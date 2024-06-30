Launching with the immense success of Dr. No and Sean Connery’s fantastic early portrayals of 007, the James Bond franchise is one of the biggest titles in cinematic history. Capable of adapting to contemporary audiences, the saga, at its best, has offered everything from camp escapist fun to gritty action blockbuster thrills and even enticing Cold War commentary. However, for all the sensational Bond films, there have been some awkward missteps in the franchise as well, but that doesn’t make them any less watchable.

From the most ambitiously adventurous Bond flicks that take sci-fi detours to some that can only be described as utterly ludicrous, these Bond movies have established a place in the hearts of many audience members for their unintentional sense of fun. Ranging from some of Connery’s later installments to Daniel Craig’s weakest outing and some of Roger Moore’s and Pierce Brosnan’s low points, these Bond movies are the epitome of so-bad-it’s-good cinema.

10 'A View to a Kill' (1985)

Directed by John Glen

Image via MGM

One of several Bond movies that peaked with its opening credits sequence, A View to a Kill is universally regarded to be one of the weakest Bond movies of the franchise. With an appropriately ridiculous premise, it follows Bond as he works to prevent Max Zorin (Christopher Walken), a tech billionaire, from instigating an environmental disaster that will destroy Silicon Valley, thus eliminating all of his competition.

In addition to the boisterous story and the nefarious, diabolical villainy, the film also featured a 58-year-old Roger Moore, who was clearly past his action-hero best. Even Moore himself stated that he was too old for the part. However, the movie maintains the Bond franchise’s appetite for explosive action and revels in the sarcastic and camp aura that made Moore’s era so distinct, giving it plenty of perhaps unintentionally enjoyable moments throughout.

A View to a Kill Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date May 24, 1985 Cast Roger Moore , Christopher Walken , Tanya Roberts , Grace Jones , Patrick Macnee , Patrick Bauchau Runtime 131 Writers Ian Fleming , Richard Maibaum , Michael G. Wilson

9 'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Image via United Artists

While Sean Connery’s Bond movies always maintained a cheeky sense of camp quaintness, Diamonds Are Forever marks the point where the adventurous fun crosses over into a state of total ridiculousness. While investigating a diamond smuggling ring, Bond uncovers a dastardly plot from Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Charles Gray) to use the precious gems in a laser satellite to use against the world.

Despite being somewhat aged, Diamonds Are Forever is revered as a thoroughly enjoyable Bond film, if somewhat unambitious, that coasts on Connery’s charms, witty dialogue, and some great action set pieces. That being said, it is still largely derivative of the movies that came before it, a quality which gives it an underlying whiff of parody to modern viewers only familiar with Connery’s biggest titles in the franchise, like Goldfinger and From Russia with Love.

Diamonds Are Forever Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date December 17, 1971 Cast Sean Connery , Jill St. John , Charles Gray , Jimmy Dean Runtime 120 minutes Writers Richard Maibaum , Tom Mankiewicz

8 'Tomorrow Never Dies' (1997)

Directed by Roger Spottiswoode

Image via MGM

Following the triumphant entry of GoldenEye, Pierce Brosnan’s tenure as 007 was largely marred by poor writing and an exaggerated emphasis on action spectacle and end-of-the-world narrative. While it is an underrated installment in the Bond franchise, Tomorrow Never Dies still exhibits many of the Brosnan-era pitfalls in abundance, particularly the excessive and bombastic action and the pun-heavy, double-entendre-laden dialogue.

However, Tomorrow Never Dies does genuinely excel with its story, following Bond as he works with Chinese operative Wai Lin (Michelle Yeoh) to prevent a manic media mogul from inciting a third world war. Like many of the worst Bond movies, it is exceedingly hammy to a fault, but Jonathan Pryce's villainous news magnate and the byplay between Yeoh and Brosnan make Tomorrow Never Dies an easily enjoyed so-bad-it’s-good movie with some glimpses of genuine brilliance as well.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date December 11, 1997 Cast Pierce Brosnan , Jonathan Pryce Michelle Yeoh , Teri Hatcher , Ricky Jay , Götz Otto Runtime 119 Writers Ian Fleming , Bruce Feirstein

7 'Spectre' (2016)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Daniel Craig’s best Bond movies are among the greatest the franchise has to offer, but he still had a couple of slip-ups along the way. Struggling to maintain the new Bond’s re-defined grittiness while uncovering the despicable plotting of Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), Spectre is a tonally unbalanced mishmash of intense action intrigue, eccentric villainy, and bizarre subplots.

Stuck somewhere in between what Craig's Bond had become and what the franchise once was, Spectre is a middling Bond film that, at the end of the day, is entertaining because of its elements that don’t quite fit. While criminally underused, Waltz chews the scenery as a quintessential Bond bad guy, the glimpses of gadgetry provide some old-fashioned fun, and the dialogue is as comedic as it ever was in Craig’s era. The result is an underwhelming Bond movie that can be appreciated for embracing many of the elements the Craig era left behind, even if it does impact the overall quality of the film.

