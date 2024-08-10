The James Bond franchise may be best known as a series of commercially entertaining blockbuster action films, but the series has much more serious origins in the original novels written by Ian Fleming. While the Bond novels still had the exciting espionage and dry humor that made the films so iconic, they were inherently darker stories about an assassin who kills for Queen and country.

Many of the best films in the Bond series are those that take the character more seriously, and aren’t afraid to get violent and suspenseful. Bond may be a character that has existed for over six decades, but that doesn’t mean that audiences don’t want to see him be vulnerable by being put in intense situations where it is not clear whether or not he will come out unscathed. Here are the ten most suspenseful James Bond movies, ranked.

10 ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987)

Directed by John Glen

Image via MGM/UA Communications Co.

The Living Daylights was a necessary change of pace for the Bond franchise, as the previous two films Octopussy and A View To A Kill had been so outwardly silly and comical that they felt closer in tone to a parody. The Living Daylights introduced a new version of Bond played by Timothy Dalton, who wasn’t equipped with quite as many fancy gadgets as Roger Moore’s interpretation of the character was (or at least, the gadgets here generally seemed a little less outlandish).

The Living Daylight examined modern fears about nuclear weapons and international terrorism that felt well-suited for a new version of the character that was no longer steeped in the mythology of the Cold War that had defined the series up until that point. Dalton played a version of Bond who certainly had his charms, but didn’t undercut the gravity of the situation by making snarky jokes that would inspire the audience to take the threat less seriously.

The Living Daylights Release Date July 31, 1987 Director John Glen Cast Timothy Dalton , Maryam d'Abo , Joe Don Baker , John Rhys-Davies , Jeroen Krabbé Runtime 130

Rent on Amazon

9 ‘Licence to Kill’ (1989)

Directed by John Glen

Image via MGM

Licence to Kill was by far the most violent film in the Bond franchise at the time of its release, as it felt closer in tone to an action B-movie released by Canon than one of the classic Bond films like Thunderball or You Only Live Twice. Licence to Kill set up Bond on a mission of revenge after a gang of international terrorists led a deadly attack on the wedding of his best friend, the CIA agent Felix Leiter.

Bond is more vulnerable because he is not equipped with the assets of MI6, and initially has his license to kill revoked. Although some of the films of the Moore era may have appealed to younger children due to their wacky humor, the graphically violent final chase in Licence to Kill ensured that this iteration of the franchise was exclusively aimed at adults.

Licence to Kill James Bond goes rogue to seek revenge against drug lord Franz Sanchez after his friend Felix Leiter is brutally attacked and left for dead. Stripped of his license to kill, Bond infiltrates Sanchez’s organization, navigating a dangerous world of deception and betrayal. As he gains Sanchez’s trust, Bond meticulously dismantles the drug empire from within. Release Date July 14, 1989 Director John Glen Cast Timothy Dalton , Robert Davi , Carey Lowell , Talisa Soto , Anthony Zerbe Runtime 133 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Michael G. Wilson , Richard Maibaum , Ian Fleming Expand

Rent on Amazon

8 ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Image via MGM/UA Distributions Co.

Goldeneye was the reset the Bond franchise needed in order to prove itself a legitimate contender amongst the renaissance of action films in the 1990s. Goldeneye stood out because it featured one of the few villains that actually proved to be an equal to 007; it is established early on in the film that Bond (Pierce Brosnan) and Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean) used to be allies before the later was left for dead and became a villain.

Having a villain who had a personal vendetta against Bond made Goldeneye more intense, especially because of just how intimidating Bean was in one of the best villainous roles of his entire career. A scene in which Bond has to scale a massive structure to stop his former ally from unleashing a weapon is bound to cause serious vertigo for any viewers afraid of heights.

