As one of the most renowned and longest running cinematic sagas the medium has ever seen, the James Bond franchise is a gigantic icon of modern entertainment. While the franchise is largely defined by its slick sense of sophisticated style, its pioneering action bravado, and its litany of lavish leading men, it has still featured plenty of unflattering moments along the way.

Ranging from the anachronistic agonies of the film series’ earlier installments to some glaring plot problems and character calamities in more recent Bond flicks, these 10 movie missteps are memorable for all the wrong reasons. Be they cringe-worthy, clunky, or outright controversial and offensive, the lowest points of the James Bond franchise are quite unbecoming to say the least.

10 Mr. Big the Blow-Up Bad Guy

'Live and Let Die' (1973)

To give it due credit, Live and Let Die is genuinely one of the most important films in the longevity of the Bond franchise. Following the initial apprehension surrounding On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – which has since come to be revered as an emphatic highlight of the franchise – Roger Moore’s first outing as 007 proved that the franchise had a future post Sean Connery. It also functions, even today, as a decent spy thriller, seeing Bond travel to New York to investigate the deaths of fellow agents.

While the film’s antagonistic presence has been received by some as stereotypical and racist, Live and Let Die’s villainous voodoo allure imbues it with a mysticism and an eeriness that the saga has never experienced again. The only major fault with the villainy on display is Mr. Big’s (Yaphet Kotto) underwhelming demise, in which he is shot with a compressed-gas pellet that sees him inflate and explode. While Bond’s ensuing quip is one of his best, the scene undermines an otherwise engrossing and entertaining bad guy.

9 One Moore Time

'A View to a Kill' (1985)

Starring in seven James Bond films from 1973 to 1985, Roger Moore is the most prolific actor to have portrayed 007 in the Eon Productions official Bond pictures. However, his tenure is also the most erratic in terms of overall quality from one film to the next. A View to a Kill marked an unfortunate farewell for the actor, who was clearly past his prime at 58 years of age, and it was painfully apparent in the scenes when his physicality was most needed.

The action sequences are almost comical, with a perpetually exhausted Moore lunging from one scrap to the next in the least convincing of fashions, and the less said about the love scene between him and Grace Jones’s May Day, the better. On the DVD commentary for the film, Moore himself states that A View to a Kill is his least favorite of the Bond movies, commenting he was displeased with its violence and was mortified when he learned he was older than his female co-star’s mother.

8 "I thought Christmas only comes once a year."

'The World is Not Enough' (1997)

The World is Not Enough encompasses both the best and worst of the Bond girls that the franchise has to offer. On one hand, Elektra King (Sophie Marceau) is truly scintillating as the wealthy heiress Bond must initially protect; a deceitful and vindictive villain who remains the only female major antagonist the saga has ever seen. On the other hand, there is Dr. Christmas Jones (Denise Richards), and all that comes with her.

Richards is completely miscast as the nuclear physicist, to the point that the character often feels like a pointed parody of the many baffling Bond girls that had come before her. The character’s exchanges with Bond do nothing to elevate her standing in the pantheon of the franchise’s starlets either, with their pairing marred by lazy double entendres and spluttering chemistry. Bond’s groan-worthy “I thought Christmas only comes once a year” quip is but the excruciating exclamation point on the forgettable film.

7 The pigeon's double-take

'Moonraker' (1979)

Moonraker certainly marks an eccentric Bond picture, one willing to juggle genres as it follows 007’s journey into space to uncover the truth behind a hijacked space shuttle and the motivation of the man behind the theft. This eccentricity brings with it plenty of strengths, from the energetic tone to the audacious production design, but it also provides some cringe-worthy weaknesses as well.

Arguably the most heinous of them comes when Bond’s amphibious boat takes to land, and he starts driving it through a busy thoroughfare in Venice. While the scene has some great comedic qualities, its reach becomes too absurd when it includes a pigeon doing a surprised double-take at Bond’s antics. In addition to being a jarring and displacing idea, its woeful editing makes it the low point of Moonraker, which is saying something considering the film also features Jaws’ (Richard Kiel) girlfriend with braces, a gag so bad that her braces were removed following the film’s theatrical release and creating a Mandela Effect phenomenon for many Bond lovers.

6 Brother Blofeld

'Spectre' (2015)

The Bond franchise has soared as a triumphant, modernizing success ever since Daniel Craig became 007, and while his stint is arguably the best of all the Bond actors, it hasn’t been without some minor blemishes here and there. The worst and most bewildering of which comes in the narrative of Spectre, with an audacious yet misguided connection linking James Bond to his arch nemesis, the criminal mastermind Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz).

It is revealed that the MI6 agent and the notorious mastermind behind Spectre were raised as adoptive brothers, with Blofeld feeling as though his father was closer with the orphaned Bond than with him. The awkward and far-reaching plot point robbed Blofeld of much of his imposing presence, effectively reducing Bond’s globe-trotting vendetta against Spectre to an ugly and vindictive family feud and wasting Waltz’s exceptional talents in the process.

5 Kite-surfing the CGI wave

'Die Another Day' (2002)

The Bond franchise has always been defined by its willingness to take its action spectacle to the next level. This dates back to Connery’s era, with his famous jetpack stunt a particular highlight, and even to Craig’s more taut and tense tenure, as evidenced by Spectre’s record-breaking pyrotechnic display. However, there have been some unfortunate missteps in pursuit of that noble endeavor along the way.

Chief among them is the abysmal CGI display of Pierce Brosnan’s kite-surfing stunt in the largely disastrous Die Another Day. It is clunky and unconvincing, and was considered a laughable humiliation even back in 2002 when the movie was released. Granted, Die Another Day does also serve up the infamous invisible car and plenty of wonky narrative beats to expand its more embarrassing elements, but the shocking CGI marks a damning low point of the saga’s flamboyant action spectacle.

4 Japanese James

'You Only Live Twice' (1967)

As a master spy who often infiltrates criminal organizations and terrorist factions, James Bond is no stranger to methods of disguise and deceit. Sean Connery’s originating era of 007 films features the secret agent at his sneaking best on many occasions, but it also presents one of the franchise’s most unbecoming moments. Investigating SPECTRE’s connection to a series of spaceship hijackings, You Only Live Twice sees Bond working with the Japanese Secret Service.

Needing to gain intel, Bond dons one of his most infamous disguises to infiltrate an island off the coast of Kyoto. The awkward “orientalizing” of the Scotsman is difficult to watch with a straight face today. It is a woeful misjudgment that doesn’t offer anything to the wider story, and has become one of the most defining aspects of the film in the worst possible way.

3 Clowning around

'Octopussy' (1983)

When it comes to humiliation in James Bond movies, the famously disastrous Octopussy will also receive a mention. There’s its illogical and uninspired plot, its flat character work, its tonal imbalances, and even a whiff of casual racism for good measure, but the definitive and most memorable moment of the film will always be Bond running around in clown make-up.

It is another of 007’s ill-fated disguises, one that he uses to evade the East German police force while trying to foil a nuclear attack on NATO that will ignite WWIII. Technically, his scheme works, and he is even able to finally convince Octopussy (Maud Adams) that she is being betrayed, but the mere image of Bond in the clown costume exacts a devastating toll. Also, consider Bond’s Tarzan yell as he evades Kamala Khan’s (Louis Jourdan) troops in the jungle, and Octopussy might be the single most embarrassing Bond movie in the franchise’s 25-film history.

2 The slide whistle jump

'The Man with the Golden Gun' (1974)

The flaws in The Man with the Golden Gun come thick and fast, encompassing everything from tonal troubles and dicey dialogue to a spluttering story with overt and uncomfortably sexist overtones throughout. Even its one saving grace – Christopher Lee’s outstanding performance as the major villain, professional assassin Francisco Scaramanga – is marred by a bizarre third nipple gag. However, taking the cake as the most embarrassing moment from the movie is the infamous slide whistle car stunt.

Needing to cross a lake, 007 performs an astral spiral or a corkscrew jump from one end of a dilapidated wooden bridge to the other. The stunt itself is actually incredibly impressive, as is the 1974 AMC Hornet X used for it, but the accompanying soundtrack is so bad it borders on distasteful parody. The ill-fated slide whistle completely undercuts any suspense or excitement the scene might have had, reducing it to a laughingstock in the worst possible way.

1 James Bond

'Goldfinger' (1964)

It wouldn’t be too outlandish a statement to make that James Bond is far from a feminist icon. The womanizing spy has often toed (and overstepped) the fine line between suave and sleazy in his sexual ventures, many of which have been completely dehumanizing, with some even being coercive and cruel. While many of these instances can be overlooked as anachronistic and shallow male fantasy, 007 does cross a line in Goldfinger.

Fighting in a barn with Pussy Galore (Honor Blackman), Bond finally gets the upper hand on his combatant and steals a kiss. To say that Galore is unwelcoming of the spy’s advances would be an understatement. She squirms and scraps until long after Bond has planted his kiss, supposedly relenting as she finally succumbs to Bond’s irresistible charms. The fact that it is heavily suggested that the duo have sex immediately after only makes the scene that much more uncomfortable. Of all the outdated Bond moments, this is the one that is most disconcerting, and it mars what is otherwise the perfect, quintessential Bond film.

