“Look how well your charm works, James. They’ll do anything for you, won’t they.” M (Judi Dench) says scoldingly to 007 (Daniel Craig). Before them, lying on the bed, covered in crude oil, is deceased agent Strawberry Fields (Gemma Arterton) – yes, they really named her that – laid out in front of them, her murder treated as a warning to Bond. At 20 years old, she was just Bond’s type: too young for him. They slept together, naturally. And she died protecting him, as any good Bond girl would.

As one of the many throw-away women who Bond beds and likely causes to end up dead, 2008’s Quantum of Solace makes a clear reference to 1964’s Goldfinger, where Jill Masterson (Shirley Eaton) is the iconic “gold woman” whose cause of death by the fictional “skin suffocation” came about from her involvement with the debonair secret agent man. The two women, separated by decades, met similar cruel fates. Seeing Strawberry’s oiled corpse reminds viewers that nothing has changed in the 007 universe. And, for once, the franchise seems to be indicting itself for how Bong girls are so easily discarded; they serve as a foe or as a fling, or as a frolic, but never as an equal. With a new 007 coming sometime in the future, it’s time we retire the Bond girl.

The Bond Girl Is a Hollywood Creation

The Bond girl has been a distinct fixture in Hollywood’s propensity for making beautiful women objects. Teen comedies have the pretty girl-next-doors; Horror movies have the beautiful woman that dies in the beginning and the beautiful woman who survives till the end; and raunchy films have the babe who’s down to get with whatever schlub who has his sights set on her. But a Bond girl is a particular type of woman; she’s seductive, intelligent, and will usually be donning an evening gown at some point if anything at all. Basically, they're a woman in a cologne commercial who serves as an elegant seductress that men can acquire by spritzing on whatever high-priced scent a company is pushing. They typically converse in a bar setting while sipping on some highbrow cocktail. Sequestered from the regular world, she exists in luxurious locations: casinos, mansions, and fancy hotels. A Bond girl can be good. She can be bad. But mostly, she’s a utility-either saving Bond, seducing Bond, or becoming a snare for Bond. The Bond girl will have an interesting backstory, but her backstory will usually only serve as background details to make her a more interesting object, not a whole person. These women only exist within their relations to Bond and are either killed off or forgotten when they’re no longer of use to him.

We met the first of many Bond girls in 1962 with Dr. No. Emerging from the ocean like the Birth of Venus, Bond (Sean Connery) spots Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder (again with the names) coming to shore. Wearing a bikini and having a knife, she sets the prototype for the Bond girls to follow: beautiful but dangerous. With her are conchs, in a not-at-all subtle reference to what Bond’s really after, she fished from the ocean. This scene would be recreated 40 years later in 2002’s Die Another Day with Halle Berry first being seen by 007 (Pierce Brosnan) on the beach as she comes to shore, likewise wearing a bikini and having a knife, though her reason for having one being mystery since she’s not shell hunting in the Cuban waters. Again, different Bond, but nothing had changed in 40 years for the Bond girl; she’s only seen through Bond’s gaze.

The James Bond Franchise Didn't Handle Race Well

Bond girls have also been written to play racial stereotypes. In You Only Live Twice–the one where they “make” Bond Japanse; it didn’t age well–viewers are introduced to Kissy Suzuki (Mie Hama) as the film’s second Bond girl after the first one, naturally, is assassinated. Kissy is portrayed as somewhat meeker than Bond’s other conquests, feeding into an idea that Asian women are more delicate and accommodating than non-Asian women. But perhaps the worst example of racial stereotypes comes in A View to a Kill. The 1985 007 movie has Grace Jones play May Day, the villain Max Zorin’s (Christopher Walken) bodyguard and lover. May Day is made to be animalistic–hyper-aggressive, unusually strong. She’s juxtaposed with white, wealthy Stacey Sutton (Tanya Roberts) who is a softer and more feminine character; all the while, May Day is anything but soft. In the end, May Day meets her fate by having to sacrifice herself in order to save Silicon Valley.

Similar contrasts are made between Die Another Day’s Jinx (Halle Berry) and Miranda Frost (Rosamund Pike): Jinx is sporty while Miranda exudes a regal quality, as if more refined than Berry’s Bond girl. Before Berry, every Black Bond girl was a villain, though Jones’s May Day did defect in the end. Thumper (Trina Parks) is a SPECTRE operative, who, like Jones, is portrayed as highly-athletic in Diamonds Are Forever. Bond defeats her by dunking her head underwater until she surrenders. And Rosie Carver (Gloria Hendry) in Live and Let Die is a CIA double agent whose true loyalty is to the film’s villain Dr. Kananga (Yaphet Kotto). After having sex with Bond, and he discovers her duplicity, she’s killed by a scarecrow that had a gun installed in its mouth.

