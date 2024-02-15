Spanning back to the 1960s and boasting 25 films thus far, Eon Productions's handling of the James Bond franchise has become a central pillar of cinematic entertainment and one of the most famous brands in film. While many of the saga's staples have had to evolve over time, one thing that has always been prevalent is the need to give 007 a great enemy to go up against.

Typically boasting a flourish of stylistic extravagance, Bond villains have become nothing short of iconic with their excessive natures and their dastardly schemes. Ranging from merciless agents of Spectre to treacherous MI6 spies, criminal masterminds, and ruthless terrorists, James Bond has faced many foes in his time. But who among them is the best? It's not easy to determine, especially with so many worthy candidates. And while a few are undeniably forgettable, some Bond villains have become as legendary as 007 himself.

22 General Orlov and Prince Kamal Khan

'Octopussy' (1983)

Image via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

It probably won't come as a surprise to many that a lot of 007's weakest villains come in some of Bond's least rewatchable and outright worst movies. General Orlov (Steven Berkoff) and Prince Kamal Khan (Louis Jourdan) proved to be about as memorable as the anachronistic film they appeared in. A maniacal soviet general and an exiled Afghan prince, their rather forgettable mission is to set off a nuclear bomb at an American Air Force base in West Germany to disarm the world's nuclear arsenal. Had they accomplished that successfully, the Soviets then would have invaded Europe with little resistance.

Despite being steeped in Cold War paranoia, Octopussy was too absurd to have any impact beyond the shallow entertainment of crude parody. The villains were an extension of this—albeit not as preposterous as Bond in a sad clown costume. Orlov and Khan struggled to have any effect on the story, becoming as infamous as the film itself.

Octopussy Release Date June 10, 1983 Director John Glen Cast Roger Moore , Maud Adams , Louis Jourdan , Kristina Wayborn , Kabir Bedi , Steven Berkoff Runtime 131

21 Gustav Graves

'Die Another Day' (2002)

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

Another case of a bad Bond movie equaling a bad villain, Die Another Day was the final Bond film to star Pierce Brosnan and saw Toby Stephens' Gustav Graves serve as the major antagonist. Introduced as a charismatic diamond magnate, Graves is revealed to actually be Colonel Tan-Sun Moon (Will Yun Lee), a rogue military officer from North Korea who cheated death in the film's opening sequence.

With his grand Icelandic ice palace, bizarre costume, and doomsday satellite, Graves' over-the-top camp was grating more so than endearing, especially with the gene manipulation technology twist, which took the character beyond a state of ridiculousness. That said, his fencing duel with Bond was a fun treat in an otherwise dismal Bond movie.

20 General Georgi Koskov

'The Living Daylights' (1987)

Image via MGM/UA Communications Co.

The first of Timothy Dalton's takes on 007, The Living Daylights, is far from the worst Bond movie ever made, but it relies more on its serious tone and espionage tension than a scene-stealing villain. As such, General Georgi Koskov (Jeroen Krabbé) didn't fill the villainous mold with a great deal of gravitas or stylish flair. The film focuses on his apparent defection to the British government, which is revealed to be a ploy to get MI6 to assassinate his main political rival.

Coupled with an equally underwhelming off-sider in American arms dealer Brad Whitaker (Joe Don Baker), The Living Daylights was a serviceable Bond film in spite of its villains, more so than because of them. While it could be argued that they were an appropriate fit for the film's back-to-basics approach, neither made a great impression, which is disappointing considering Koskov's revelation is central to the story.

The Living Daylights Release Date July 31, 1987 Director John Glen Cast Timothy Dalton , Maryam d'Abo , Joe Don Baker , John Rhys-Davies , Jeroen Krabbé Runtime 130

19 Emilio Largo

'Thunderball' (1965)

Image via United Artists

There is a certain air of villainous stature that surrounds Emilio Largo (Adolfo Celi), but it's difficult to discern what about him makes him so great other than the fact that he's sparring off against Sean Connery's 007. In essence, there is actually very little about him that is compelling beyond his dastardly eye patch and the way in which he so wickedly sweats bullets while losing in his own casino.

