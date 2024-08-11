The Big Picture Bond's best foes make for satisfying villain deaths. Giving the bad guys a taste of their own medicine.

James Bond is easily one of the greatest heroes in film history, and manages to continue to be a draw for audiences after six decades in existence. Although Ian Fleming may have imagined Bond as a cold-blooded assassin with a dark sense of humor, the film franchise has turned him into a charming womanizer who always manages to save the day.

The best films in the Bond franchise tend to be those that give Bond a worthy opponent. There may not be another screen character who has quite as extensive of a rogue’s gallery, as Bond has faced off with various criminals, assassins, gangsters, and crazed terrorists intent on initiating world chaos. It’s never not satisfying to see Bond gives these memorable bad guys a taste of their own medicine. Here are the ten most satisfying James Bond villain deaths, ranked.

10 Max Zorin, ‘A View To A Kill’ (1985)

Played by Christopher Walken

A View To A Kill may be cited as one of the silliest Bond movies, but it did feature one of the franchise’s most memorable villains in Max Zorin. Although it was a role that was originally written with David Bowie in mind, Christopher Walken delivered a memorable, eccentric performance as a villain who simply enjoys being evil. Described as the result of a botched Nazi experiment, Zorin is intent on leading a siege of Silicon Valley.

Considering that he was so cruel that he would even eject his own men from his giant vehicle, it was nice to see Zorin finally get what was coming to him. Bond has taken out some truly ruthless antagonists, but giving him the chance to take out a flamboyant Nazi was an opportunity that was simply too good for the franchise to pass on.

A View to a Kill Release Date May 24, 1985 Director John Glen Cast Roger Moore , Christopher Walken , Tanya Roberts , Grace Jones , Patrick Macnee , Patrick Bauchau Runtime 131 Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Richard Maibaum , Michael G. Wilson Tagline Has James Bond finally met his match? Website http://www.mgm.com/title_title.do?title_star=VIEWTOAK Expand

9 Elliot Carver, ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997)

Played by Jonathan Pryce

Tomorrow Never Dies was a Bond film that was ahead of its time, as it featured a villain that was far more plausible than many of the Cold War antagonists that Bond faced off against in the 1960s. Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce) is a ruthless media mogul who uses his influence to spread fake news, and even commits war crimes that he ends up covering in his own publications.

Pryce is a villain who was chilling because he represented a real evil; the notion of people putting too much faith in corporate interests is even more terrifying today than it was when Tomorrow Never Dies was when it first premiered in 1997. Ironically, Carver ends up meeting a gruesome fate after failing to stop Bond from escaping, and his death ends up making headlines in his rival publications after it occurs.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Release Date December 11, 1997 Director Roger Spottiswoode Cast Pierce Brosnan , Jonathan Pryce Michelle Yeoh , Teri Hatcher , Ricky Jay , Götz Otto Runtime 119 Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Bruce Feirstein Tagline The Man. The Number. The License...are all back. Website http://www.jamesbond.com/ Expand

8 Mr. Big, ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Played by Yaphet Kotto

Live and Let Die was one of the most unique entries in the Bond franchise because it changed directions, opting to draw more influence from blaxploitation films like Dolemite and Shaft than traditional spy films. Mr. Big (Yaphet Kotto) is a ruthless gangster who is implied to have some powers of voodoo, adding a hint at the supernatural that was unprecedented for the Bond franchise.

Mr. Big feels like a villain taken out of a horror movie, so his death comes as a relief that ends up allowing the viewers to sigh a breath of relief. He was a great first villain for Moore to go up against in his debut film, indicating that he was worthy of carrying on the torch of the franchise after Sean Connery’s departure from the role after appearing in Diamonds Are Forever two years prior.

