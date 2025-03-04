This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

There’s no question that one of the weirdest moments of the 97th Academy Awards came in the form of a James Bond musical tribute, an unexpected sight that, quite frankly, left those watching baffled and bemused (even Bond star Ralph Fiennes looked politely mortified). With Amazon now in control of the 007 franchise—as jokingly addressed by host Conan O'Brien during the show—fans had been expecting some sort of major announcement about its future, but instead, the segment they were "treated to" was an elaborate musical number featuring performances from Doja Cat, Raye, and Blackpink’s Lisa, which, while undoubtedly ambitious, didn’t exactly connect the way they wanted it.

The segment was met with criticism, particularly from Bond fans who felt the tribute—which was actually for producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli—failed to meaningfully address the franchise’s suddenly-uncertain future. Some even expected an announcement regarding Daniel Craig’s replacement following his exit in No Time to Die, but instead, they got what some called a “pointless” musical medley, which the stars have now addressed.

What Did Doja Cat and Raye Say About the James Bond Performance?

Doja Cat, who has never been known for crooning classic ballads, took to social media on Monday to acknowledge the performance’s mixed reception, saying: “I put a lot of work into [the performance], but the nerves got to me and a b**** hit some flats,” she admitted. “I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f*** for me. I know a lot of people didn’t like it, but a lot of people did, and I feel good that I pushed myself.”

Meanwhile, Raye, who took on the daunting task of covering Adele, also shared her thoughts.

“I was sooo nervous to sing this song because no one can sing Adele like Adele, but I tried my very best.”

Despite the artists' best efforts and bravery in stepping up to the mark, the big disappointment really came from the failure to address the question everyone really wants answered which is—who on Earth is going to be the next 007? With Amazon MGM Studios now in charge of the future of the secret agent with a Licence to Kill, and Broccoli and Wilson stepping away from direct involvement in the films, the future of James Bond is uncertain.

