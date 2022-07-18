The late actor James Caan was a force to be reckoned with in the acting industry, being a part of some of the most influential movies of the past few decades. Caan was well-loved by many and had a 60-year career that earned him an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The legendary actor did not have a specific niche, which is extremely unique compared to many of the actors of his time. Caan was seen in a variety of television and film genres, including drama, action, comedy, and even war films. Caan will be missed and well-remembered for his legacy of brilliant, masterclass-worthy performances.

'The Godfather' (1972)

Perhaps Caan’s most notable movie was the organized crime movie The Godfather, which tells the story of the Corleone family between the years 1945 - 1955, under patriarch Vito Corleone, as the youngest son Michael transforms into a ruthless mob boss.

Caan played Santino “Sonny” Corleone, the eldest son. He was originally cast as Michael, but Caan and Francis Ford Coppola demanded that Al Pacino play the role instead. For his performance in the film, Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

'Misery' (1990)

Misery is a psychological thriller based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. The movie follows novelist Paul Sheldon (played by Caan), who was rescued by former nurse and self-proclaimed biggest fan Annie Wilkes after a serious car crash.

When Annie takes Paul back to her cabin, her obsession takes a darker turn when she discovers Paul is killing off her favorite character in his future novels. Caan received rave reviews for his performance and is hands-down one of his top performances.

'Elf' (2003)

The famous and hilarious Christmas movie (starring Will Ferrell) about an oversized elf from the North Pole on his journey to find his biological father, Elf, also had a wonderful performance from Caan even later in his career. Caan played the guarded and serious children’s book publisher Walter Hobbs who was Buddy the Elf’s (Ferrell) real father.

Walter Hobbs doesn’t quite know the spirit of Christmas, and it’s up to Buddy to teach him all that he knows to save the holiday and find his way back home. Caan is remarkable in this movie and shows how talented a comedic actor he was!

'The Gambler' (1974)

Another crime drama to add to the list, The Gambler, tells the story of a literature professor who also happens to have a gambling problem. He has gotten into a bit of trouble, losing all of his money, his girlfriend’s money, and his mother’s money to gambling.

Now, some bad guys are after him–and he is still gambling. In this knockout film, Caan stars as Axel Reed, the gambling literature professor.

'Thief' (1981)

Thief is an action-thriller drama about an expert safe-cracker named Frank, who specializes in high-profile jobs. After spending a few years in prison and re-evaluating his life, Frank decides that he would rather lead a better life without crime and with a family and kids instead.

He takes one last job from a big-time mob boss, hoping to accelerate the process of becoming a normal citizen, but he ends up sorting through more than he can handle. Caan was also praised for his performance as Frank, especially for his intense several-minute monologue that is described as the film’s highest point.

'Honeymoon in Vegas' (1992)

This back-and-forth rom-com (and Broadway musical) stars Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker in addition to Caan. Honeymoon in Vegas follows Jack Singer (Cage), a private investigator who promised his mother never to get married. Betsy Nolan (Parker) pressures him into marrying her.

Caan, who plays the wealthy gambler Tommy Korman, also has an interest in Betsy and tries to cheat Jack out of money so that he can spend time with Betsy. Caan is delightful in this film as he portrays a crooked gambler who’s up to no good.

'Bottle Rocket' (1996)

Bottle Rocket is the legendary Wes Anderson’s directorial debut. The crime comedy film follows Anthony (Luke Wilson) as joins his friend Dignan (Owen Wilson), who has crafted a crime spree that involves his former boss Mr. Henry (Caan). The three hit the road and take on the struggles ahead as they fulfill their master plan and try to escape.

The movie received positive reviews for the most part but failed to achieve success. Regardless, the early-career performances by Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson, Anderson's directing style, and an iconic performance by Caan drive the movie home.

'Brian's Song' (1971)

Brian’s Song is a TV movie based on the real-life relationship between teammates Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers. Although both players compete for the same spot on the team and other rivaling issues, they become roommates and very close friends.

When Sayers is injured and reveals he is dying from cancer, they both bond and deal with the difficulties of a terminal illness. Caan is absolutely remarkable in this emotional performance and story about true love.

