Landing the role of James Bond is the coup of a lifetime for any (male) actor lucky enough to get the nod. The legacy of the titanic film franchise stretches more than 60 years at this point, and along the way has cemented the star status of its actors, from the original Sean Connery to the most recent, Daniel Craig. The international appeal of the globetrotting franchise brings a great deal of added exposure to the main actor, and it is virtually guaranteed that, for any actor who becomes James Bond, it will become the role that they will forever be associated with. While that association can become annoying for some (famously even Sean Connery himself), the difficulty of disassociating yourself from one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history is probably a good problem to have as an actor.

All of that being said, the role of James Bond does come with its own limitations, as well. There are the expected downsides to the role, of course: the typecasting as a James Bond-adjacent character for future roles becomes almost inevitable, and there is the sometimes crushing weight of the expectations of the role — whether that be the pressure to live up to the legacy of previous actors and installments, or the obligations that long-term multi-film contracts put upon the actors who sign them. While all of these are natural results of playing the role, easily the strangest restriction of all is a seemingly minor detail that is apparently part of the contract for the actor playing James Bond: if you are James Bond, you can’t wear a tuxedo in any other movie.

Why James Bond Actors Can’t Wear a Tuxedo Anywhere Else

It is unclear how long this bizarre restriction has been in place, but it came to general attention due to a revelation by Pierce Brosnan, the second-most recent Bond. In 1999, while working on the remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, Brosnan’s Thomas Crown famously at a “black and white ball” wore a midnight blue suit combined with an open collar and an untied white bow tie hanging free. In a getup that seemed entirely out of step with the surroundings and almost intentionally geared to break just about every rule of a black-and-white ball, Brosnan’s character stuck out like a sore thumb, He looks intentionally unkempt in the midst of a refined crowd, despite the fact that he was supposed to be playing a billionaire playboy with a decent sense of fashion.

According to the audio commentary from director John McTiernan on the DVD of The Thomas Crown Affair, there was an actual reason for Brosnan to be in such a strange ensemble: his ongoing contract for playing James Bond prevented him from appearing in a tuxedo in a different film. It is unclear whether it was explicitly part of his contract or merely something Brosnan requested because it might get him in hot water with the Bond producers, but in either case, it is a pretty odd restriction.

Why Did Pierce Brosnan Have to Follow Such a Strange Rule?

Theories as to why this restriction exists abound, but there is no definitive answer as yet. The most obvious reason would seem to be that the tuxedo look is probably the most iconic and distinctively “Bond” look that the actor appears in when playing the role. The mental image conjured by the name of James Bond is almost inevitably that of Sean Connery in a dapper suit, and the tuxedo itself embodies the suave, sleek, and sophisticated style that is a hallmark of the “gentleman spy” character that Bond embodies. Another possibility is that it may have had something to do with the film The Cannonball Run, in which Roger Moore, in the middle of his career as Bond and in an obvious parody of it, played a character in the race who rode around in an Aston Martin with an ejector seat and was dressed to the nines throughout. This direct and obvious parody may have moved executives to clamp down on the various ways in which the character of Bond could be parodied, which may have led to the tuxedo rule.

What Other Rules Does James Bond Have to Follow?

As specific and minor as that restriction seems to be, however, it is hardly the only one placed on the actors who take up that iconic role. Every James Bond must, of course, have an action setpiece opening, a good old-fashioned chase scene, intimidating henchmen, a groan-worthy pun game, fancy gadgets, a martini shaken (not stirred), and must constantly be reminding people of his own name (it’s Bond, James Bond, if you’re wondering). The long-term contract also necessitates a younger actor who can shoulder the role for a decent amount of time and still play the role at the end of 10-12 years, which is a consideration that has put long-time fan favorite Idris Elba to rest as a possibility, unfortunately. Though the search is on for the next James Bond, the criteria that an actor must meet in order to simply be considered for the role are also likely just as specific and demanding as the restrictions around sartorial taste.

James Bond has gone through a great many changes over the course of 60 years, from campy and cheesy to dark and gritty, but the enduring appeal of the character is perhaps one of the reasons that such strange and curious restrictions appear around the role. Those restrictions are probably designed to protect the image and status of the character and prevent overt parody. On the other hand, the tuxedo rule in particular is so specific and restrictive that it is an aspect that almost parodies itself.

While landing the role of James Bond is likely to be a career-defining role, there are clearly some collateral considerations to make along the way. After all, in the wake of the revelation about tuxedos, who knows what else might be restricted for those who sign on to be James Bond? Are they allowed to order a vodka martini at a bar? Do they have to furtively glance around every time they are inspired to make a pun? Or sneak out in the dead of night to drive an Aston Martin? Only time will tell — but on the other hand, it would probably all still be worth it to play the role of a lifetime.