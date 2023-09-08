The Big Picture James Cagney's role in The Oklahoma Kid symbolized America's complicated relationship with anti-heroes during the era of poverty and pessimism in the 1930s.

The Oklahoma Kid showcased how cowboys and gangsters overlapped during this time, representing a subculture that found a home in media despite being unwelcome in previous eras.

The conflict between Cagney and Bogart's characters represented a shift in the industry and modern perception, with the cowboy anti-hero becoming a new standard by the 1950s.

After defining the anti-hero archetype for years, James Cagney embraced the Western genre in The Oklahoma Kid. His influential status as a symbol of rebellion made the crime films of the 1930s very controversial. This was the era of poverty and pessimism in America, which found its way into Hollywood where these themes manifested themselves. The figures of American media seemed to change after the population experienced World War I and The Great Depression. Cagney's legacy, in the era after WWI and during the economic turmoil, made his cowboy character overlap with the '30s gangster. Despite it being a Western released when America was becoming an increasingly urbanized nation, The Oklahoma Kid showed how Cagney and Humphrey Bogart defined America's complicated relationship with anti-heroes.

Different types of personalities emerged in the '30s and '40s. Most have been assimilated into modern rebellion as archetypes. Before Cagney, crime dramas were district in their eras. After the Jazz Age, the protagonist had value among audiences as a representation of American identity. Once poverty and pessimism made their way to the streets, Hollywood found a subculture to explore. The female version of this dynamic was Barbara Stanwyck depicting the wave of cultural change prominent in the '30s.

RELATED: Clint Eastwood Idolized This Classic Hollywood Tough Guy

The identity change on the national level allowed the theater to include philosophical ideas like nihilism and modernism. The theme of both actors playing off each other was not exclusive to The Oklahoma Kid. The Roaring Twenties came at the end of the American decade, that same year. With these two in mind, it's easier to see the historical parallel between cowboys and modern organized crime. In both films, they represented a subculture that would've been unwelcome in previous eras, yet found a home in media. They also showed the different versions of rebellion that likely indirectly included a philosophical divide between a 19th-century criminal and his more radical counterpart.

What Is 'The Oklahoma Kid' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

In the opening scene, President Grover Cleveland signs a bill that allows all kinds of attention toward a land grab in Oklahoma. Whip McCord (Bogart) and his gang steal the money only to have it taken from them by Jim 'The Oklahoma Kid' Kincaid (Cagney). A moment where McCord and Kincaid first fight for dominance. However, McCord makes his strategy clear. He wants the land, referenced by Cleveland earlier, for his desires. When he arrives at the land, he establishes his demands to the other settlers. He wants the town to attract settlers while he gets, "exclusive rights to any saloons or gambling houses." The idea that he lays out is he will have a role to, "take care of their vices." Despite this corrupt strategy, McCord still seems invested in some structure of civilization as long as he gets a cut.

A caption emphasizes what became of the town: Old evils... vice, crime, gambling, murder. McCord might think he's managing the decline, but this reputation is known to be done by intimidation. He allegedly owns the mayor, sheriffs, and half the deputies. It's recommended that a vigilance committee could compete with McCord's hold on the town. Yet, this idea is countered by a familiar dynamic. "That would only be one mob fighting another," someone says. McCord, previously concerned with Kincaid, is no longer fighting his type. Judge Hardwick (Donald Crisp) and John Kincaid want law and order, refusing to stoop down to McCord's level.

How Does 'The Oklahoma Kid' End?

Image via Warner Bros.

Kincaid runs for mayor to legally delegitimize McCord and his style of power. Unfortunately, Kincaid is framed for murder after a candidate is killed. This spurs The Oklahoma Kid back into McCord's life. Also, Kincaid explains that John Kincaid is his father to a woman (Rosemary Lane) whom he can't bring himself to settle down with just yet. A trial of John Kincaid goes in McCord's favor. Despite this situation, Kincaid insists on going through the legal process when his son tries to break him out of jail. When McCord finds out that the Kincaids are related, he mobilizes a mob to lynch John. It may not be a coincidence that The Oklahoma Kid has a father who represents law and order — his opposite. He may have wanted to bust him out because he is an ally to him and to acknowledge that he is related to him. Either way, this is a pivotal moment when all the previous archetypes are shown. McCord is willing to play a role in vigilantism and The Oklahoma Kid may be more offended by the death of John than the laws that were being ignored to go after him.

