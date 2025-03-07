James Bond’s future just got shaken and stirred in a way no one expected, and we need to prepare ourselves for the worst. Days before the Oscars’ cringeworthy musical tribute to 007, longtime franchise stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson dropped a bombshell—they were selling Bond to Amazon. For decades, Broccoli and Wilson were the last line of defense against turning the world’s most famous spy into a sprawling, Marvel-style franchise. But with their departure, the floodgates are now open and Amazon, which previously hit a brick wall when pitching Bond TV projects, can finally do whatever it wants with the IP—and that means some truly wild spin-offs could be on the horizon, for better or for much, much worse.

According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, Amazon had big plans to build a Bond TV universe after acquiring MGM in 2022 and the company reportedly approached Broccoli and Wilson with several ideas, including a Moneypenny series, a Felix Leiter show, and even a potential female 007 project. But they ran into a major roadblock: the producers wanted no part of it.

What Were Amazon’s Rejected Bond Spin-Offs?

With Broccoli and Wilson gone, some of these projects may now move forward. Here are the most notable spin-offs that were actually pitched to them before they walked away, and for at least some of them, we can fully understand why.

Firstly, there was Moneypenny, which was to be a series focused on MI6’s long-time secretary, played by Naomie Harris in the Daniel Craig era, was one of Amazon’s top ideas. Given Harris’ increased action role in No Time to Die, this could have been a spy thriller of its own, but it would be a significant departure from who and what the character actually was.

Then, we had a series based on Felix Leiter, Bond’s CIA counterpart has been played by multiple actors, most recently Jeffrey Wright. Amazon pitched a show centered around Felix’s own espionage missions, potentially offering a different perspective on the world of international intelligence from Bond's romancing and killing. We could definitely see this happening, particularly if Bond were to make some appearances during globe-trotting adventures.

Finally, there was an idea based around a female 007. While not much is known about this pitch, it’s believed Amazon considered developing a project that introduced a female double-O agent rather than a gender-swapped James Bond. This would easily be the most contentious, and notably, many women have outright said they would prefer for original female action heroes to be created rather than piggybacking off another series.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the contentious future of the James Bond franchise.

Source: THR