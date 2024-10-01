While 007 fans wait for Eon Productions' announcement of the next James Bond film and/or actor, Prime Video has them covered. All 25 Bond movies, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig and everything in between, are now streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. The official James Bond Twitter account announced the move today, letting Prime subscribers watch every official adventure of Ian Fleming's intrepid British secret agent.

The announcement comes right before James Bond Day, October 5, which commemorates the anniversary of the theatrical release of the first Bond film, Dr. No, on October 5, 1962. Prime Video and Bond are a natural fit, as MGM/United Artists, the Bond series' longtime distributor, is now owned by Amazon, although the Bond series itself remains under the control of Eon Productions. Notably, Prime Video also streams the Brian Cox-hosted game show, 007: Road to a Million. However, there's still no indication of when the series will return with a 26th film, after killing off the last incarnation of the character in 2021's No Time to Die. Eon Productions has remained tight-lipped throughout the process, and denies having met with any actors for the coveted (and sometimes dreaded) role.

What Bond Movies Are Streaming on Amazon Prime Video?

Close

All of Connery's Bond films - Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, and Diamonds Are Forever - are included, as is George Lazenby's single film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service. The lengthy Roger Moore era, with Live and Let Die, The Man With the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, and A View to a Kill, is here, as is the brief two-film stint of Timothy Dalton, with The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill. It has Pierce Brosnan's GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day, as well as Craig's Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die.

Prime Video does not currently have the two "black sheep" films of the franchise, the result of the occasionally fragmented licensing of Fleming's work, which were not produced by Eon. They include 1967's Casino Royale, a star-studded comedy misfire, and Never Say Never Again, a 1983 adaptation of Thunderball that lured Connery out of Bond retirement for one last adventure.

All 25 James Bond films are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.