GoldenEye Release Date November 16, 1995 Director Martin Campbell Cast Pierce Brosnan , Sean Bean , Izabella Scorupco , Famke Janssen , Joe Don Baker , judi dench Runtime 130 Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Michael France , Jeffrey Caine , Bruce Feirstein Tagline You know the name. You know the number. Website http://www.digiplanet.com/bond Expand

Watch on Prime Video

7 ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Image via United Artists

Live and Let Die was a bold reinvention of the Bond franchise mythology that drew in the influence of blaxploitation films as 007 went on a mission to New Orleans to track down a new threat. Although the series has expressly avoided any supernatural elements that would eradicate its semblance of believability, Live and Let Die does at least hint at dark magic through the use of Voodoo.

Live and Let Die is one of the more intense Bond films because of its great villain, as Yaphet Kotto’s remarkable performance as the ruthless crime boss Mr. Big is easily one of the scariest characters in the entire franchise. Live and Let Die is still a spy movie at heart, but there are times in which the moody atmosphere and jump scares make it feel closer to a 1970s slasher film like Halloween or Black Christmas.

Live and Let Die Release Date July 5, 1973 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Roger Moore , Yaphet Kotto , Jane Seymour , Clifton James , Julius Harris , Geoffrey Holder Runtime 121 Main Genre Action Writers Tom Mankiewicz , Ian Fleming Tagline Roger M007re is James Bond. Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/1130/Live-and-Let-Die/ Expand

Rent on Apple TV

6 ‘From Russia With Love’ (1964)

Directed by Terence Young

Image via United Artists

From Russia With Love presented a far more plausible take on the espionage genre than the previous film Dr. No, as it sent Sean Connery’s 007 on a mission to the Soviet Union where he faced off against the SPECTRE agent Red Grant (Robert Shaw). At the time of its release, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were at an all-time high; the film hinted that if Bond failed in his mission, the world could collapse under the threat of nuclear war.

From Russia With Love was particularly intense because of its brutal fight scenes, with many brawls on a train that forced Bond to get in close quarters combat with his enemies. Technology may have evolved in the half century since From Russia With Love was released, but the film remains a favorite among dedicated fans of the franchise because it was one of the few entries in which Bond felt like a relatable character.

From Russia With Love Release Date October 10, 1963 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , Daniela Bianchi , Pedro Armendáriz , Lotte Lenya , Robert Shaw , Bernard Lee Runtime 115 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Johanna Harwood , Ian Fleming Tagline The world's masters of murder pull out all the stops to destroy Agent 007! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/717/From-Russia-With-Love/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Image via MGM

Goldfinger changed the Bond franchise forever by establishing many of the trademarks of the series, most notably the catchphrases, gadgets, and over-the-top musical opening sequences. Although Goldfinger has inspired many parodies like the Austin Powers and Kingsman films, it was also perceived as a surprisingly dark turn for the series when it was first released; the surprise death of Jill Masterson (Shirley Eaton) led to a theory among some fans that the actress actually died while she was filming.

Goldfinger switched up the main threat of the villain, as the film focuses on the potential collapse of the worldwide economy due to an attack on the United States’ Federal Gold Reserve. Oddly, the notion of the entire world’s financial institutions collapsing overnight at the behest of a cruel billionaire was somehow scarier than any of the advanced weapons that SPECTRE could conceive of.

Goldfinger (1964) Release Date September 20, 1964 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Sean Connery , Honor Blackman , Gert Fröbe , Shirley Eaton , Tania Mallet , Harold Sakata Runtime 112 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Paul Dehn , Ian Fleming Tagline James Bond is back in action! Everything he touches turns to excitement! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/760/Goldfinger/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Image via Eon Productions

Casino Royale provided a dark origin story for Bond that explored why he became the cynical, brooding womanizer in the rest of the franchise. Although the first novel in Fleming’s original series had originally been adapted as a parody starring David Niven, Martin Campbell’s version of Casino Royale explored how Bond (Daniel Craig) fell in love with Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) whilst attempting to stop the terrorist banker Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) during a high stakes international poker tournament.

