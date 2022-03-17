Plus, we talked to the team behind the marvelous mix of CG and practical effects.

There are many set pieces in No Time to Die that perfectly justifies the movie being nominated for the Best Visual Effects Oscar. However, one breathtaking moment right at the beginning of No Time to Die stands out from all others: the sinking trawler scene where Daniel Craig’s 007 almost drown. In an exclusive featurette for Collider, Special Effects Supervisor Chris Corbould and Visual Effects Supervisor Charlie Noble reveal how practical and digital effects worked together to create the thrilling moment.

In the video, Corbould reveals that most of the underwater scene was shot with stunt personnel and cast members inside a colossal tank capable of moving around to mimic the chaotic situation of a sinking boat. So, when we see James Bond swimming underwater, there’s little to no CG involved. The CG part of the job was actually used to create the exterior images of the trawler sinking in the ocean, as it wouldn’t be feasible to sink a boat multiple times to get a shot.

By using real vehicles, stunts, and even explosions, No Time to Die got to create a stunning visual spectacle, worth the first Academy Awards nomination of the franchise since 1980’s Moonraker. Curious enough, Corbould was also part of Moonraker’s crew, and in the fifteen years he has been working with the 007 franchise, the Special Effects Supervisor always prioritized practical effects over digital models.

Image via MGM

RELATED:‌ Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch on ‘No Time to Die’ and Which of Them Is the Better 007

According to Corbould, this commitment to do most of the film with practical effects makes No Time to Die look better than a CGI-based blockbuster, even though VFX had an important part to play in the movie's production. As Corbould explained it to Collider:

“No Time To Die was the greatest collaboration I have ever experienced with Visual Effects. Where possible we tried to do everything in-camera but VFX did a huge amount to complement and improve our work. In addition, once we had filmed the actors within the sinking trawler VFX then created a seamless series of photo-realistic shots showing a totally CG trawler sinking into the depths.”

As Noble explains, the focus on practical effects doesn’t save the VFX team much time, but instead gives the people who make CG solid material to work with. That’s because, since there are so many references shot on film, the CG team can make precise models and textures, which in turn allows the seamless transition between practical and digital scenes. In Noble’s words:

“There were 1500 shots spread throughout the running time from removing pod drivers from the roof of the picture cars to full CG shots of the trawler sinking. Having so much in-camera was key to creating seamless and consistent VFX shots when called upon to support the narrative. A good example would be the escape from Madeline’s safe house which was shot pretty much in its entirety for real, however, when action needed tightening up or creating entirely in CG, we had real shots to refer to where cars may not have been in exactly the right place once the edit had settled.”

No Time to Die is competing for the Oscar for Best Visual Effects with Dune, Free Guy, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette below:

James Bond Music Documentary 'The Sound of 007' in the Works at Apple

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1168 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo