No Time to Die may have marked the 25th James Bond film in the series and the final appearance of Daniel Craig in the legendary role. However, the celebration of this classic franchise does not stop there as 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the 007 film series. While there's obviously no new 26th film to mark the occasion, MGM along with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli seem to have a lot planned for the celebratory year. One of the first major announcements of the anniversary, reported exclusively by Deadline, is a new documentary from Apple centered around the iconic music of the franchise entitled The Sound of 007. This will be Apple’s second documentary in the world of 007 as they released Being James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story earlier this year.

MGM and Eon Productions will be producing the documentary and it will debut on Apple TV+ in October of 2022. That month is important to the franchise as October 5 will mark the exact 60th anniversary of the first James Bond film Dr. No starring the late Sean Connery. MGM and EON will reunite with Ventureland Productions who helped bring the award winning documentary Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007 to life. This new film will be directed by Mat Whitecross and produced by John Battsek.

Image via MGM

RELATED: 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service': Why It's the Best Bond Movie

In any movie the music can be a critical aspect to putting the story over the top, but for a James Bond film it is arguably the most memorable part of the experience. Even for the lesser entries in the series, 9 times out of 10, the music is guaranteed to be good. The Bond franchise has always been a benchmark to strive for in the industry and has seen some of the best composers work on the films.

Whether it is the classic sounds of John Barry, David Arnold, Thomas Newman, or Hans Zimmer, almost every film has brought something nostalgically new to the table. There have been so many memorable moments in the James Bond films including The train sequence in From Russia With Love, Vesper's death in Casino Royale, and as recently as the Cuba Chase in No Time to Die. All these amazing sequences were heightened by the musical scores and are the sweet icing on this satisfyingly thrilling franchise.

When we think of James Bond we think of fast cars, elaborate costumes, beautiful locations, and imaginative action set pieces. Rarely does the music get the recognition it deserves, but this franchise has some of the best soundtracks in all of cinema. The opening title tracks featuring legends like Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, and Adele or the gun barrel sequence with Barry’s iconic theme blasting in the background are all musically charged moments in our movie watching DNA. Music has the power to intimately connect us to a story and there is no better example of that than in James Bond.

The Sound of 007 will take us through that emotional musical journey, from Dr. No to No Time to Die, and for all the latest news on James Bond’s 60th anniversary stick with Collider.

Thomas Jane's 'The Punisher' Gets 4K, Blu-ray Steelbook With Bonus Content It's time to revisit pre-MCU and pre-Netflix Frank Castle.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email