of SPECTRE that has been orchestrating all of the other protagonists in the other Bond films.

Many great actors have portrayed Blofeld, with Terry Salvas giving a particularly spooky performance in the brilliant 1969 installment On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Christoph Waltz joined the franchise as a new version of Blofeld in Spectre, where it was revealed that he was actually Bond’s half-brother, and had been masking a secret animosity towards him ever since they began to feud during their childhood. Waltz later reprised his role for a brief appearance in No Time To Die, which brought his story arc a sense of closure.

4 Felix Leiter

Appeared in 10 Bond films

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Felix Leiter is essentially the American version of Bond, as he serves as a CIA agent who often works on missions with 007. Like Bond, Felix is a bit of a maverick who doesn’t like to play by the rules; although Bond often conflicts with authorities, he can often rely on Felix to help perform secret espionage missions.

Felix played a major role in Licence to Kill, as it is the death of his wife that inspires Bond to go on a revenge mission that isn’t sanctioned by MI6. However, the best version of Felix was the one portrayed by Jeffrey Wright, who appears as an ally that helps Bond in his poker tournament match during the high stakes of Casino Royale. Wright reprised his role in Quantum of Solace, and then gave a surprisingly emotional performance in No Time To Die, where Bond refers to him as his “brother.”

3 Miss Moneypenny

Appeared in 21 Bond films

Image via MGM

Miss Monypenny is the hard-working secretary of MI6 who works closely alongside many of the top officials within the British government. Although she often has a flirtatious relationship with Bond, Moneypenny is also responsible for helping to get him out of trouble.

The most significant development within Moneypenny’s character arc came in Skyfall, which revealed that she had been the field agent Eve (Naomie Harris), but decided to take an office role after feeling regret for accidentally shooting Bond. However, Moneypenny continued to be an important ally to Bond in the subsequent films, as she helped to protect MI6 from the corporate takeover by the SPECTRE pawn C (Andrew Scott) in Spectre, and helped to rehabilitate Bond and his family in No Time To Die. Although some of the early depictions of Moneypenny were criticized for being somewhat sexist, Harris was certainly able to give her more agency.

2 Q

Appeared in 22 Bond films

Image via MGM

Q is one of the most critical figures within MI6, as he is tasked with creating all the gadgets that Bond uses throughout his different missions. Although some Bond films are darker than others, almost every single film requires some sort of interesting device.

Desmond Llewyn portrayed Q for over three decades, but sadly had to be recast after he was killed in a car accident before Die Another Day began shooting. However, Ben Whishaw appeared as a younger version of Q in Skyfall, where he is established as a technical genius that helps to protect MI6 from the cyberattack by Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem). Q later becomes a core member of Bond’s team in both Spectre and No Time to Die, and Whishaw was able to bring a lot of humor that made it entertaining whenever he got the chance to interact with Bond, Moneypenny, Tanner, and the other heroes.

1 M

Appeared in 24 Bond films

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

M is the direct employer of Bond that sends him on all of his missions, and is always willing to stick up for him when his abilities are doubted. Although Bond is often at odds with many members of MI6 due to his unorthodox techniques, M is often willing to trust him with the responsibility of saving the world.

The Bond films made a brilliant decision when Judi Dench was cast as M in GoldenEye, and proved to be a much spunkier, funnier, and more hands-on version of the character than ever before. Dench’s role was expanded on even further within the films that starred Craig, as they offered more insight on why she was so committed to her duty. Dench’s performance in Skyfall ended up being surprisingly emotional, and even earned her a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