Cast amid the great rogues gallery of Connery's Bond era, Largo struggles to be little more than a minor precursor to the teased criminal mastermind Ernst Stavro Blofeld, who plots and plans and pats his Persian cat in the shadows. However, Thunderball isn't completely bereft of a brilliant villainous presence, with Luciana Paluzzi's Spectre assassin Fiona Vulpe one of the more noteworthy women in the franchise, particularly during its early years.

Thunderball Release Date December 11, 1965 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , Claudine Auger , Adolfo Celi , Luciana Paluzzi , Rik Van Nutter , Guy Doleman Runtime 130

18 Lyutsifer Safin

'No Time to Die' (2021)

Image via United Artists Releasing

With his mystical backstory, dastardly scheme, awesome introduction, and the fact that he is the only villain to successfully kill James Bond, Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek) should be one of the franchise's greatest bad guys, but he just isn't. Still, that isn't necessarily a terrible thing as it stemmed from No Time to Die prioritizing other aspects of the story to create a rewarding finale to Daniel Craig's Bond era.

Sadly, Safin is largely forgettable, even within the film's story. Following his striking entrance in the flashback opening sequence, Safin next appears on screen almost 75 minutes into the film, by which point the bulk of the story is already in motion. The filmmakers didn't even grant him an on-screen death, with Bond executing him before immediately moving on to more important matters. Furthermore, his overall goal saw him stuck between the pointed modernity of Craig's era and the excessive megalomania of Bond movies from decades ago.

17 Dominic Greene

'Quantum of Solace' (2008)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

It is easy to make a case for Dominic Greene (Mathieu Amalric) as an underrated James Bond villain. His environmental angle addressed contemporary concerns, while his billionaire smugness and creepy demeanor made him appropriately despicable. As the major antagonist of Quantum of Solace, Greene's ploy saw him buying large plots of land in Bolivia, an act which is first thought to be to acquire oil but is revealed to actually be in an effort to monopolize the country's water supply.

A dastardly scheme combined with monetary gain off of a climate disaster is actually brilliant in theory, but Greene lacked the attention-grabbing edge that made many of the best Bond villains so memorable. This can be attributed to the Writer's Guild Strike of 07-08, which impacted much of the movie's production and rendered the picture largely bland and forgettable.

Quantum of Solace Release Date October 31, 2008 Director Marc Forster Cast Daniel Craig , Olga Kurylenko , Mathieu Amalric , judi dench , Giancarlo Giannini , Gemma Arterton Runtime 106

16 Dr. Kananga / Mr. Big

'Live and Let Die' (1973)

Image via United Artists

It may seem like a low rating, considering Live and Let Die is largely famous for the way in which it blended its antagonists with supernatural and voodoo mystique. However, that stylish punch was mostly reserved for the henchman, Baron Samedi (Geoffrey Holder). As the major villain, Dr. Kananga (Yaphet Kotto) was the dictator of a small Caribbean island while also working under the name Mr. Big as a drug kingpin with plans to expand and monopolize America's heroin trade.

While he has some great moments, Kananga's slick demeanor and dual-personality gimmick are ultimately undone by one of the most ridiculous death scenes in the franchise. Baron Samedi, however, cheated death twice and finished the film laughing maniacally, ensuring Live and Let Die still had a striking villainous flair.

Live and Let Die Release Date July 5, 1973 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Roger Moore , Yaphet Kotto , Jane Seymour , Clifton James , Julius Harris , Geoffrey Holder Runtime 121

15 Hugo Drax

'Moonraker' (1979)

Image via United Artists

Presenting James Bond at peak silliness, Moonraker is probably the most polarizing film in the saga as a true love-it-or-hate-it sci-fi adventure. Regardless of what fans think of the movie itself, though, it is difficult to dispute that Hugo Drax (Michael Lonsdale) is the perfect antagonist for the tone of the story.

