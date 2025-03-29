Although he developed a robust career as a leading man and character actor for decades, the late James Caan will always be Sonny, the eldest, hot-headed brother of the Corleone family in The Godfather. It's the kind of role that cements an actor's legacy for life. Caan dined out on The Godfather for years, and his performances in future films all evoke traces of Sonny and his flaring temper and hard edge. In the early '70s, when Francis Ford Coppola adapted this popular bestseller into the apex of the cinematic medium, Caan seemed like he was born to play this meaty role. However, Marlon Brando wasn't the only star of the film to undergo extensive makeup and prosthetics to transform into a character. While not as pronounced, Sonny's appearance, centered around his indelible grimace, was the result of dental implants.

James Caan's Got a Makeover (Sort of) When Filming 'The Godfather'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Compared to his relatively unknown co-star, Al Pacino, James Caan had plenty of screen experience prior to The Godfather, which earned him his first and only Oscar nomination. His biggest claim to fame was playing opposite John Wayne as a young cowboy in Howard Hawks' El Dorado and playing Brian Piccolo in the sports drama Brian's Song. Caan, along with fellow Godfather star Robert Duvall, established a rapport with Coppola on his indie road drama, The Rain People. In these early films, Caan evokes a quieter, naive side that greatly counters the self-assured mobster in Sonny. Furthermore, his conventionally handsome physical attributes put him in a viable position to become the next signature young matinée idol, a title held by the likes of Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

For audiences well-versed in Caan's filmography leading up to The Godfather, his turn as Sonny would have looked like an overwhelming transformation. In the film, he has taken on a brutish quality, someone whose menace drives from their ability to bulldoze you in a fisticuff brawl. Part of The Godfather's powerful cultural legacy stems from the visual iconography of each character, from Michael's (Al Pacino) unassuming and understated expression to Vito's (Brando) showy physical attributes, notably the stuffed cheeks and raspy voice. Sonny's appearance is more implicit (aside from his prominent nose) but he is equally striking.

Marlon Brando's elaborate makeup and prosthetic work is well-documented at this point, but the crew's ability to turn a spry, energetic actor in his late '40s into a decrepit mob boss way past his prime was an astounding feat. Brando, who leans into the bizarre nature of Vito's appearance, amplifies each distinct feature on his face. To add an animalistic and fiery layer to an already combustible character, James Caan wore dental prosthetics. When comparing a screenshot of Sonny Corleone and a photo of Caan in real life or another film, the effect of the implant speaks for itself. Caan, who modeled his performance as Sonny off Don Rickles, had an unconventional way of bringing the character to life.

What Did James Caan's Dental Implants Add to Sonny Corleone?