Live and Let Die Release Date July 5, 1973 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Roger Moore , Yaphet Kotto , Jane Seymour , Clifton James , Julius Harris , Geoffrey Holder Runtime 121 Main Genre Action Writers Tom Mankiewicz , Ian Fleming Tagline Roger M007re is James Bond. Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/1130/Live-and-Let-Die/ Expand

7 Francisco Scaramanga, ‘The Man With The Golden Gun’ (1974)

Played by Christopher Lee

The Man With The Golden Gun finally gave the great Christopher Lee the chance to join the Bond franchise, as he had already gained notoriety for playing villains in The Wicker Man, The Horror of Dracula, The Mummy, and several other classic horror films. His character Scaramanga is a demented assassin who becomes obsessed with tracking down Bond, and brutalizes anyone that gets in his way.

While the film itself is lacking in comparison to the other Moore films, The Man With The Golden Gun ends with a great standoff between hero and villain that feels like it was taken out of a classic western. While Scarmanaga is not an easy villain to take down, Bond is ultimately a more intelligent character who takes advantage of his opponent’s oversized ego. As always, Lee chews the scenery with his memorable death scene.

The Man with the Golden Gun James Bond is pitted against the world's most expensive assassin, Francisco Scaramanga, who uses a distinctive golden gun. Bond's mission to retrieve a crucial solar energy device leads him to a deadly duel on Scaramanga's private island, where he must outsmart and outshoot the lethal adversary. Release Date December 20, 1974 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Roger Moore , Christopher Lee , Britt Ekland Runtime 125 minutes Writers Richard Maibaum , Tom Mankiewicz Studio Eon Productions Expand

6 Dr. Julius No, ‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Played by Joseph Wiseman

Dr. No was the perfect film to kick off the Bond franchise, as it faced 007 off against a villain who felt like his complete antithesis. If Connery characterized Bond as a click, charismatic womanizer, Dr. Julius No (Joseph Wiseman) is a self-agrandizing fascist who sees his intelligence as a means of justifying genocide. Although the Bond franchise would become more intent on action in its later installments, Dr. No is a relatively small scale espionage thriller with overt political elements.

Wiseman brings out a cynical, aggressive side to the character that makes his death even more satisfying, as he pays the ultimate price for thinking that he can outsmart Bond. It’s a truly remarkable performance as a seemingly inhuman monster, and certainly influenced many of the greatest screen villains (both in and outside the Bond franchise) in the subsequent decades.

Dr. No A resourceful British government agent seeks answers in a case involving the disappearance of a colleague and the disruption of the American space program. Release Date October 7, 1962 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , ursula andress , Joseph Wiseman , Jack Lord , Bernard Lee , Anthony Dawson Runtime 110 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Johanna Harwood , Berkely Mather , Ian Fleming , Terence Young Tagline NOW meet the most extraordinary gentleman spy in all fiction! Website http://www.mgm.com/#/our-titles/566/Dr.-No Expand

5 Alec Trevelyan, ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Played by Sean Bean

GoldenEye was a unique spin on the franchise mythology that tied the villain directly to Bond’s past, as the opening sequence explained that Pierce Brosnan’s 007 had worked with the MI6 agent Alec Trevlyan (Sean Bean) on a dangerous mission that ended in tragedy. Although Bean is initially somewhat sympathetic as a spurned spy who was betrayed by the agency he dedicated his life to, he ultimately indicates where Trevelyan’s loyalties lie when he tries to use a secret laser missile to start a terrorist attack.

GoldenEye gave Bond one of his most brutal hand-to-hand combat scenes, ensuring that Trevlyan did not exit the film without giving his former partner a serious fight for his life. It also served as another one of Bean’s many screen deaths; between Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, the poor man can’t catch a break!

GoldenEye Release Date November 16, 1995 Director Martin Campbell Cast Pierce Brosnan , Sean Bean , Izabella Scorupco , Famke Janssen , Joe Don Baker , judi dench Runtime 130 Main Genre Action Writers Ian Fleming , Michael France , Jeffrey Caine , Bruce Feirstein Tagline You know the name. You know the number. Website http://www.digiplanet.com/bond Expand

4 Red Grant, ‘From Russia With Love’ (1963)

Played by Robert Shaw

From Russia With Love is a brilliant political thriller that faced Bond off against a very realistic enemy; while Red Grant (Robert Shaw) is technically an agent of the SPECTRE organization, it's not hard to see the parallels with many of the pivotal Cold War figures that were prominent at the time that From Russia With Love was in production. It was also a rare opportunity for Connery to face off with an actor of his caliber; Shaw was an iconic movie star in his own right who threatened to steal 007’s film out from under him.