As the head of the aerospace company Drax Industries, the billionaire industrialist plots to wipe out all of humanity and repopulate the world with his own "super race." With his desperate little god complex, ridiculously advanced technology, and his small army of gold-suited gunmen, Hugo Drax's excess was nothing if not entertaining. He also proved to be so dastardly that the famous henchman Jaws (Richard Kiel) switched sides to fight alongside Bond to thwart the villain's evil scheme.

Moonraker Release Date June 26, 1979 Director Lewis Gilbert Cast Roger Moore , Lois Chiles , Michael Lonsdale , Richard Kiel , Corinne Clery , Bernard Lee Runtime 126

14 Aristotle Kristatos

'For Your Eyes Only' (1981)

Image via United Artists

The follow-up film to Mookraker, For Your Eyes Only was a complete backflip for Bond, looking to escape the camp goofiness that had come to define the franchise and pivot back to more grounded espionage thrills. The villain embodied that tonal shift, with Aristotle Kristatos (Julian Glover) using deception for much of the film as he poses as one of Bond's contacts under the guise of being a Greek business magnate and informant.

In actual fact, Kristatos is working for the KGB and using Bond to gain intel as to the whereabouts of ATAC, a communication device for England's nuclear submarines. The character's understated, sly cunning resulted in him not being strikingly memorable like other villains in the saga. Even so, Kristatos remains an effective antagonist that suited the more grounded, Cold War-focused For Your Eyes Only to a tee.

For Your Eyes Only Release Date June 23, 1981 Director John Glen Cast Roger Moore , Carole Bouquet , Topol , Lynn-Holly Johnson , Julian Glover , Cassandra Harris Runtime 127

13 Dr. Julius No

'Dr. No' (1962)

Image via United Artists

The very first Bond villain, Dr. Julius No (Joseph Wiseman), set up many of the eccentric trademarks that came to define the franchise's bad guys for decades. While he remains unseen for much of the first half of the film, his evil presence and master plan permeate throughout the story as Bond investigates the murder of a British Secret Service agent and his secretary in Jamaica.

When Dr. No is finally revealed, he certainly doesn't underwhelm. His metallic, imposingly strong hands, unchecked cruelty, underwater lair, and sophisticated yet deranged manner made him a striking villain. With his plot to sabotage Project Mercury, an American spaceflight, Dr. No set an appropriately grandiose platform for the brand of villain the franchise would specialize in.

Dr. No Release Date October 7, 1962 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , ursula andress , Joseph Wiseman , Jack Lord , Bernard Lee , Anthony Dawson Runtime 110

12 Franz Sanchez

'Licence to Kill' (1989)

Image via MGM/UA Communications Co.

By the late 80s, action blockbuster cinema had become an entirely different beast than it had been when the Bond movies thrived through the 60s and 70s, and Licence to Kill was eager to embrace the new norm. Complimented by the film's far grittier tone, Franz Sanchez (Robert Davi) still stands as the most violent villain the franchise has ever produced and one of the few who has inflicted serious personal harm on 007.

A Miami-based drug kingpin, Sanchez stoked Bond's ire when he targeted Felix Leiter (David Hedison) on his wedding day, killing his wife while also maiming the retired CIA operative by having a shark eat his legs. As violent and vindictive as he was, though, Sanchez had a certain moral code, one which made him a compelling and underrated Bond villain.

11 Max Zorin

'A View to a Kill' (1985)

Image via MGM

Without wanting to be too harsh, Roger Moore's final Bond outing was a disastrous film with very little going for it in terms of its plot, tone, or then-57-year-old leading man who was well past his action hero best. Where it did excel—aside from Duran Duran's opening James Bond song—was with its major villain, Christopher Walken's Max Zorin.

A tech billionaire, Zorin hatches a maniacal scheme to trigger a massive earthquake along the San Andreas Fault and flood Silicon Valley, thus wiping out his competition in the rapidly expanding microchip market. Machiavellian, sadistic, and completely psychotic, Zorin embodied the best of the brand of camp villainy that excelled in Moore's Bond films. His henchwoman and lover, May Day (Grace Jones), stands as one of the most iconic characters in the franchise as well.

