Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has pulled back the curtain, revealing just how easy it is to get injured while playing 007. Brosnan portrayed Bond four times between 1995-2002, first in GoldenEye and lastly in Die Another Day. Brosnan did many of his own stunts during his tenure as James Bond, especially during the first two movies in the franchise, so there was no doubt that this was going to lead to injury at some point. The opening scene of The World is Not Enough, the second installment in Brosnan’s Bond franchise, which was released in 1997, sees Brosnan chase down a foe in a boat that ultimately leads to a crash. During a recent interview with Hello Magazine to promote his new project, MobLand, Brosnan was asked if he suffered any injuries while fliming this scene:

"Yeah, I did. The boat goes off the river into a restaurant, drives into a restaurant, wood sliced my face open. So, went off to the hospital, stitched up. You live with the injuries. Daniel [Craig] threw himself at everything. He was truly magnificent. His courage to do that and to endure so much was really impressive. Playing that role you will get hurt, there's no question about it. You have to have stamina."

While Pierce Brosnan’s reign as James Bond lasted only seven years, his successor’s tenure lasted closer to 20. Daniel Craig first suited up to play 007 in 2006 in Casino Royale, and he then played Bond again only two years later in Quantum of Solace. The first was directed by Martin Campbell, with Adam Gascoine coming on board to helm the sequel. Craig then took a four-year break from playing Bond before stepping into the shoes of the iconic spy in 2012’s Skyfall, which was directed by Sam Mendes. Mendes was also tapped to direct the fourth installment in Craig’s Bond franchise, Spectre, which stars Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. Craig’s final outing as James Bond came in 2021’s No Time to Die, which was helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

