The film industry lost a legend with the death of the great James Caan. Caan may have launched his career with his Academy Award- nominated performance as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, but he was able to remain active throughout his career, thus introducing his work to generations of film fans. Caan’s fans have enjoyed his active presence on social media. Caan shared his generations of experience with exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, memories, insights, and a wry sense of humor. If you scroll through Caan’s feed, you’ll find a wealth of astounding knowledge from one of cinema’s finest character actors.

Caan was already popular in the early 1980s, but his signature role in Michael Mann’s Thief was the most important performance of his career. Mann had been working his way up to the director’s chair after extensive screenwriting work, and knew that his first feature would be his “make or break” moment. Even with a sparse budget, Thief ended up being one of the most influential films of 1981. The hypnotic visual, synthetic score, and gloomy atmosphere of Thief ended up creating the style that Mann would adopt for the rest of his career.

Mann’s best work all stems from Thief, and even this year’s Tokyo Vice retains the same techniques. That’s not even taking into consideration the dozens of Mann imitators that have tried to replicate the same swagger. However, every subsequent project has had to deal with the same issue; it’s hard to find someone as cool as James Caan. Caan’s oft-handed, casual charisma in Thief birthed an entire generation of anti-heroes, and after countless copycats, no one has done it any better.

RELATED: Exclusive: James Caan on ‘The Godfather’s 50th Anniversary and Making ‘Thief’ with Michael Mann

Caan’s character Frank is hardly a “good guy,” but he’s not an anti-hero in the style of Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle. Frank doesn’t expose his worldview or seek some sort of greater cause; he’s simply a guy with a very specific set of skills that’s called on to do some disreputable things. Frank has recently been released from prison, and though he’s not seeking to “make amends,” he is looking for a bit of stability. He now owns a car dealership and a bar. Caan hints at Frank’s experiences without ever spelling them out discreetly; you can tell based on his attention-to-detail that he clearly has a knack for picking up on what most people miss.

The “one last job” concept was already a cliché in 1981, but Caan does a great job at showing Frank’s reluctance. Frank has a casually dismissive attitude toward everything, and nothing seems to really faze him. While the worst Mann imitators have turned this into a shallow character trait, Caan made it an active acting choice that calls attention to anytime Frank really cares about something. Even the slightest bit of energy that he inserts into his conversations with the cashier Jessie (Tuesday Weld) speaks volumes.

Yet it's Frank’s only passion that ends up drawing him back into the life of crime. When Jessie waxes poetic about her dreams of owning a home and bearing a child, Frank realizes that he’ll need to cut corners to make her fantasy a reality. It’s a fairly straightforward character motivation, but it works because of how effortless Caan makes these key moments. In a film that is so dedicated to process and execution, Caan grants the key slivers of human emotion that ground the story in an emotional context. He and Jessie only mildly flirt, but it’s clear the impression that she leaves on him.

Everything that Mann does from then on is dedicated to process. The heist itself in Thief is pretty straightforward. Frank is enlisted to crack a safe in order to steal a shipment of diamonds, of which he will receive a portion of the profits. However, Mann spends time showing Frank methodically figure out each combination, assess his surroundings, and make sure no one is following him. The fact that Caan doesn’t call attention to himself makes him even cooler.

A sequence as simple as Frank sneaking into a vault becomes electrifying when you don’t adhere to the clichéd Hollywood template for a protagonist. Caan doesn’t spout out one-liners, and Mann doesn’t add in any unnecessary obstacles. Frank is simply working through the rigors of his expected assignment. The set-up is interesting enough, so why complicate it with added factors that would only detract from the realism? Caan is so focused during these scenes that even the slightest bit of befuddlement manages to take the audience’s breath away.

Of course, the situation is more complex than it seems, but dealing with shady characters that have ulterior motivations is nothing that Frank hasn’t seen before. His employer, Leo (Robert Prosky) threatens to place Frank’s family in danger if he doesn’t continue to cooperate. All the work that Caan did to show Frank’s adjustment to his life earlier on with Jessie pays off. It makes Frank’s focus an inherent part of his character; he’s not breaking under pressure because he knows what’s at risk. The tension of Thief relies on Frank simply using his industriousness.

When Mann pitched his concept for Miami Vice to NBC, he famously described it as “MTV Cops.” The idea is that seeing professionals do their job could actually be really entertaining if you added a bit of style and had a charismatic lead. There's no doubt this is directly attributable to what Caan does during Thief’s heist scenes. And that influence could also be seen in many more films and TV series to come.