While Amazon is attempting to create new movies and TV series from the numerous intellectual properties it acquired when it bought MGM, the James Bond franchise remains a tough nut to crack. That can be attributed to an ideological impasse with Eon Productions, the rights-holder to the Bond series. Amazon makes "content," and according to a new article in the Wall Street Journal, that's something Eon's Barbara Broccoli can't abide.

Amazon Studios executive Jennifer Salke has been assigned to handle the Bond franchise; according to the article, "Broccoli was irked in one early meeting when Salke referred to James Bond by a dreaded word: 'content.' Using such a sterile term, one friend reflected, was like a 'death knell' to Broccoli." Amazon has apparently proposed a whole raft of Bond spinoff projects, including a female Bond series for Prime Video, or a Moneypenny spinoff, all of which Broccoli has used her contractual power to reject. Broccoli was further incensed when an unidentified Amazon employee, during a meeting for a second season of the Bond-based reality series, 007: Road to a Million, stated "I have to be honest. I don’t think James Bond is a hero.” Given her long stewardship of the franchise - Eon was co-founded by her late father, Albert "Cubby" Broccoli before the production of Doctor No, and is currently headed by Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson - it's perhaps no surprise that the article quotes Broccoli's opinion of Amazon's executives: "These people are f****** idiots."

What James Bond Spinoffs Are There?

Image via MGM

For a media franchise spanning sixty years, there have been relatively few spinoffs of the long-running series. While there have been a number of novels continuing Bond's adventures after Ian Fleming's 1964 death, when it comes to screen adaptations, the domain of Eon Productions, the ground is quite barren. An animated series, James Bond Jr. (which despite the title, purported to be about Bond's nephew) ran for a single season, pitting Bond Jr. against a bevy of villains. Michelle Yeoh's Wai Lin, a Chinese agent who clashes with Bond before teaming up with him in 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies, was to be the subject of a solo film, but it never got off the ground. Eon also proposed a spinoff film for Halle Berry's American superspy Jinx, who debuted in Die Another Day; however, it was ultimately scuttled over creative differences. The aforementioned reality series, 007: Road to a Million, is one of the franchise's rare non-filmic spinoffs; hosted by Brian Cox, a second season of the series is being discussed.

Despite the impasse over Bond, Eon and Amazon are working together on another one of Fleming's creations. Earlier this month, it was reported that the two are collaborating on a new adaptation of Fleming's children's book Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

All twenty-five Eon Productions James Bond films are available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.