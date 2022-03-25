Do you have what it takes to be on the same level as the legendary spy?

For those who have hated reality television for years, Prime Video is about to make you eat your words. Variety reported that the streaming service has picked up a competition-based series that will use the world surrounding Agent 007 as its basis. 007’s Road to a Million will see a crew of hopefuls race against each other to win a $1.3 million cash prize. Paired off into groups of twos, not only will the contestants face off against one another for the giant sum of money, but they will also see the world as the show plans to drop them in unique James Bond call-back locations to carry out their challenges. The heats will be a combination of both physicality and mental prowess as the teams battle it out to make it to the next obstacle.

A million-dollar idea all in itself, it was reported that the series has been in the works for the last four years, but only recently received the go-ahead. James Bond gatekeepers, Barbara Broccoli, and Michael G. Wilson will produce alongside Britain’s 72 Films (The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty) and MGM Television. CEO of 72 Films, David Glover, will executive produce alongside Wilson and Broccoli under EON Productions, with MGM’s Barry Poznick and Mark Burnett. A reality series juggernaut, fans will recognize Burnett’s name attached to such hits as Survivor, Shark Tank, and The Voice. MGM’s Dom Bird will manage 007’s Road to a Million.

RELATED: Exclusive: ‘No Time to Die’ Behind-the-Scenes VFX Featurette Reveals How the Team Put Together James Bond's Near-Drowning SceneSatiating fans who have been waiting on news for what’s to come for the suave spy, the series will act as a pacifier while we hold our breath in finding out exactly who will be donning the spy’s classic tuxedo next. With Daniel Craig bowing out following 2021’s No Time to Die after playing Bond in 5 films, the door is open to usher in some new talent for the role. With the popularity and legend surrounding the world of 007, we imagine production will have their hands full narrowing the list down.

If you think you have what it takes to compete in the upcoming reality series, we have great news for you: casting is now accepting applications! Submissions are rolling in left and right and yours could be next, just be sure to not drink too many shaken not stirred martinis first. With production moving towards rolling cameras later this year, we can expect to hear more surrounding the series in the approaching months.

The Best (Non-Title) 'James Bond' Songs

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (459 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore