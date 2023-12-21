The Big Picture Younger viewers associate Daniel Craig's James Bond with darker attributes, while older viewers see Roger Moore's Bond as goofier.

George Lazenby's version of Bond was among the best because he brought a human, empathetic quality to the character.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service is a great Christmas movie, as it has endearing and emotional elements similar to It's A Wonderful Life.

A movie fan’s favorite James Bond actor is a very personal decision that is largely dependent upon when they grew up with the character. It’s very easy to associate Ian Fleming’s 007 with the version of the character that you were introduced to first. Younger viewers who grew up with Daniel Craig’s Bond may associate the character with his darker attributes, while older viewers who were introduced to Bond through Roger Moore’s films might think of him as a slightly goofier character. While every actor who has played 007 has their fans, the cheering section for George Lazenby’s version of Bond may not be very significant. Lazenby only got one chance to play Bond, but his screen debut in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was certainly a memorable one. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service isn’t just one of the best Bond films ever made; it’s also a surprisingly great Christmas movie.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service James Bond woos a mob boss' daughter and goes undercover to uncover the true reason for Ernst Stavro Blofeld's allergy research in the Swiss Alps involving beautiful women from around the world. Release Date December 12, 1969 Director Peter R. Hunt Cast George Lazenby , Diana Rigg , Telly Savalas , Gabriele Ferzetti , Ilse Steppat , Angela Scoular Rating PG Runtime 142 Main Genre Action

What Is 'On Her Majesty’s Secret Service' About?

After five appearances as Bond in the early EON productions, Sean Connery decided to temporarily retire from the role after his appearance in 1967’s You Only Live Twice. The film marked the completion of the character arc that had been initiated with Dr. No. You Only Live Twice served as a final battle between Bond and the agents of SPECTRE, and while it left the door open for future Bond adventures, it served as a graceful way for Connery to exit the series. The search for a new Bond would begin, but EON didn’t necessarily find an actor as big as Connery. George Lazenby was an unknown Australian actor with no previous screen credits. While Lazenby lacked the inherent charisma that had made Connery so endearing, this was why his version of Bond was among the best. Lazenby brought a human, empathetic quality to a character that had previously been impenetrable on an emotional level.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service follows Bond’s investigation into a new evil plan hatched by the evil SPECTRE head Ernst Blofeld (Telly Savalas), who had previously appeared in You Only Live Twice. Blofeld has established a secret mansion within the Swiss Alps, where he plans to release a toxic chemical that will deteriorate the world’s supply of livestock and plants. Threatening to release the toxin would essentially give Blofeld the ability to hold the world as his hostage, and Bond’s goal is to assassinate him. However, Bond encounters a few things that he didn’t expect upon his arrival in the winter citadel. The first is that Blofeld has recruited several young women to serve as his brainwashed “angels of death.” These enigmatic young women appear to be impervious to Blofeld’s chemical toxins. The second is his new ally, Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo (Diana Rigg), a.k.a. Tracy, whom he had encountered on a previous mission. Although Bond had some romantic flings in his past, Tracy is the first woman that he thinks he could potentially spend the rest of his life with.

Why 'On Her Majesty’s Secret Service' Is a Christmas Movie

“Endearing” and “emotional” aren’t generally words that are associated with the Bond franchise. Bond is generally a suave, collected character who doesn’t have any issue completing his missions on his own. There’s something superficial about Bond’s abilities that make him cool, but Lazenby’s version of the character was far more personable. He’s a version of Bond that is vulnerable, willing to admit his mistakes, and susceptible to human emotions. Lazenby’s version of Bond feels like a more relatable character, and in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, he learns a few lessons about the lifestyle that he has committed himself to. It makes the entire film feel like an extended holiday adventure where Bond gets a healthy dosage of the Christmas spirit; like It’s a Wonderful Life’s George Bailey (James Stewart), Bond learns that the thing he desires most has been sitting in front of him the entire time.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service shows how Bond opens himself to empathy after his experiences with the “angels.” Similar to how angels in Christmas stories teach characters to be more kind or generous, Bond learns about the human collateral that is left behind after his missions. Even if On Her Majesty’s Secret Service exists somewhat outside of the core series timeline, this is still a version of Bond that has been on more than a few adventures, and left wreckage behind him. After seeing how the angels have been tortured by Blofeld, Bond realizes that he’s fighting for more than just his reputation. His mission is of critical importance to many people who rely upon his bravery. If the Angels themselves didn’t seem “Christmas-y” enough, the winter decorations and ornate design of Blofeld’s mansion certainly doesn’t hurt!

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service keeps the Christmas spirit alive during one of the franchise’s best action sequences. After Bond and Tracy make a narrow escape from Blofeld’s henchmen, the pair ski down the Swiss Alps mountains. While initially this is just a kinetic action sequence where Bond is once again fighting with bad guys, the scene turns more ethereal when the ski track makes way to a beautiful winter village. Bond and Tracy venture through the charming village of Lauterbrunnen, realizing that their love for each other is more important than any single mission could ever be. Although Bond has pledged his loyalty to England, he sets aside his service to the crown and proposes to Tracy. It all feels like an extended excerpt from a Christmas romantic comedy, and not befitting of the Bond franchise at all. It’s as if the holidays have taught Bond to be a more caring, sensitive, and festive character moving forward.

Sadly, Bond’s newfound Christmas spirit doesn’t last all that long. Shortly after he and Tracy are wed, Bond’s new bride is gunned down by enemy fire. Bond may have learned the value of human life as a result of his Christmas adventure, but it came with a cost; the girl he had once thought he could spend a lifetime loving has now been taken away from him. It’s a tragic ending, but it doesn’t end with Bond turning into a scrooge. Now privy to human emotion, he starts breaking down and crying. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’s message about humanity isn’t necessarily uplifting, but it’s an important one to remember during the holiday season.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max