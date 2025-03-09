One of the biggest news drops of the year thus far came when it was announced that Amazon Studios was taking over creative control of the James Bond franchise from the Broccoli family, an acquisition which cost Amazon upwards of $1 billion. Many actors have stepped into the role of James Bond over the years, but perhaps none have helped lift the character and franchise to new levels of stardom like Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed 007 in four movies between 1995-2002. During a recent interview with UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper, Brosnan weighed in on whom he thinks should be the next James Bond, and while he didn't give any specific names, he did say that it's a "given" that Daniel Craig's successor should be British, and not American.

Brosnan went on to share that he feels it was the "right call" for the Broccoli family to hand over the Bond franchise rights to Amazon MGM, but admitting that he is honored to have been part of the legacy that the Broccoli family brought to life on screen through James Bond. Brosnan first suited up as 007 in 1995's Golden Eye before waiting only two years to step into the famous spy's shoes again in 1997 in Tomorrow Never Dies. His final two outings as James Bond came in 1999 and 2002 with The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day. Although it's been more than 20 years since Brosnan last played James Bond, that didn't stop him from saying recently that he was still interested in a potential Bond return, even at 72 years old.

What Else Does Pierce Brosnan Have in the Works?