Grant is a physically imposing villain who brutalizes Bond during their train fight, putting 007 in the rare position where he feels like an underdog. Bond is a great character because he is not a superhero, and taking down a menacing villain like Grant takes real strength and perseverance on his part.

From Russia With Love Release Date October 10, 1963 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , Daniela Bianchi , Pedro Armendáriz , Lotte Lenya , Robert Shaw , Bernard Lee Runtime 115 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Johanna Harwood , Ian Fleming Tagline The world's masters of murder pull out all the stops to destroy Agent 007! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/717/From-Russia-With-Love/ Expand

3 Le Chiffre, ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Played by Mads Mikkelsen

Casino Royale was the grittiest film in the Bond franchise, finally revealing the origin story of how Daniel Craig’s 007 earned his license to kill. Rather than facing Bond off against a ridiculous supervillain intent on taking over the world, Casino Royle introduced the great Mads Mikkelsen as Le Chiffre, a terrorist banker who helps to set the payroll for the world’s most powerful criminals.

Le Chiffre is one of the cruelest villains in the entire franchise, as he tortures Bond in a harrowing sequence so upsetting that it is genuinely shocking that Casino Royale was still able to retain its PG-13 rating. Le Chiffe’s death is satisfying because it finally gives Bond a reason to exit MI6, even if the tragic death of his lover Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) ends up convincing him to return to his profession as a killer.

2 Auric Goldfinger, ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Played by Gert Fröbe

Goldfinger provided the 007 franchise with one of its most entertaining villains, as quotable lines like “No Mr. Bond, I expect you to die” have made it one of the most beloved entries in the entire series. Gert Fröbe’s Auric Goldfinger is the epitome of what a great Bond villain should be; he’s casually cruel, cloyingly pretentious, completely deranged, and even brutally kills Bond’s lover in an act of contrition.

Goldfinger is simply a nasty person whose crimes range from cheating at golf to trying to destroy the United States Gold Depository, thus crippling the world’s economy. It’s great to see a cruel capitalist end up paying the price for his own greed, and as satisfying as Goldfinger’s death is, it may have also been the direct inspiration for Mike Meyers’ performance as Dr. Evil in the Austin Powers franchise.

Goldfinger (1964) Release Date September 20, 1964 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Sean Connery , Honor Blackman , Gert Fröbe , Shirley Eaton , Tania Mallet , Harold Sakata Runtime 112 Main Genre Action Writers Richard Maibaum , Paul Dehn , Ian Fleming Tagline James Bond is back in action! Everything he touches turns to excitement! Website http://www.mgm.com/view/movie/760/Goldfinger/ Expand

1 Raoul Silva, ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Played by Javier Bardem

Skyfall created a villain who was essentially a dark version of Bond, as Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva is a former MI6 agent who becomes a powerful cyber terrorist intent on destroying the reputation of M (Judi Dench), who he felt betrayed him. In addition to planting bombs at MI6 headquarters, Silva creates an elaborate ruse to escape from prison and stage an attack on London.

Silva’s death is satisfying because it allows Bond to avenge M, thus saving MI6 from becoming deemed irrelevant by the British government. Silva shows no signs of regretting his actions, making his death an absolute necessity. Bardem created a villain who was as terrifying as he was tragic; it was easily one of the greatest characters in the entire Bond franchise, and earned him nominations at both the Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards for Best Supporting Actor.

Skyfall

James Bond's loyalty to M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her. When MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost. Release Date October 25, 2012 Director Sam Mendes Cast Ralph Fiennes , Naomie Harris , Berenice Marlohe Daniel Craig , judi dench , Javier Bardem Runtime 143 Main Genre Action Writers Neal Purvis , Robert Wade , John Logan , Ian Fleming Studio MGM / Sony Pictures Tagline Daniel Craig is James Bond! Expand