A View to a Kill Release Date May 24, 1985 Director John Glen Cast Roger Moore , Christopher Walken , Tanya Roberts , Grace Jones , Patrick Macnee , Patrick Bauchau Runtime 131

10 Karl Stromberg

'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977)

Image via United Artists

The Spy Who Loved Me is widely regarded as being the best of Moore's James Bond movies, balancing his tenure's penchant for the absurd with a sharp and thrilling narrative and villains who suited the tonal balance perfectly. While much of the antagonism stems from the introduction of Richard Kiel's seven-foot-tall henchman, Jaws, Curd Jürgens' Karl Stromberg is equally effective with his sinister plot.

A wealthy entrepreneur, his goal was to incite nuclear war and eradicate the human race while starting a new civilization under the sea. While the film's defining brilliance came from Bond's uneasy relationship with KGB operative Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach), Stromberg excelled as one of the franchise's stronger villains. He played to the absurdity of 1970s Bond movies while still touching on real-world fears surrounding nuclear war and the tensions of the Cold War.

The Spy Who Loved Me Release Date July 7, 1977 Director Lewis Gilbert Cast Roger Moore , Barbara Bach , Curd Jürgens , Richard Kiel , Caroline Munro , Walter Gotell Runtime 125

9 Elektra King

'The World is Not Enough' (1999)

Image via MGM

The only stand-alone female antagonist the Bond franchise has seen to date, Sophie Marceau's Elektra King is a criminally underrated highlight of an otherwise ordinary film. As the daughter of a recently murdered oil tycoon, she becomes acquainted with James Bond when he is tasked with protecting her from the terrorist who killed her father, a former KGB operative who previously kidnapped Elektra.

Despite her apparent intimacy with 007, King is revealed to be the mastermind behind her father's assassination and attempts to destroy her family's oil pipeline in an elaborate scheme to steal her father's fortune. A master of deception with her charms but also a ruthless killer with a penchant for torture, Elektra King was an amalgamation of femme fatale seduction, sympathetic villain tragedy, and evil genius brilliance. Not only the best aspect of The World is Not Enough, King also stands as one of the best and most underrated Bond girls.

The World is Not Enough Release Date November 17, 1999 Director Michael Apted Cast Pierce Brosnan , Sophie Marceau , Robert Carlyle , Denise Richards , Robbie Coltrane , judi dench Runtime 128

8 Alec Trevelyan

'GoldenEye' (1995)

Image via MGM/UA Distributions Co.

While it may have been a little overshadowed by the meteoric success of the Daniel Craig movies, Pierce Brosnan's Bond debut in GoldenEye was an excellent action film. One of the major reasons for this was its villain, fellow 00 operative Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean), who fakes his death before going rogue, stealing the weapons satellite GoldenEye with plans to cripple the British economy while stealing a fortune.

The dark mirror Trevelyan offered as to what an evil James Bond might look like was a fascinating concept, offering high-octane thrills and one of 007's most formidable foes. Beautifully complemented by the vicious femme fatale Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen), Alec Trevelyan was a perfect mix between Bond movie theatrics, espionage stealth, and evil mastermind. The scene in which he and Bond first reunite is one of the more emotionally loaded moments in the entire saga.

7 Elliot Carver

'Tomorrow Never Dies' (1997)

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

The best of the Bronson-era bad guys, Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce) was not only an intimidating villain, but a prophetic view on the current age of media moguls and the manipulation of the news for personal gain. A power-mad tycoon, Tomorrow Never Dies saw James Bond working to prevent Carver from using his influence to incite World War III to expand his media empire.

The egomaniacal warmonger is a rarity in the franchise. Carver managed to meet the eccentricity, power-lust, and dastardly schemes that have long been associated with Bond villains yet, all the while, felt as though he was ahead of his time. Pryce was captivating when he was on screen, bringing Carver's narcissism, cruelty, and vindictive nature to life with an aura of mad genius, which gave him a certain grandiosity.

