Though the modern Daniel Craig era played with it a bit (and to mixed results, frankly), the James Bond movie formula has remained largely the same since the mid-'60s. Among the most crucial ingredients are the lethally suave British spy himself, action and stunt work that pushes the envelope, larger-than-life villains, signature wit and invention, globetrotting plots that are varying degrees of streamlined or convoluted as well as outlandish or gritty—and of course, there are the Bond women and their relationships with 007.

Bond Girls themselves have been the source of some controversy and reassessment over the years, some of it worthwhile, some of it rather misguided and unsubstantiated. As a franchise that's run for over 60 years on the big screen (without ever truly dipping in relevance, for the record), Bond has had an astronomical amount of flings and romances, some of them more serious, consequential or at least more memorable than others. The following intends to highlight the Bond films with the most compelling romances. These are the best romantic subplots in the James Bond movies, ranked.

10 James Bond and Pam Bouvier

'Licence to Kill' (1989)

Timothy Dalton is the most underrated of all Bond actors, the most like Fleming's Bond in the books, and both of his entries are satisfying Bond adventures with fleshed-out characters. Though The Living Daylights very much hangs upon Bond's often comic, rather sweet romance with cello player Kara Milovy (Maryam d'Abo), follow-up Licence to Kill (long underappreciated and re-assessed over time as one of the best in series) is a superior film with a more memorable Bond girl in Carey Lowell's witty, rough-around-the-edges Pam Bouvier.

A gruesome, mostly straightforward revenge yarn that pits an increasingly reckless Bond against drug lord Franz Sanchez (Robert Davi, the series' scariest villain) Licence to Kill has a sense of menace that isn't present anywhere else in the Bond canon, and Lowell, a fine comedienne who also appeared in Sleepless in Seattle and TV's Law & Order, is just the right amount of comic relief without undermining the darkest of all Bond films. There's also a genuinely interesting love triangle involving Talisa Soto's Lupe, Sanchez's mistress, and it's certainly worth noting, and surprising, that in such a violent Bond film (the content of Licence to Kill troubled both American and British censors, and the film exists in different cuts) that both Bond Girls survive.

9 James Bond and Madeleine Swann

'No Time to Die' (2021)

Considering the fact that the filmmakers clearly intended this to be the greatest love story ever told, or at least told within the Bond series since 1969 or 2006, it should have ranked higher on this list. Unfortunately, the love story of Daniel Craig's James Bond and Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) was clumsy from the jump in Spectre, and only even registered in the following film thanks to the talents of the performers.

Bond is directed to Swann in Spectre following the death of her father, the ever-influential Craig-era villain Mr. White (Jesper Christensen). Toward the final act of Spectre, it's downright jarring to hear Swann say "I love you," because we just don't buy it; the writing just wasn't there. The chaotic opening act of No Time to Die fares a bit better because we spend more time just hanging out with the actors. Seydoux is one of the best actors living on this planet, capable of conveying more emotion with a gesture here and there than any of the (mostly rather clunky) dialogue in either picture. The downbeat (and worse, contrived) ending makes the love story here all just feel rather soggy in hindsight, but the performances, especially Seydoux's, were above the material.