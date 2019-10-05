The First ‘No Time to Die’ Poster Is Here & Features a Very Chill James Bond

0

The first poster for No Time to Die, the next chapter in the 007 saga, has arrived just in time for James Bond Day. October 5 marks the day that the very first film featuring the James Bond character, Dr. No, debuted in theaters back in 1962. So, why not mark this momentous occasion with a look at the forthcoming installment?

The poster was first revealed on the James Bond Twitter account early Saturday morning. Front and center is the current 007, James Bond, played by Daniel Craig. Craig’s Bond looks extremely dapper, as he is wont to do, sporting a clean tuxedo and looking very chill. Contrasted with Bond in his tux is a blue wall in the background that is weathered and distressed hinting at the possibility this shot is from his time in Jamaica, where we know a portion of the film is set. Accompanying Craig on the poster are no other characters (goodness knows there are tons of characters in this extremely stacked cast to choose from) but rather, just the title “No Time to Die.”

Despite a trailer still waiting in the wings to be released unto the masses, we know a fair amount about what to expect from the coming 007 installment. In No Time to Die, James Bond will leave active service with MI6 and retire to Jamaica. His retirement is short-lived when an old friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), comes to him asking for his help in stopping a new villain (Rami Malek) from releasing a dangerous new technology onto the world. Joining Craig, Wright, and Malek in No Time to Die is Lashana Lynch (who is allegedly going to assume the 007 mantle in the movie), Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ben Whishaw. No Time to Die was directed by Cary Fukunaga and co-written by Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns.

Check out the first No Time to Die poster below. For another look at Craig while promoting the movie, check out other recent images. No Time to Die officially debuts in theaters on April 8, 2020.