Casino Royale includes a very graphic torture scene that was very disturbing, making it all the more shocking that the film managed to get past the MPAA with a PG-13 rating. Nonetheless, Bond’s genuine heartbreak upon Vesper’s death at the hands of QUANTUM ensured that Casino Royale was captivating on an emotional level, showing that even 007 was capable of getting his heart broken.

Watch on Paramount Plus

3 ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

Image via MGM

The Spy Who Loved Me was one of the few Bond films that explored the inherent nihilism of the espionage world, as all secret agents are destined to be alone because their profession does not allow them to forge deep and meaningful relationships. The film centers on Bond’s relationship with the Soviet Union agent XXX (Barbara Bach), who doesn’t realize until deep within their partnership that 007 was responsible for the death of her former lover.

The Spy Who Loved Me received some help from the legendary director Stanley Kubrick, who helped Lewis Gilbert pull off the incredible aquatic action sequence that allowed the film to end on such an exciting note. Kubrick’s influence on the way that the action is shot is evident, as there are times when The Spy Who Loves Me homage the massive scale of Spartacus and the intimate intensity of The Killing.

The Spy Who Loved Me Release Date July 7, 1977 Director Lewis Gilbert Cast Roger Moore , Barbara Bach , Curd Jürgens , Richard Kiel , Caroline Munro , Walter Gotell Runtime 125 Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Christopher Wood , Richard Maibaum Tagline Nobody does it better Website http://www.mgm.com/title_title.do?title_star=SPYWHOLO Expand

Rent on Amazon

2 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

Directed by Peter R. Hunt

Image via MGM

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is an arthouse holiday film disguised as a typical Bond adventure, and reaches the franchise’s most emotionally overwhelming moments. The film centers on Bond (George Lazenby) and his new ally Tracy (Diana Rigg) as they investigate a SPECTRE conspiracy in the Swiss Alps that involves food poisoning and brainwashing; the notion of an international conspiracy was far more spooky than any of the more ridiculous threats in the Connery era in the franchise.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service includes some of the best action in the entire saga, including a legendary ski chase down the side of the mountain. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is remembered as a particularly intense entry in the canon for its infamously tragic ending, which sees Tracy murdered in broad daylight after officially becoming “Mrs. James Bond,” in what is possibly the most tear-jerking moment in the series.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service Release Date December 12, 1969 Director Peter R. Hunt Cast George Lazenby , Diana Rigg , Telly Savalas , Gabriele Ferzetti , Ilse Steppat , Angela Scoular Runtime 142 Main Genre Action Writers Simon Raven , Richard Maibaum , Ian Fleming Tagline Far up! Far out! Far more! James Bond 007 is back! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/1411/On-Her-Majesty%E2%80%99s-Secret-Service/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

1 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Skyfall brought the Bond franchise into the 21st century by exploring why an “old fashioned” secret agent would still be necessary in a world that is more connected than ever. Javier Bardem’s performance as the ruthless former MI6 agent Raoul Silva is terrifying in its own right, but what’s even more intense is that Bond is having to fight to prove that the agency that he’s dedicated nearly his entire life to serving is worth remaining part of the British government.

Skyfall features some of the most visually stunning action scenes in the franchise, as the legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins made an aesthetically overwhelming experience. Despite being the longest film in the series before both SPECTRE and No Time To Die surpassed it, there’s not a single moment in Skyfall in which the viewer is given the opportunity to catch their breath.

Skyfall

James Bond's loyalty to M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her. When MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost. Release Date October 25, 2012 Director Sam Mendes Cast Ralph Fiennes , Naomie Harris , Berenice Marlohe Daniel Craig , judi dench , Javier Bardem Runtime 143 Main Genre Action Writers Neal Purvis , Robert Wade , John Logan , Ian Fleming Studio MGM / Sony Pictures Tagline Daniel Craig is James Bond! Expand

Watch on Prime Video

KEEP READING: Every Jack Ryan Movie, Ranked by Rewatchability