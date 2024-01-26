The Big Picture James Bond, the iconic secret agent, was named after a notable ornithologist by author Ian Fleming.

The original Bond, an expert in birds, had a good relationship with Fleming, while his wife Mary embraced the connection to the fictional character.

While the name James Bond is synonymous with 007, the original Bond still receives recognition for his work and impact in ornithology.

Three words, eight actors, and one of the most recognizable characters in all fiction. "Bond, James Bond," is one of film's most quotable lines, thanks in large part to the suave charisma of the titular character. When Sean Connery first utters the iconic line in 1962's Dr. No, little could anyone have predicted how successful and ever-present Ian Fleming's creation would become. But now, after dozens of blockbuster movies spanning decades, the name James Bond has become ubiquitous with the cool and confident 007, serving in Her Majesty's Secret Service. However, while James Bond is now synonymous with the legendary secret agent, the inspiration for his name actually came from an unexpected and surprising source. An avid avian fan himself, Ian Fleming named 007 after a notable ornithologist and author named, well, Bond, James Bond.

James Bond Was Named After a Famous Ornithologist

Ian Fleming's original conceit for the character was a far cry from the end result, as Bond was originally meant to be somewhat dull and uninteresting, yet involved in events far more exciting than his own personality. In a conversation with Geoffrey Helman from The New Yorker in 1962, right around the release of the first Bond film, Fleming shared that he took the name from a book about birds called "Birds of the West Indies" that he had read as a child. He shared that, "One of the bibles of my youth was ‘Birds of the West Indies,’ by James Bond, a well-known ornithologist, and when I was casting about for a name for my protagonist I thought, My God, that’s the dullest name I’ve ever heard, so I appropriated it. Now the dullest name in the world has become an exciting one." As Fleming's idea of the character evolved from someone understated into an action-ready secret agent with a license to kill, the name ultimately stuck around. In the decades since the first book was released, multiple actors have played the iconic secret agent and dozens of successful films have made the name synonymous with exciting spy action.

The James Bond from whom Fleming took the iconic name may not have had a profession as death-defying as a secret agent, but he was no slouch in his background either. James Bond, the ornithologist, was an expert in his field of study and a pioneering conservationist. Bond's book, Birds of the West Indies, was published in 1936 after a decade of research across multiple Caribbean islands. Fleming wrote his novels in Jamaica, in a villa aptly named Goldeneye, making the inherent connection between the fictional and real Bond surprisingly intertwined in more ways than just name alone.

Ian Fleming Eventually Had a Good Relationship With James and Mary Bond

Over the years, the name James Bond has become one of the most recognizable names in all fiction, which yielded a combination of consequences for the OG bond. In a deep dive into the original James Bond by the Smithsonian Magazine, Jim Wright revealed the responses from the Bonds as their name became prevalent in headlines — though not for his incredible research on Caribbean birds. While the original Bond wasn't the biggest fan of the novels, his wife, Mary, was more eager to discuss the use of her husband's name. Wright shared that, "Although Bond (who went by “Jim”) cared little for the 007 novels, Mary seemed to embrace the connection. She wrote to Fleming and coyly accused him of stealing her husband’s name: “It came to [Jim] as a surprise when we discovered in an interview in Rogue magazine that you had brazenly taken the name of a real human being for your rascal!" As the 007 novels became popular in the United States (after President John F. Kennedy's glowing responses in a Life magazine interview), the Philadelphia-based Bonds found themselves on the receiving end of prank calls and jokes due to their recognizable name.

Despite some of the unexpected attention brought to James and Mary Bond, the two ultimately developed a friendly and amicable connection to Ian Fleming. Wright shared that Fleming wrote back to Mary Bond and, in reciprocity and thanks, gave them "unlimited use of the name Ian Fleming for any purpose he may think fit," whether that be by naming an embarrassing new species of bird or even turning it into something more insulting, whatever they felt inclined to do so. Fleming also invited the Bonds to the Goldeneye villa in Jamaica, an offer that the two accepted as they would eventually come to visit the place where James Bond turned from one name among many, into one of the most recognizable names in pop culture. Fleming gifted Bond a first-edition copy of the newly written You Only Live Twice, inscribing it with a line that said: "To the real James Bond from the thief of his identity, Ian Fleming, Feb. 5, 1964 (a great day!)."

Though the name James Bond is almost universally connected to 007 these days, the original James Bond rightfully still receives recognition for his work and impact. And that's not to say that the Bond films haven't paid homage to the source of their name. In Pierce Brosnan's Die Another Day, Bond used ornithology as a cover for his espionage in Havana, and was even seen reading Birds of the West Indies in the film. Fortunately for the in-universe bird expert, the secret agent James Bond is less flashy and public with his name, hopefully preserving some of the normalcy that the original Bond had come to expect.