6 'The World is Not Enough' (1999)

Directed by Michael Apted

Image via MGM

While 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies has its redeeming qualities, the third film of Brosnan’s tenure, The World is Not Enough, is less glamorous, to say the least. It follows 007 as he is tasked with protecting the daughter of an oil tycoon following her father’s assassination. The plot thickens, however, when Bond discovers that the heiress is working with the terrorist assassin, leaving Bond to work with a nuclear weapons expert to thwart a plot that would decimate much of Europe.

Beyond Sophie Marceau’s underrated outing as Elektra King, the Bond franchise’s only major female villain thus far, The World is Not Enough is a low point in the franchise as a whole. Torn between purposefully corny humor and a more intense yet poorly executed action story, it misses the mark on several occasions. Still, at times, The World Is Not Enough is laughably bad and thus best enjoyed as a so-bad-it’s-good picture with a few laughs here and there.

The World is Not Enough Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date November 17, 1999 Cast Pierce Brosnan , Sophie Marceau , Robert Carlyle , Denise Richards , Robbie Coltrane , judi dench Runtime 128 Writers Neal Purvis , Robert Wade , Bruce Feirstein , Ian Fleming

5 'Octopussy' (1983)

Directed by John Glen

Image via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

While it is a cruel moniker to give, Octopussy is chief among the Bond movies when it comes to laughably bad flicks that entertain for all the wrong reasons. The sixth and penultimate Roger Moore Bond movie follows 007 as he investigates a jewel smuggling operation overseen by the enigmatic Octopussy (Maud Adams). His findings uncover a planned nuclear attack on a NATO airbase.

Beyond the film’s inventive and quite brilliant action sequences, it tends to sway from the completely unmemorable to the woefully bad. Bond is reduced to a cruel joke, displayed at his anachronistic worst in a film that blends comedy and action in a cringe-worthy fashion. Widely regarded to be the single worst and least rewatchable Bond movie, Octopussy can only be watched by viewers willing to revel in how bad it truly is without necessarily enjoying it.

Octopussy Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date June 10, 1983 Cast Roger Moore , Maud Adams , Louis Jourdan , Kristina Wayborn , Kabir Bedi , Steven Berkoff Runtime 131 minutes Writers George MacDonald Fraser , Richard Maibaum , Michael G. Wilson

4 'Die Another Day' (2002)

Directed by Lee Tamahori

Image via MGM

The last of Brosnan’s four Bond films, and quite possibly his most ridiculous as well, 2002's Die Another Day is infamous for its sporadic eccentricity, peculiar plot twists, and camp wackiness. While it opens in intriguing fashion with 007 captured by North Korean forces and enduring torture for over a year, it soon loses momentum. Barred from MI6 but desperate for revenge on the agent who sold him out, Bond finds himself investigating a diamond baron designing a destructive weapon and travels to Iceland to confront him.

While the opening sequence and the fencing duel are memorable for the right reasons, Die Another Day also has some quite memorable flaws, such as the revelation of the villain’s true identity and some of the CGI sequences. Heavy-handed on the gadgetry and special effects, Die Another Day abuses Bond tropes. It becomes defined by its most glaring flaws, guilty pleasure qualities, and complete lack of restraint.

3 'You Only Live Twice' (1967)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

Image via United Artists

As the fifth of Connery’s Bond outings, You Only Live Twice set up many icons of the franchise, but it is also arguably the Connery Bond film that has aged the least gracefully over the years. Tensions between America and Russia rise when both nations have advanced spacecraft go missing, a mystery that leads Bond to the Sea of Japan for answers. Faking his death and securing help from local Secret Service agents, Bond learns that SPECTRE is behind it and works to unveil their sinister scheme.

From the exotic locales to Donald Pleasance’s cat-rubbing villain, the film has plenty of memorable elements, but it does have a few glaring missteps as well. While the eccentricity of the story can garner amused laughs, Bond’s infamous Japanese disguise is more likely to receive shocked chortles. “Bad” is too harsh a word to describe You Only Live Twice, but to call it so-dated-it’s-good would not be an exaggeration in the slightest.

You Only Live Twice Release Date June 13, 1967 Cast Sean Connery , Akiko Wakabayashi , Mie Hama , Tetsurô Tanba , Teru Shimada , Karin Dor Runtime 117 Writers Ian Fleming , Harold Jack Bloom , Roald Dahl

Rent on Apple

2 'The Man with the Golden Gun' (1973)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Image via MGM

Another candidate for the worst Bond movie of all time, The Man with the Golden Gun