Tomorrow Never Dies Release Date December 11, 1997 Director Roger Spottiswoode Cast Pierce Brosnan , Jonathan Pryce Michelle Yeoh , Teri Hatcher , Ricky Jay , Götz Otto Runtime 119

6 Le Chiffre

'Casino Royale' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Casino Royale saw Daniel Craig make his debut as 007 and brought about a much-needed refresh of the franchise, taking on a grittier tone that was more aligned with the interests of modern audiences. A pivotal element in this tonal overhaul was the film's villain, Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), a banker who finances some of the world's most dangerous terrorist organizations.

MI6 seizes an opportunity to gain leverage over Le Chiffre by exploiting his tendency to gamble with his clients's money, leading James Bond and Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) to team up and face the banker in a poker tournament. With his mercilessness, sadistic streak, and disregard for human life, as well as his sophisticated sense of style and wounded blood-weeping eye, Le Chiffre was a perfect modern villain who still had plenty of nods to traditional Bond tropes.

5 Francisco Scaramanga

'The Man with the Golden Gun' (1974)

Image via MGM

While there have been strong villains in underwhelming Bond movies, there is only one case of an exceptional Bond bad guy carrying an otherwise disastrous film on his own back. That case is, of course, Christopher Lee's Francisco Scaramanga. An elite hitman, The Man with the Golden Gun saw Scaramanga vow to kill James Bond, sparking an intriguing though poorly executed and under-utilized rivalry.

The one inescapable fact of this infamous 1974 Bond movie was how Scaramanga completely outclassed Bond at every turn. With Lee's indomitable presence, as well as the master assassin's refined sophistication and eponymous weapon, Francisco Scaramanga was a lone highlight in a film that, beyond him, ranged from the illogical and uninspired to the anachronistic and outright offensive. In fact, come the film's climactic stand-off, most fans were actively hoping Scaramanga would emerge victorious.

The Man with the Golden Gun Release Date December 20, 1974 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Roger Moore , Christopher Lee , Britt Ekland Runtime 125

4 Ernst Stavro Blofeld

Recurring Villain

Image via MGM

One of the great icons not only of Bond but of action cinema, Ernst Stavro Blofeld has long stood as 007's true archnemesis. The character was teased throughout Connery's tenure before finally making his true debut, with Donald Pleasance playing the part in You Only Live Once. As the franchise has gone on, several actors have portrayed the famous antagonist, with Christoph Waltz featuring as Blofeld in Spectre and No Time to Die.

While Pleasance's performance is the most iconic, it is Telly Savalas' Blofeld that impacts James Bond the most in the George Lazenby Bond picture On Her Majesty's Secret Service. He offered a more ferocious villainy, which dealt an emotionally devastating blow to 007. While not every iteration has been sensational, Blofeld does occupy a rare air as Bond's truest rival.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service Release Date December 12, 1969 Director Peter R. Hunt Cast George Lazenby , Diana Rigg , Telly Savalas , Gabriele Ferzetti , Ilse Steppat , Angela Scoular Runtime 142

3 Red Grant & Rosa Klebb

'From Russia with Love' (1963)

Image via MGM

As just the second Bond movie ever made, From Russia with Love offered fans two exceptional villains for the price of one. It is difficult to discern who is truly the main villain of the picture. Red Grant (Robert Shaw) makes the more immediate impression in the film's opening sequence, and his deception of Bond on the train—and their ensuing fight scene—presents the character as a deadly and cunning field operative.

On the other hand, Rosa Klebb (Lotte Lenya) manipulates Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi) into setting up 007. In the film's climax, Klebb sneaks in on James Bond, nearly killing him with her famous poisoned shoe blade as Tatiana saves Bond's life. Each villain on their own presented a great threat to James, but together, Klebb and Grant make for one of the best antagonistic forces in the series, outwitting and very nearly killing Bond on multiple occasions.

From Russia With Love Release Date October 10, 1963 Director Terence Young Cast Sean Connery , Daniela Bianchi , Pedro Armendáriz , Lotte Lenya , Robert Shaw , Bernard Lee Runtime 115

