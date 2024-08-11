The Big Picture Not all of James Bond's allies are helpful; some are downright frustrating and counter-productive, hindering missions.

Mary Goodnight, Strawberry Fields, and Stacey Sutton are examples of allies who add little to their respective films.

Poorly written characters like Willard Whyte, Tiffany Case, and Rosie Carver are criticized for their lack of contribution.

James Bond has had hundreds of allies throughout his 25-film run. Most of them are valuable assets that provide a series of useful hints or clues, or even fight right alongside him, using their skills and weapons to take down evil henchmen and keep Bond alive, which is to be expected, because that's what friends are for. The keyword here, though, is "most."

Indeed, not all of Bond's allies have been so good at assisting him. Some of them have been downright awful, either annoying or just plain counter-productive, making mistakes that nearly costs Bond the whole mission. While they may not always be the most hated characters in the franchise, there is no doubt that these are by far the worst allies Bond has ever had, who add nothing to their respective films, and actually hinder the operation.

10 Mary Goodnight

'The Man with the Golden Gun' (1974)

Mary Goodnight (Britt Ekland) is the Bond girl of The Man with the Golden Gun, but was absolutely butchered by the filmmakers in her transition from the page to the screen. In the book, she is a clever woman with a good head on her shoulders, and is actually a pretty good asset towards Bond. The same can't quite be said for her movie counterpart, however.

The filmmakers wrote her as someone who embodies the tired "dumb blonde" stereotype. In the film, she is often clueless and confused, nothing at all like Sir Ian Fleming conceived her. This isn't Ekland's fault, of course, because she did the best with what she was given. The writers are largely to blame for ruining her character. As an ally for 007, she is pretty lackluster, and never really seems to have any clue what's going on.

9 Strawberry Fields

'Quantum of Solace' (2008)

Strawberry Fields (Gemma Arterton) is another MI6 agent that comes as the secondary Bond girl in Quantum of Solace. There are a lot of things wrong with her character. First off, her name. "Strawberry Fields" is a name that would work better before the 2006 reboot of the franchise, as this reboot brought a much more serious energy to the series. The name just doesn't fit in this flick.

Second of all, the character doesn't really seem to know what she wants. When she first meets Daniel Craig's James Bond, she immediately tries to overpower him, establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with. And yet, she later falls into pieces for him, submitting to his advances. The filmmakers were clearly trying to pay an homage to classic Bond girls with her, but this wound up feeling out of place and awkward, which is part of why Quantum of Solace is one of the worse movies in the franchise.

8 Stacey Sutton

'A View to a Kill' (1985)

Stacey Sutton (Tanya Roberts) is the Bond girl of A View to a Kill, and is by and large one of the worse Bond girls. Why? Because there's no chemistry between her and Sir Roger Moore. Moore himself even admitted to this. Many fans felt Roberts was miscast in the role, and that the no-mance between the two is definitely felt, which makes their relationship pretty standard and boring.

Throughout the film, she doesn't really say or do anything interesting, which makes it feel like Bond is carrying a cardboard cutout around rather than being accompanied by a living, breathing person. Of course, this isn't Roberts' fault, it's the fault of the filmmakers, who wrote the character in such an uninteresting way, and who clearly made the wrong choice when casting, especially considering that Roberts wasn't even their first pick for the role. Overall, there's just nothing there, which makes her a forgettable addition to the movie.

7 Willard Whyte

'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971)

Willard Whyte (Jimmy Dean) is from Diamonds Are Forever, and is probably one of the most forgettable characters in the entire series. There's just no substance to him at all. His job and his role within the story are flat and uninspired, coming only as a comic relief character who, let's face it, isn't even all that funny. Pretty much all he does is get captured, rescued, and provide a useful bit of information to 007. That's it.

The first joke he makes is in very poor taste, and establishes him as an unlikable person right away. He finds one of his employees dead, and remarks "tell him he's fired!" Sure, this might be a little funny, but it's also crude, and makes Whyte seem like the archetypal CEO with too much money that doesn't give a hoot about any of his workers. This is normally an archetype reserved for villain roles, not heroes, so he's pretty hateable right out of the gates. Useless, and with a one-dimensional personality, Whyte is a character that many fans forgot, and rightfully so.

6 Tiffany Case

'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971)

Tiffany Case (Jill St. John) has a corny name and a corny personality to match. The writers tried to make her come off as witty and sharp, but more often than not, she's just plain annoying. Her wise-cracks are funny sometimes, but are often bland and uninspired, and only add to her negative qualities. Which is a shame because her literary equivalent is actually very down-to-earth and serious.

