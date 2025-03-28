Pierce Brosnan will always be part of the elite circle of men to wear the tux, sip the martini, and save the world as James Bond. But don’t expect him to return to the franchise in a different role—say, as spymaster M—anytime soon. Speaking to The Telegraph as part of a promotional push for his upcoming role in the new Guy Ritchie series Mobland, Brosnan was asked how he felt about the idea of returning to the Bond world, not as 007, but rather into the brogues most recently filled by Ralph Fiennes as M. If his playful response is anything to go by, we're not holding our breath.

"Really? That’s nuts. Oh for God’s sake, let’s see where the wind takes us. My wife tells me some of this stuff, about the buzz going on here and there, but she hadn’t told me that one.”

Though Brosnan stayed tight-lipped on the latest developments in the Bond universe—specifically Amazon’s $1 billion move to take creative control from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, and the reported hire of David Heyman and Amy Pascal as the next producers—he did offer one simple sentiment: “I wish them well.”

Pierce Brosnan Is Happy To Move On From Bond

In the meantime, Brosnan is heading in a completely different direction with his new project: Mobland, a 10-part gangster drama created by Ritchie for Paramount+. Playing Irish crime boss Conrad Harrigan, Brosnan reunites with Helen Mirren, who plays his terrifying wife, Maeve. The cast also includes Tom Hardy, with writing from Ronan Bennett (Top Boy) and Jez Butterworth (Jerusalem).

“I was intrigued by the idea of fathers and sons, wrapped up in violence,” Brosnan said. “Souls that have been abused by the violence of life, the corruption and desire that’s mangled them.”

It’s a far cry from his Bond or even Mamma Mia! days — we need more of his singing — but Brosnan is relishing the unpredictability of it all. “It’s good to be an unexpected surprise, to be as many different characters as possible.”

Even at 72, the actor shows no signs of slowing down—he recently wrapped five films, including Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag, and starred in Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club alongside Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, so it's fair to say he's happy to keep going for quite a while yet, joking that retirement is out of the question: “I’d fall off the twig so fast.”

Mobland premieres on Paramount+ this Sunday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on that, and the future of James Bond.