The Bond Girl Dies Quite Often

The Bond girl frequently dies because of her interaction with 007. She can die in service to Bond or due to Bond. In Tomorrow Never Dies, Bond uses his former flame Paris Carver (Teri Hatcher) for information as she is married to Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce) the villain. Her aiding Bond results in her assassination, making her the eleventh Bond girl he fails to protect. Hatcher would go on to criticize the role: “It’s such an artificial kind of character to be playing that you don’t get any special satisfaction from it.” Aki (Akiko Wakabayashi) from You Only Live Twice, rescues Bond from danger only to be killed in an assassination attempt intended for him. When The World Is Not Enough’s Elektra King (Sophie Marceau) is revealed to be the villain, Bond kills her and shows no qualms about ending her life despite having previously been intimate with her.

Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen) of GoldenEye, one of the most memorable Bond villains and perhaps the only Bond girl who ever gave Bond an unpleasant sexual experience, is equally killed by the agent in a nonchalant manner. “She always did enjoy a good squeeze,” James says jokingly in front of Onatopp’s body that had been crushed to death. Before the Daniel Craig era, 007 showed little if any remorse, compunction, or discomfort with having killed someone including women he enjoyed for a night. But even Craig’s Bond was more consumed by how a woman’s untimely death made him feel.

Skyfall provides one of the greatest examples of a Bond girl meeting a cruel fate. Sévérine (Bérénice Marlohe) is originally a representative of SPECTRE but forges an alliance with Bond when he promises her freedom from Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem). However, he’s unable to keep his promise. Discovering her betrayal, Silva has Sévérine beaten and tied to a statue. Then, placing a shot glass filled with scotch on her head, Silva challenges Bond, who has guns pointed at him by Silva’s henchmen, to shoot it off of her head. Bond intentionally misses. Silva, however, shoots her in the head. When asked by Silva how he feels about his marksmanship, Bond responds with “a waist of good scotch.”

One Is the Loneliest Number

But the franchise, until recently, didn't permit Bond to have meaningful relationships beyond the flavor-of-the-week romances he indulged in. In the 1969 007 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Bond (George Lazenby) finally forms a meaningful relationship with a woman named Tracy di Vicenzo (Diana Rigg). Their relationship blossoms throughout the movie, eventually culminating in marriage. Bond, no longer the infamous bachelor, is able to enjoy newlywed bliss, but only briefly. As they drive away from the ceremony to begin their lives together, Bond’s car is hit by assassins in a drive-by shooting, killing Tracy.

Casino Royale, Daniel Craig’s foray into the Bond universe, has his 007 fall in love with Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) only for her to drown in front of him. Throughout the rest of Craig’s tenure as Bond, Vesper haunts all of his missions. She has an interesting backstory, but the film only utilizes it to reveal more about Bond. It doesn’t matter how mysterious or layered the women Bond entangles himself with are, Bond’s own obscure background is always treated as more worthy of examination. The series prioritizes an interesting man over interesting women.

Why Is There Always an Age Gap Between 007 & Bond Girls?

A common trait of the Bond girl is the age gap. 007 is constantly, and for the most part exclusively, pursuing women much younger than himself. Pierce Brosnan’s Bond sleeps with Rosamund Pike’s Miranda Frost despite there being a 26-year age difference between the actors. In The Spy Who Loved Me, Anya Amasova, played by Barbara Bach, falls for Roger Moore’s Bond. Bach is 20 years Moor’s junior. These are just a couple of the age gaps that are normalized through the movies. Solitaire, who was portrayed by 20-year-old Jane Seymour, in 1973’s Live and Let Die, was a psychic whose powers hinged on her remaining a virgin. She loses her powers, and it’s probably not hard to imagine who she loses her powers because of. Their age gap? 24 years.

In the 2015 Spectre, the Bond movie was quick to praise itself for finally having an age-appropriate Bond girl. Monica Bellucci, who is three and a half years older than Craig, played Lucia Sciarra, the widow of an assassin who Bond assassinates. By killing her husband, Bond inadvertently puts Lucia in danger. Two henchmen from the organization her late husband was in try to kill her but Bond arrives in time to save her. After discovering that Bond was responsible for her husband’s death, they spend the night together, because what else would happen? After their liaison, Bond leaves her, like so many women before. While the film championed itself as learning from the franchise's past indiscretions, it’s not the age-appropriate woman who Bond ends up with. Instead, the Bond girl in Spectre that sticks is Madeleine Swann, portrayed by Léa Seydoux is 18 years younger than Craig. It was as if the series was finally self-aware enough that the constant age gaps, which are weird at best and predatorial at worst, reflected poorly on the films, thus adding a woman in Bond’s age range. But she was just discarded like so many before her.

Then, of course, there’s Pussy Galore (Honor Blackman) of Thunderball was written as a lesbian in the novel that Bond “cures’ of her “confusion.”

The latest Bond film, No Time to Die, attempts to course correct after decades is rampant misogyny and chauvinism. Madeleine Swann pulls off a first for the franchise by appearing in another film with whom Bond forms a genuine connection. It’s also revealed that Madeleine’s daughter is, indeed, Bond’s child. Before he perishes at the end of the film, he talks about how precious his daughter is, saying that she is the most beautiful thing he has ever seen, but what’s lost on him, as with the Bonds before him, is that so many of the Bond girls he had encountered were precious, too.