In terms of her relationship with Bond, he would honestly be better off with someone else, as she only really seems interested in wealth and fortune. While she does reciprocate his feelings, he ultimately feels secondary to what she really wants. Moreover, her insatiable greed isn't even earned, because she prefers to let others give her things rather than being an adult and making any effort to get them herself. She was the primary reason Diamonds Are Forever is the worst Sean Connery-era 007 film.

5 Rosie Carver

'Live and Let Die' (1973)

Rosie Carver (Gloria Hendry) appears as the love interest in Live and Let Die and is a CIA agent gone rogue who immediately takes an interest in Bond, dubbing herself "Mrs. Bond," which is a little creepy considering Bond was already married at one point, and never married Carver. Creepiness aside, throughout the film, Rosie looks like she's trying to help, but only winds up making things worse for 007.

This is because, surprise, she is a double agent who has been working for the film's villain the entire time. Throughout her ruse to lure Bond in so that she could kill him, she actually finds herself falling for him. But after learning the truth, he obviously is no longer interested in her advances. In short, she is barely even an ally, and even if she is working in Bond's best interest, she's not doing a very good job of it.

4 Sir Godfrey Tibbett

'A View to a Kill' (1985)

Sir Godfrey Tibbett (Robert Macnee) is a horse trainer and MI6 operative in A View to a Kill. But he's probably the worst superspy the MI6 has ever seen. Throughout the films, fans will notice Bond is extremely careful wherever he goes, checking his hotel rooms for traps or possible surveillance devices. On the other hand, Tibbett gets killed because a villain hides in the back seat of his car. He's a spy, how did he not think to check the back seat? That should be "Not Getting Killed" 101.

Sure, he can put up a fight when duty demands it, but he's also shockingly unobservant missing basic hints and clues that could help them in their investigation. On top of his murder, he is incredibly careless with Bond's transport, taking it out of the way as he pretends to be a chauffeur. This allows the villains to steal the car and ambush Bond. His ridiculous mistake nearly flubbed the whole mission, all because he couldn't be bothered to check the back seat of his car. MI6 should have fired him ages ago.

3 Lieutenant Hip

'The Man with the Golden Gun' (1974)

Lieutenant Hip (Oh Soon-Tek) is an MI6 intelligence official operating in Thailand. Even though he comes from the same agency as 007, it's hard to notice at first, because he is introduced as he arrests Bond, even though the two are colleagues. You'd think MI6 would let him know about Bond, or if they did, that they'd tell him not to arrest him. On top of that, he is very little help whatsoever.

He gives Bond a few valuable pieces of information here and there, but does nothing remotely dangerous. He takes no risks at all, not even to help his colleague, save for one instance, but that's only because Hip is accompanied by his nieces for backup. He tries to pull off the undercover thing, too, but his disguise and alibi is so laughable that it's a wonder he wasn't discovered sooner. Above all, he was intended to be made an asset, but instead comes off as a lazy bit of support, who very rarely helps when given the chance.

2 Dr. Christmas Jones

'The World is Not Enough' (1999)

Dr. Christmas Jones (Denise Richards) is just a mess of a character. She was reconceptualized and recasted multiple times, resulting in a sort of Frankenstein's monster; a hodgepodge of other qualities and personalities smashed into one. The character feels confused, like the writers weren't quite sure what to make of her. To top it off, she sports an outfit clearly inspired by Lara Croft of Tomb Raider, which contextually makes no sense, because she's a nuclear physicist. No nuclear physicist is going to be wearing a tank top and shorts when there is a potential for nuclear material in the area.

Richards actually received a Razzie for her role in The World is Not Enough, but it isn't just her personality that ended up being too much. It's also the "damsel in distress" stereotype. Bond is always bailing her out of trouble, as she has very little prospects or will to really fight for herself. Even though she's obviously brilliant on account of earning her PhD, she rarely uses these smarts in situations that would really call for it, leading her to be more of a hindrance than a help.

1 Sheriff J. W. Pepper

First appearance: 'Live and Let Die' (1973)

Ask any fan 007 fan who their least-favourite character is, and a good portion of them will probably answer Sheriff J. W. Pepper (Clifton James). Pepper is basically the Jar Jar Binks of the 007 franchise, in that he is a character that was conceptualized as being comic relief, but came off as incredibly annoying. He first appears in Live and Let Die, but fans couldn't rejoice after the movie was over, because he appears again in The Man with the Golden Gun, which is where he serves as Bond's ally.

His rootin'-tootin' cowboy attitude make him feel like a walking stereotype; a caricature of the heroes of classic Western movies. But it isn't just because he's annoying that he is despised. He is also no help whatsoever to Bond, and comes across as a bumbling idiot who only follows him around to he can make Bond look better. It is this that makes him not just the worst of Bond's allies, but also the worst Bond character ever, period.

