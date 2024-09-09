Edward Berger, acclaimed for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front, is finally addressing the swirling rumors about his potential involvement in two high-profile franchises during an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Toronto International Film Festival. Speaking alongside actress Isabella Rossellini to promote his upcoming film Conclave, Berger humorously dispelled rumors tying his name to a James Bond or Ocean’s 14 project.

When asked about the speculation of him directing a Bond movie, Berger was quick to shut it down: “I’m very ignorant to rumor, or I’ve tried to push it aside. I don’t listen to it, especially when it’s not true.” Despite the media buzz, Berger made it clear that he isn’t in talks to helm a Bond film, stating, “It’s not even a conversation in my mind, or I’m sure not in Barbara Broccoli’s mind.”

Rossellini, seated beside him, chimed in with praise for the Bond franchise’s producer, calling her “an adorable person” and “a major woman producer.” Despite the speculation, Berger emphasized that these rumors have no foundation, saying, “These are rumors that are just not true, so just put a bucket on it. Let’s make film by film. I don’t know what will be next.”

Edward Berger Is Open to Taking on a Franchise

The conversation then turned to rumors about another potential project — a new installment in the Ocean’s franchise. Berger laughed off this speculation as well, though he was more open to the possibility. “Well, I feel very honored that people think of me to be able to do something like that, and of course, I would love the challenge to do either.” While flattered by the suggestion, he clarified once again that the reports were unfounded, adding, “It’s rumors that are just people wanting to print some news that just have no basis in fact.”

Though Berger debunked both rumors, his openness to taking on such iconic projects leaves the door slightly open, which is encouraging. Fans of the filmmaker and these franchises will undoubtedly be watching closely to see what his next project will be. For now, Berger remains focused on Conclave, his latest film based on Robert Harris’ political thriller, which delves into the inner workings of the Vatican as Cardinals gather to elect a new pope.

With Berger’s rising stature in the film industry following his success with All Quiet on the Western Front, it’s no wonder his name has become attached to major blockbuster rumors. While nothing is confirmed, Berger’s willingness to embrace the challenge of such iconic franchises hints that he could be an exciting director to watch for future big-budget projects. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can watch this snippet from the interview above while waiting for our full conversation about Conclave later this week.

