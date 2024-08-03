It’s not hard to see why the James Bond franchise has been popular for over six decades. The character from Ian Fleming’s beloved series of espionage novels is one of the coolest in film history, and various great actors have been given the chance to give their own spin on 007. While it’s exciting to see what each star brings to the role, the Bond series has featured many great directors that shape the franchise in their own image. The best Bond films tend to be those in which the filmmaker is able to add their own stylistic flourishes.

Every Bond film is a product of its time, as the action genre has changed significantly since the character made his cinematic debut in 1962 when the Cold War was still a present threat. Here are the ten most visually stunning James Bond movies, ranked.

10 ‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Directed by Terence Young

Dr. No kicked off the Bond franchise on a high note with its inventive mix of exotic locations, espionage intrigue, and an examination of nuclear anxieties in the post-World War II era. In many ways, the entire Bond series plays out like an extended male fantasy, and Dr. No feels like the best vacation imagery brought to life. Terence Young was savvy enough as a visual storyteller to undercut any moments that bordered on being too saccharine with an undercurrent of dread.

Dr. No set the standard for how Bond would be photographed, as it couldn’t have made a better debut for Sean Connery. The franchise relied on objectifying Bond’s charisma, and Dr. No was able to put Connery at the forefront of the screen whenever he was doing something particularly cool. No amount of dodgy green screens has made Dr. No age poorly in the slightest.

9 ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987)

Directed by John Glen

The Living Daylights was a critical film within the transitional phase of the Bond franchise that helped it move away from the campier direction it had gone in the 1980s. After the release of Octopussy and A View To A Kill, fans of the Bond franchise wouldn’t be shamed for feeling like the series had become a parody of itself. However, John Glen brought back a fast-paced sense of momentum in The Living Daylights which exposed how gritty the franchise could be.

The Living Daylights was closer in tone to Fleming’s original novels, which were written to be straightforward thrillers with only touches of the comedy that both Connery and Roger Moore had added to the role. Although it was the most violent film in the franchise at that point, The Living Daylights never reduces its production values in a way that would turn it into a B-movie.

8 ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell

GoldenEye was a masterwork of pop spectacle that made Bond feel closer in line with the epic action blockbusters of the 1990s. The Bond saga risked becoming irrelevant in the wake of the success of franchises like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon, so the only way for Martin Campbell to move forward was to get even bigger. GoldenEye features some of the most elaborate set pieces of the entire franchise, including an introduction to Sean Bean as 006 that serves as one of the most exciting opening scenes in the entire series.

GoldenEye created some of the most iconic images in the entire 007 franchise, and unsurprisingly, it became hard for the other films starring Pierce Brosnan to live up to its legacy. GoldenEye was so stunningly photographed that the beloved video game adaptation that it inspired became a phenomenon in its own right.

7 ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Live and Let Die was a notable change for the Bond franchise because it leaned into the blaxploitation genre that had become prominent in the 1970s thanks to the success of classics like Shaft and Dolemite. While the Bond franchise has never leaned into the supernatural, Live and Let Die leaned into the influence of Voodoo in a film that at least hinted at some horror themes. It served as a great way for Moore to indicate that his era of the series was not going to be entirely derivative of what Connery had already done.

Live and Let Die also features one of the most memorable opening title card sequences in the entire franchise thanks to Paul McCartney’s Oscar nominated opening number. The scene incorporated all the surrealist sensuality prominent in 1970s music videos with the unique stylism that defined a Bond adventure.

6 ‘From Russia With Love’ (1964)

Directed by Terence Young

From Russia With Love is the most purely espionage-based installment in the franchise, as it plucks Bond out of his superficial world and straight into the heart of a Cold War adventure. Dr. No perfected the inherently exciting aspects of Bond’s world, but From Russia With Love was able to unpacked the sinister political infrastructure that he was engaging with. Even in moments of silence, Young was able to create a foreboding sense of paranoia and tension.

From Russia With Love also deserves credit for being able to heighten the suspense in a limited environment, as a good majority of the film is confined to the events on a single train. While it may pale in comparison to the more elaborate action scenes the saga would produce later on, From Russia With Love creates a dynamic set of thrills that resembles the work of Alfred Hitchcock.

5 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Goldfinger is the film that turned Bond into the icon that he is today; the one-liners, cool gadgets, beautiful women, and elaborate stunts that are now synonymous with the character all have their origins in Goldfinger. By placing Bond in an environment of wealth and privilege, director Guy Hamilton was able to create a satirical thriller in which Bond exposes the greed of corporate infrastructure. The iconic image of Jill Masterson (Shirley Eaton) covered in gold was so transfixing that some viewers actually thought that she died on set.

Goldfinger introduced many of the key components of Bond’s world, most notably his signature Aston Martin. While at times it feels like the film descends into a commercial for the card brand, no one would ever complain about getting to hang out with Connery as he toured luxurious locations in style.

4 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Casino Royale was the first Bond film to address his origin story, and is responsible for giving a far more tragic backstory to the character than anyone would have realized. The perfect spy thriller reveals that prior to being a ruthless assassin and womanizer, Bond (Daniel Craig) had fallen deeply in love with his ally Vesper Lynd (Eva Green). The romantic scenes between them reach a level of intimacy that no other entry in the series has been able to capture.

Casino Royale raised the standards for Bond’s action scenes moving forward, including a parkour chase in the opening moments that stands as one of the best in the entire series. The occasional use of black-and-white imagery also made Casino Royale one of the more stylistically unique entries in a saga that occasionally risked being derivative of its past successes.

3 ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

It’s not surprising that The Spy Who Loved Me is one of the most beautiful Bond movies ever, as the great Stanley Kubrick played a role in staging the iconic final action sequence. The underwater location served as a change of pace for the Bond series, as the scene itself featured more combatants than were usually seen in a third act climax. Carly Simon’s opening song also contributed one of the saga’s most fun opening title scenes.

The Spy Who Loved Me is actually one of the most romantic films in the franchise, as Bond’s relationship with the Soviet Union spy XXX (Barbara Bach) is more than just a passing fling. Director Lewis Gilbert adds a fleeting sense of sadness to their interactions; it's clear that they exist in different worlds, and that any serious attempts at a relationship between them would be destined to end in tragedy.

2 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

Directed by Peter R. Hunt

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is the most singular film in the Bond franchise, as it was the only entry that treated 007 like a vulnerable hero capable of having his heart broken. With an overabundance of Christmas-themed imagery, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service tracked the relationship between Bond (George Lazenby) and his lover Tracy (Diana Rigg) as they investigate a sinister SPECTRE conspiracy involving food poisoning.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service features sweeping cinematography, great chases, and a level of intimacy that the franchise would never reach again. While it contains all the thrills and laughs that fans would expect from a typical Bond adventure, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service also crafts a very delicate story that makes it feel like an old-fashioned Hollywood romantic tragedy. The film became a serious influence on noted filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Steven Soderbergh.

1 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

It’s no wonder that Skyfall is the best looking film in the entire Bond franchise, as it was shot by the legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, whose past credits include The Shawshank Redemption, No Country For Old Men, and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Ford among others. Skyfall looks like an art film, but it still features all the momentum and spectacle to make it the single most rewatchable entry in Craig’s subset of the series.

Skyfall is packed with visual references to the rest of the Bond franchise, including the gadgets from GoldenEye, the car from Goldfinger, and the political intrigue of From Russia With Love. Deakins received an Academy Award nomination for Best Cinematography for his work on the film, but would have to wait to win the trophy for both Blade Runner 2049 and 1917 in the next few years.

Skyfall