The remainder of the film is Kincaid killing McCord's crew. The gang has been corrupt, therefore it's hard to say if pursuing them is vigilante activity or conventional law enforcement. Has Kincaid changed at all at this point? Does the law matter to him after everything that happened? Is this just a personal vendetta against McCord? The last fight is between The Oklahoma Kid and McCord with the latter in defeat. The ending has an interesting change in character. Despite his past, Kincaid surrenders to the married life. A life that discourages the "live fast, die young" motto. One that Kincaid insisted wasn't the path suited for him. His excess was put on display and marriage appeared as a potential way out. He's stubborn against the restrictions that bring with it. Ultimately, he does it and Judge Hardwick is there as a symbol of civility. Does that mean his criminal life has ended? Maybe.

Why Is 'The Oklahoma Kid' So Radical?

Image via Warner Bros.

Humphrey Bogart, opposite James Cagney, was placed in a distinctive role in the context of the plot as well as his stance in American media. His early career was filled with conventional characters, yet not fully embracing the detective persona. The '40s noir hype hadn't reached him, so his position as a criminal fit with other actors at the time. However, his character was similar to Cagney in terms of personality and not scale. He was a modernist trying to maintain hegemony against anyone in his way.

A rivalry among criminals. The infighting leaves conventional heroism nowhere to be found in most if any parts of the film. The motivations of characters were likely due to individual wants rather than collective needs. When McCord wants to share the land, it's for the profits, not welfare. When The Oklahoma Kid wants to keep the stagecoach money, it's a matter of which thief has it not thievery in the abstract per se.

The Cowboy Anti-Heroism in 'The Oklahoma Kid'

Image via Warner Bros.

The conflict between Cagney and Bogart ends in an almost symbolic gesture to what would become the norm in the industry and modern perception alike. The cowboy anti-hero that used unlawful means to lead a rebellious life was controversial in the 1930s, yet became a new standard by the '50s. Marlon Brando and James Dean would've appeared as vulgar counterparts to the characters that Bogart embraced in the '40s who were similar in personality. Ultimately, that decade embodied the status quo as one where Cagney could retire his anti-hero with The Oklahoma Kid and Bogart takes the emerging mainstream standard of what it means to be a cynical nomad.

A telling scene occurs between Judge Hardwick, arguably a moment leaning into philosophical territory. Kincaid opens up to the judge. An outlook that found a home in the 19th and especially the 20th century. The philosophy of nihilism is manifested in this scene, knowingly or unknowingly. Not unlike the philosophy that changed the perspective of Lily Powers (Barbara Stanwyck), who gave into feminism as her solution to poverty. Hardwick asks, "What sort of an American are you?" Kincaid responds with his interpretation of history which is a battle between the smart and the strong. The parallels between himself and McCord seem to be intentional. Not only is this a pessimistic view, but he's justifying his philosophy as one that was trying to rival his opponents and America alike.

James Cagney & Humphrey Bogart's Chemistry

Image via Warner Bros.

The marriage of Cagney and Crisp appeared like a redemption arc for the protagonist, who desperately needed to change the direction of his life. McCord is dead, but The Oklahoma Kid escapes the criminal life. Perhaps, this isn't justice according to either man's standards. However, there are at least two views on this arc. A man who finally walked away from the futile chase of vice or a criminal who embraced a romantic finale over nihilism.

Another perspective might help understand the motivation behind Kincaid. His cynical view of society makes him different from McCord. The judge and sheriff look like symbols of the worldview Kincaid wants to rebel against. According to him, he wants power to be a protest. McCord, despite his criminal persona, still wanted the land. An item that might also have value to a frontiersman or a president like Cleveland. However, Kincaid dismissed these types of ambitions. That's part of the struggle for geography and standards. Kincaid doesn't have the investment in these desires of pre-modern men. The tension between The Oklahoma Kid and McCord could be interpreted as who should dictate rebellion. For McCord, he becomes a type of legislator albeit through illegal means. A type of hierarchy was still established. Kincaid doesn't try to bribe a judge or become the new sheriff. Those mean something to men who care about society.

Cagney found an alternative way to be an outlaw, normalizing a new nihilistic outlook on life. A self-destructive one nonetheless. That's why he's billed alongside Bogart as an antagonist to him rather than a partner. Two factions of rebels who don't share the same philosophy. The historical context might say something about American identity. The rebel who becomes tired of his people. Eventually, he bites the hand that feeds.