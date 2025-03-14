It took nearly a decade for Ian Fleming's British spy to move from the page to the big screen. Not counting an hour-long Casino Royale adaptation for television the author hated, it wasn't until 1962's Dr. No that James Bond truly arrived in the medium. British director Terence Young had a background in action, spy and war films, so it's not hard to see why Bond producers Harry Saltzman and Cubby Broccoli settled on the filmmaker as a natural fit for the material. Young directed three of the first four 007 pictures. All of them are immortally iconic, thanks in no small part to Sean Connery, whose embodiment of the spy arrived fully formed from the moment he uttered, "Bond, James Bond." Even in the moments before that, really.

The James Bond franchise is the source of many international headlines at the moment due to the shocking ("positively shocking" transfer of creative control to Amazon Studios. Many are offering their two cents on what path the franchise should take henceforth, few if any diehard Bond fans would dispute that Amazon should absolutely look to these formative Young films for inspiration. As the films are all at least 60 years old, they've perhaps aged in some ways, but it's hard to overstate how influential and overall brilliant these action pictures really are. Young and the Bond "machine" of producers and other team behind the scenes laid a groundwork that proved durable as hell for the better part of a century now. It's all part of an achievement that frankly dwarfs any other film franchise in comparison. The following definitively ranks every Terence Young James Bond movie from solid to arguably masterpiece territory.

3 'Thunderball' (1965)

Starring Sean Connery, Claudine Auger, Adolfo Celi