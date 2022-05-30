James Bond is the top superspy in the MI-6 for a reason, and it's not because he looks sharp in a tux. It's likely due to the fact that he constantly finds himself in the middle of some pretty impossible situations, yet still manages to pull through almost completely unscathed.

Over the series' 25-film run, there have been some pretty spectacular action sequences and daring escapes. However, it doesn't always take a genius or a physics professor to know that if certain scenes in the movies had happened in real life, it's pretty unlikely Bond would have survived.

Boat Drag - For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Image via MGM

Roger Moore stars in the series' twelfth installment which sees James Bond execute missions around the Mediterranean Sea. Bond eventually finds himself captured, along with his lady love at the hands of the movie's antagonist. In typical 007 fashion, the villain inexplicably decides not to off the two right then and there and instead opt for a different method of execution.

He ties the pair to a rope and throws them off the back of a speedboat before driving the boat in circles above a coral reef. While the coral should have ordinarily shredded James and his lover to ribbons, they escape with only minor scratches. Not only that, but the blood from said scratches attracts a few sharks, who for some reason, decide not to eat the protagonists straight away. Even on the off chance that someone survived this in real life, they would most certainly drown.

Plane Scuffle - Goldfinger (1964)

Image via MGM

The tail end of Goldfinger, starring Sir Sean Connery sees Bond 30,000 miles up in a private jet. Goldfinger, the movie's titular antagonist, happens to still be alive, however, and hijacks the plane. He and Bond fight over a gun, which accidentally goes off and breaks one of the cabin windows. Goldfinger is immediately sucked out, but Bond manages to survive.

It's by some incredible fluke that Bond isn't also immediately sucked out of the plane. Even if he wasn't, the cabin would likely have decompressed rapidly, causing Bond to suffocate due to the lack of oxygen. Instead, he manages to gracefully parachute to safety into a wooded area with all of James Bond's signature finesse. And instead of being shaken and needing a moment to recover from what would otherwise be a scary experience, Bond still takes the time to kiss his lover. No sweat.

Skydiving Without a Parachute - Moonraker (1979)

Image via MGM

Roger Moore appears as James Bond once again in Moonraker, a particularly strange 007 film that turns towards sci-fi, seemingly wanting to cash in on the sci-fi trend of the late 70s and early 80s. In the movie's first scene, Bond falls out of a plane just after several villainous henchmen. The only catch is that this time, Bond is the one without the parachute.

It's fairly obvious that this would mean certain death for whoever the unlucky fellow without the parachute is. But this is James Bond, who always has an escape plan. He manages to fight a baddie in midair and wrestle his parachute off of him, using it to drift gently down to the earth. The other guy, is of course, not so lucky and likely ended up as nothing more than a vaguely human-shaped smear on the ground.

Boarding a Plane Mid-Air - Goldeneye (1995)

Image via MGM

Pierce Brosnan's first scene in his role as Bond was truly memorable. In perhaps one of the greatest 007 scenes in the history of the franchise, Bond infiltrates a hydroelectric dam to destroy a hidden chemical weapons facility.

Taking off, Bond runs down to the airstrip, pursued by gunfire the whole way. He finds a small plane preparing for take off and manages to eliminate its pilot. The plane doesn't stop however, and plunges off the cliff. Bond, ever the escape artist, commandeers a motorcycle and dives after it. He somehow dismounts his bike, board the plane, and get it flying again, all while mid-air. Of course, he narrowly avoids crashing into the razor-sharp rocks below. It's definitely unrealistic, and maybe even a little ridiculous. Though, it can't be denied that it's pretty awesome, even in spite of the fact that it could never, ever happen in real life.

The Millenium Dome - The World is Not Enough (1999)

Image via MGM

Pierce Brosnan once again returns as James Bond. In the early stages of the film, Bond finds himself chasing an assassin down the Thames, and eventually pursues her right onto her hot air balloon. Bond boards the balloon and attempts to negotiate with the assassin, but to no avail.

She blows up the balloon, but not before Bond leaps away at the last second. He falls several meters, eventually landing on top of London's Millennium Dome before catching himself on a supporting rope, injuring his shoulder in the process. Fans didn't need to be experts to know that in reality, Bond would have likely died upon impact, and if he didn't, he would have broken several bones, making it impossible to catch himself on a rope.

Poison & Self-Defibrillation- Casino Royale (2006)

Image via MGM

There's a reason defibrillation kits are typically administered by a trained professional, and never on themselves. Being an MI-6 superspy, it's likely that Bond does have some first aid training, but it's safe to say administering electric shocks to yourself right after you've been poisoned to the point that you can't tell if a wire is plugged in isn't the best idea. Luckily, his lady love isn't far behind him to finish the job for him.

Sure, this scene isn't the huge, wacky, over-the-top action sequence many fans have grown accustomed to seeing from the franchise, but that doesn't make it any less unrealistic. At least Casino Royale shows that Bond struggled to do it as opposed to the regular effortless suave he normally uses to pull these things off.

Glacier Surfing - Die Another Day (2002)

Image via MGM

Die Another Day is often regarded as one of the worst films in the 007 franchise, and for good reason. The main glaring example of its mediocrity was a stunt that made even devout fans of the series roll their eyes. Using a prototype polar vehicle, Bond finds himself hanging off the edge of a glacier, which is promptly melted by a solar satellite that serves as the movie's main plot point.

Somehow, Bond manages to find a conveniently surfboard-shaped panel on the vehicle, and uses the parachute hidden beneath to surf down the tidal wave that appears as a result of the melting glacier, with terrible CGI abound. It's absolutely ridiculous, and obviously unrealistic. It's no wonder this was Pierce Brosnan's last performance as Bond.

Train Fight - Skyfall (2012)

Image via MGM

To give Skyfall credit, it did succeed in making the audience think Bond was dead for a good little while. Daniel Craig stars as Bond in this more recent entry that sees Bond pursuing his opponent down a train. He's accompanied by Moneypenny, played by Naomie Harris, whon provides support for the agent on his mission.

Poised with a rifle, she receives orders to shoot despite her hesitation. She accidentally hits Bond, who careens off the train bridge and into the river below. If being shot wasn't enough to kill him, the impact upon hitting the water would, as the surface tension becomes that of concrete after reaching a certain height. Even if neither of these killed Bond, it would likely knock him out, and he would have drowned. Yet he miraculously manages to survive.

Burning Building - Quantum of Solace (2008)

Image via MGM

A building that uses highly flammable hydrogen cells for power? What could possibly go wrong? Right from its introduction, Quantum of Solace's hotel was a ticking time bomb just waiting to go off. And it does go off towards the end of the film.

Hydrogen, being flammable, explodes and burns quickly, so when one of these cells is shot, the entire building rapidly goes up in flames. Though Bond has time to fight an adversary in the burning building, in reality, he would have died from smoke inhalation, if not from the fire and explosions.

Crocodile Pool - Octopussy (1983)

Image via MGM

Silly title aside, Octopussy is a severely underrated 007 film worthy of a second chance. This installment sees Bond travel to India. It's only a matter of time before he's inevitably attacked by evil henchmen. During a fight with aforementioned henchmen, Bond finds himself brawling in a pool filled with crocodiles.

It's not the first time Bond has found himself at the mercy of a predatorial reptile, but this time Bond is viciously attacked by it. In ordinary circumstances, the crocodile would likely have eaten Bond and his foe alive. But of course, Bond survives. His opponent on the other hand, isn't quite so fortunate.

